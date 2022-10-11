Read full article on original website
Related
Portland Trail Blazers convert center Olivier Sarr to a 2-way contract, but he will miss time with wrist injury
The Portland Trail Blazers have converted center Olivier Sarr to a two-way contract, the team announced Thursday. The team also announced that Sarr, who sprained his wrist during Tuesday’s loss at Golden State, will be reevaluated in a week. “It’s unfortunate that he went down,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups...
Marques Bolden enjoys career night in NBA preseason
Former three-year Duke basketball center Marques Bolden, who went undrafted in 2019 and has played in only seven NBA regular-season games, might not earn a spot on the Milwaukee Bucks' opening-day roster next week. But the 24-year-old from Texas is giving it his best shot in preseason play while on ...
ClutchPoints
Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season
The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
College football Week 7 picks, predictions against the spread
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our betting picks against the spread for the top games College football Week 7 picks, predictions against the spreadLines courtesy SI Sportsbook No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (-7). Both teams can run the ball well, and ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jazz comeback falls short in preseason loss to Spurs
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz almost erased a 27-point deficit before losing its preseason home opener to the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday night, 111-104. San Antonio raced out to a 39-26 lead at the end of the first quarter, and fell behind 78-51 with seven minutes to play in the third […]
NBA
Sixers Preseason Ends Tonight in Philadelphia with Game vs. Hornets | Gameday Report
The 76ers (3-0) will close their preseason slate Wednesday, hosting the Charlotte Hornets (0-4). The Sixers’ undefeated preseason run continued Monday in Cleveland, as the team took a 113-97 victory in the second half of a home-and-home with the Cavaliers. The Sixers won the first of the two meetings, 113-112, in Philadelphia on Oct. 5.
NBA
Trail Blazers Basketball is Back! Here's What's Happening at Moda Center During the First 5 Regular Season Home Games
The 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers regular season home opener is Oct. 21 as they take on the Phoenix Suns. Don't miss the opportunity to see Portland native Jerami Grant take the court for the first time in the regular season in a Trail Blazers uniform along with rookies Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker.
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: who will be the Bulls starting power forward?
Brian Tucker: I like the move by Billy to bring Pat off the bench. Not sure if it will continue, but I think it may be best for Pat because he can be the guy on the 2nd unit, which the team desperately needs. In the starting lineup he plays like a 4th option, which is understandable given that he is sharing the ball with 3 All-Stars. As long as Pat is finishing games and getting 24-30 minutes, I think he’s fine and the team is better off. That said, when we are playing bigger lineups, he’ll probably need to start. I like what Javonte brings to the 1st unit, but he’s just not big enough to be effective on the glass against bigger lineups. As good as Javonte is, should we consider trading him for someone bigger? I know it’s highly unlikely but I question whether he can be a starter on a contending team.
RELATED PEOPLE
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Ruled Out Of Preseason Finale Against Kings With Left Hamstring Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that point guard Russell Westbrook has been ruled out of Friday night’s preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter with a left hamstring injury. Westbrook injured the hamstring in the first quarter early into his shift after coming off the bench...
NBA
Will Guillory on preseason, Zion Williamson & Herb Jones | Pelicans Podcast
On our latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi is joined by both co-host Jim Eichenhofer and guest Will Guillory of The Athletic. The trio discusses the New Orleans Pelicans preseason finale against the Atlanta Hawks on the road in Birmingham, Alabama as well as Will’s recent feature on Herb Jones. Will also shares his thoughts on what we’ve seen from forward Zion Williamson thus far in the preseason.
NBA
Olivier Sarr injury update
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 13, 2022) – Trail Blazers center Olivier Sarr left Tuesday night’s game at Golden State with a sprain of the right wrist. A subsequent MRI taken place on Wednesday confirmed a right wrist sprain. A timeline for return will be established after further evaluation in...
Gameday live: Anthony Davis ruled out vs. Kings; Russell Westbrook’s odd fit with Lakers
The Kings could welcome back Keegan Murray and Richaun Holmes while people question Russell Westbrook’s fit with the Los Angeles Lakers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 12, 2022
The fourth game of a five-game New Orleans preseason tips off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Miami. The matchup will be live streamed on Pelicans.com and available via WRNO 99.5 FM. Read the injury report ahead of Pelicans-Heat. Watch Tuesday post-practice video interviews with Zion Williamson, newcomer Javonte Smart and...
NBA
HEAT CONVERT DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT
Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Jamaree Bouyea, Marcus Garrett, Mychal Mulder and Orlando Robinson. Smith, who originally signed with the HEAT on September 20,...
NBA
Four Pelicans listed as questionable for Atlanta game in Birmingham
Friday’s preseason game in Birmingham against the Atlanta Hawks will be New Orleans’ final opportunity before the regular season to get its projected starting lineup on the floor together. However, two of those starters are listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury list. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and Zion Williamson (left ankle sprain) are questionable, as are reserves Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right foot soreness). Listed as out for New Orleans are Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery).
NBA
Portland's Preseason Is Over, But Preparation For The Regular Season Continues
The Trail Blazers know they’ve still got plenty of work to do before the start of the regular season, but they’re also ready to move on from the preseason. Portland wrapped up their five-game exhibition schedule with a 131-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors in front of a crowd of 18,064 Tuesday night at the Chase Center in a game that saw the defending champs rest their starters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies sign Dakota Mathias
Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed wing Dakota Mathias. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived forward/center EJ Onu and forward Romeo Weems. Mathias (6-4, 200) has appeared in 14 games (two starts) for the Grizzlies...
Ole Miss vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Ole Miss vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
NBA
Great Lakes Brewing Co. and Cleveland Cavaliers Team Up to Bring “Great Lakes Experience” to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Over 1,500 Sq. Ft. Taproom Now Open on Main Concourse for. Great Lakes Brewing Co., Ohio’s original craft brewery, have partnered with the Cleveland Cavaliers to serve their iconic craft beers in a signature setting for fans attending the more than 200 diverse live events, games and concerts held annually at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Season Preview Edition
Greetings kind readers and listeners. With the preseason over and the regular season starting Wednesday versus the Kings in Sacramento, the time was right to record a 2022-23 season preview edition of The Blazers Balcony, which you can listen/subscribe to below... We start out this week by giving our thoughts...
Comments / 0