Detroit man charged in overdose deaths investigation in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) - Knoxville police arrested a Detroit man in connection with the overdose deaths of three people.Police arrest Donjae Bell, 29, after authorities conducted a search warrant at 1900 Dutch Valley Drive No. 23 in Knoxville as part of an investigation. Authorities located both powder and pills suspected of being heroin or fentanyl, items for manufacturing, packaging, and selling drugs, and other unknown pills.Police say Bell, who is originally from Detroit, is a fugitive from Ohio. He is charged for being a fugitive from justice. "Charges are forthcoming from Monday's operation and the investigations into the overdose deaths is continuing.
