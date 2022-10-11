Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia
A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
China shifts US bond holdings offshore, potentially beyond the reach of any future currency sanctions, report says
China cut US debt holdings by 9% from the end of 2021 to July this year, according to Nikkei Asia. Meanwhile, the Cayman Islands saw a $38.5 billion rise in China's Treasury holdings, and Bermuda saw a $7 billion increase. China may be protecting dollar-denominated assets from any future sanctions...
North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia
North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Washington Examiner
Biden faces GOP heat for reported deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil
Republicans took aim at President Joe Biden following reports that he is considering providing significant sanctions relief to Venezuela’s government in order to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, clearing the way for the resumption of crude exports to the West. According to the proposed deal, reported by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iran says it is due $7bn for release of US-Iranian father and son
Iran is awaiting the release of about $7bn (£6.3bn) in funds frozen abroad, state media said on Sunday, after it allowed an Iranian-American to leave the country and released his son from detention. Baquer Namazi, 85, was permitted to leave Iran for medical treatment abroad, and his son Siamak,...
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession
Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
Huge Russian Assault Fails as Ukraine Repels Seven Attacks in One Day: Kyiv
Moscow has continued with its campaign of aiming for civilian targets in Ukraine but most of its cruise missiles have been shot down, with attacks on seven areas having been repelled, according to Kyiv's forces. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Wednesday that over the...
coinchapter.com
North Korea and South Korea On The Brink Of War As Kim Jong Un Launches More Missiles
Tensions between North Korea and South Korea escalated following fresh missile test by Kim Jong-un Both countries deployed military jets on each other's borders. The United States has condemned North Korea's aggression against its neighbours. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Tensions between North Korea and South Kora escalated after the countries flew...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine Shoots Down Four Russian Helicopters in 18 Minutes—Air Force
Ukrainian air force officials said the helicopters were shot down on Wednesday morning although the announcement did not specify a location.
‘Enough is enough’: Dems rage at Saudis over oil cut, vow to block weapons sales
The message comes from Senate Foreign Relations Chair Bob Menendez, who has veto power over foreign arms sales.
After Joe Biden Accused N. Korea of Violating Sanctions, the Nation Will Release a New Sub That Fires Ballistic Missiles
Recently, reports have surfaced indicating that images have been revealed of the Sinpo South Shipyard on the east coast of North Korea. The images were taken on Sep. 18, 2022. The reports allege that there were "six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay." The new vessel is a submarine that can purportedly carry missiles. [i]
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days...
The US sanctions an 'international evasion network' for sneaking oil to North Korea via dark ship-to-ship transfers
The US announced new sanctions on Friday aimed at a fuel-procurement network for North Korea. The Treasury Department targeted three companies listed in Singapore and the Marshall Islands as well as two individuals. The sanctions follow a North Korean missile launch over Japan earlier in the week. The US unveiled...
CNBC
North Korean missile launch raises alarm in Washington
The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
Russian forces will be ‘annihilated’ if Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says senior EU official – as it happened
EU foreign policy chief rules out nuclear response to Putin but vows powerful answer from military
Chinese oil demand is suddenly collapsing as Beijing extends zero-COVID policies, OPEC says
OPEC now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 only a month ago. The cartel cited the extension of zero-COVID policies in some areas of China, which is the world's top oil importer. OPEC also revised down its...
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
CNBC
Treasury fines crypto company $29.3 million for violating multiple U.S. sanctions, Bank Secrecy Act
Bittrex agreed to pay $24.3 million to settle civil charges that it conducted 116,421 transactions valued at more than $260 million that violated U.S. sanctions. FinCen, imposed a total civil penalty of $29.3 million, which covers additional violations under the Bank Secrecy Act. The company allowed its services to be...
Russia's surging oil exports to China in Aug fail to keep Saudis down -data
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports from Russia in August surged 28% from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, but it handed back its top supplier ranking to Saudi Arabia for the first time in four months.
EWN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
Comments / 0