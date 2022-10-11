ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
BlueDevilCountry

Marques Bolden enjoys career night in NBA preseason

Former three-year Duke basketball center Marques Bolden, who went undrafted in 2019 and has played in only seven NBA regular-season games, might not earn a spot on the Milwaukee Bucks' opening-day roster next week. But the 24-year-old from Texas is giving it his best shot in preseason play while on ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season

The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
City
Cleveland, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
State
Utah State
ABC4

Jazz comeback falls short in preseason loss to Spurs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz almost erased a 27-point deficit before losing its preseason home opener to the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday night, 111-104. San Antonio raced out to a 39-26 lead at the end of the first quarter, and fell behind 78-51 with seven minutes to play in the third […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Ask Sam Mailbag: who will be the Bulls starting power forward?

Brian Tucker: I like the move by Billy to bring Pat off the bench. Not sure if it will continue, but I think it may be best for Pat because he can be the guy on the 2nd unit, which the team desperately needs. In the starting lineup he plays like a 4th option, which is understandable given that he is sharing the ball with 3 All-Stars. As long as Pat is finishing games and getting 24-30 minutes, I think he’s fine and the team is better off. That said, when we are playing bigger lineups, he’ll probably need to start. I like what Javonte brings to the 1st unit, but he’s just not big enough to be effective on the glass against bigger lineups. As good as Javonte is, should we consider trading him for someone bigger? I know it’s highly unlikely but I question whether he can be a starter on a contending team.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Cody Zeller
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
NBA

Will Guillory on preseason, Zion Williamson & Herb Jones | Pelicans Podcast

On our latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi is joined by both co-host Jim Eichenhofer and guest Will Guillory of The Athletic. The trio discusses the New Orleans Pelicans preseason finale against the Atlanta Hawks on the road in Birmingham, Alabama as well as Will’s recent feature on Herb Jones. Will also shares his thoughts on what we’ve seen from forward Zion Williamson thus far in the preseason.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Olivier Sarr injury update

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 13, 2022) – Trail Blazers center Olivier Sarr left Tuesday night’s game at Golden State with a sprain of the right wrist. A subsequent MRI taken place on Wednesday confirmed a right wrist sprain. A timeline for return will be established after further evaluation in...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preseason Games#The Denver Nuggets#The San Antonio Spurs
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 12, 2022

The fourth game of a five-game New Orleans preseason tips off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Miami. The matchup will be live streamed on Pelicans.com and available via WRNO 99.5 FM. Read the injury report ahead of Pelicans-Heat. Watch Tuesday post-practice video interviews with Zion Williamson, newcomer Javonte Smart and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

HEAT CONVERT DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Jamaree Bouyea, Marcus Garrett, Mychal Mulder and Orlando Robinson. Smith, who originally signed with the HEAT on September 20,...
MIAMI, FL
NBA

Four Pelicans listed as questionable for Atlanta game in Birmingham

Friday’s preseason game in Birmingham against the Atlanta Hawks will be New Orleans’ final opportunity before the regular season to get its projected starting lineup on the floor together. However, two of those starters are listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury list. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and Zion Williamson (left ankle sprain) are questionable, as are reserves Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right foot soreness). Listed as out for New Orleans are Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery).
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

Portland's Preseason Is Over, But Preparation For The Regular Season Continues

The Trail Blazers know they’ve still got plenty of work to do before the start of the regular season, but they’re also ready to move on from the preseason. Portland wrapped up their five-game exhibition schedule with a 131-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors in front of a crowd of 18,064 Tuesday night at the Chase Center in a game that saw the defending champs rest their starters.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies sign Dakota Mathias

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed wing Dakota Mathias. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived forward/center EJ Onu and forward Romeo Weems. Mathias (6-4, 200) has appeared in 14 games (two starts) for the Grizzlies...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Great Lakes Brewing Co. and Cleveland Cavaliers Team Up to Bring “Great Lakes Experience” to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Over 1,500 Sq. Ft. Taproom Now Open on Main Concourse for. Great Lakes Brewing Co., Ohio’s original craft brewery, have partnered with the Cleveland Cavaliers to serve their iconic craft beers in a signature setting for fans attending the more than 200 diverse live events, games and concerts held annually at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Season Preview Edition

Greetings kind readers and listeners. With the preseason over and the regular season starting Wednesday versus the Kings in Sacramento, the time was right to record a 2022-23 season preview edition of The Blazers Balcony, which you can listen/subscribe to below... We start out this week by giving our thoughts...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy