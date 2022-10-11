ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox reunite for NYC Comic Con

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Ronq_0iUpkOBC00

( KTLA ) – Great Scott!

“Back to the Future” stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at New York Comic Con over the weekend (no DeLorean needed), and the moment brought tears to fans’ eyes.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” one fan tweeted on Sunday, along with a video of the reunion that has since amassed more than 9.6 million views.

Fox and Lloyd later thanked the audience at Comic Con for the warm welcome they received.

“Great Lloyd,” Fox wrote in an Instagram story. “Thank you @newyorkcomiccon, you were wonderful.”

“I cherish these moments!” Lloyd added. “Thank you to @newyorkcomiccon, my dear friend @realmikejfox, and most importantly all you wonderful fans who show up year after year. This is all because of you! This is heavy!”

‘Super Mario Bros.’ trailer released; some fans disapprove of Chris Pratt’s voice

During the Q&A portion, both Fox and Lloyd took questions from the audience, and discussed how Fox wasn’t the first pick for the role of Marty McFly: Eric Stoltz originally spent over a month on the film until director Robert Zemeckis decided he wasn’t the right fit.

“I didn’t know Michael other than hearing about him,” Lloyd told the crowd, according to Uproxx . “And I felt that I had barely made it through the six weeks, and now I was going to have to do it again?”

The duo immediately clicked, they said, and cinematic history was made.

These are Illinois & Indiana’s favorite horror movies

Fox also spoke about his Parkinson’s diagnosis and credited peers like Lloyd for helping him through his journey.

“Parkinson’s is the gift that keeps on taking — but it’s a gift, and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Fox explained. “People like Chris have been there a lot for me, and so many of you have. It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given — the voice to get this done, and help people out.”

The New York event isn’t the first time the dynamic duo reunited, though it’s been a long time. Back in 2015, they reprised their characters for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in honor of the date that Doc and Marty traveled “Back to the Future” in the second film.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
WTWO/WAWV

Nine arrested in Kankakee drug raid

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by Kankakee police and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG). The nine people in custody include: Randolph Douglas Cory Trapp Jawan Smith Calvin Wright Leonard Green Takelia Dorsey Bobbi Prindle Elton Pendleton Darryl Hollis All nine of […]
KANKAKEE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Former Speaker Madigan hit with another conspiracy charge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan was hit with another charge in his federal corruption case. According to an indictment unsealed by the U.S. Attorney Office Friday, Madigan was indicted on a federal charge for a conspiracy for illegal lobbying for AT&T Illinois. His close ally and lobbyist for […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
TVLine

SNL: Jack Harlow to Host October 29 Episode and Serve as Musical Guest

Jack Harlow is the latest hitmaker to pull double-duty on Saturday Night Live: The chart-topping rapper will host the Oct. 29 episode of SNL and also serve as musical guest, the show announced on Saturday. The news was announced ahead of a commercial break on Saturday’s episode (hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, who’s also pulling double-duty). The show confirmed the news on Twitter: JACK HARLOW JACK HARLOW pic.twitter.com/etDR9ZTLgE — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 16, 2022 Harlow released his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, in May, which included the #1 single “First Class.” He’s also set to star...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Eric Stoltz
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Michael J Fox
Person
Chris Pratt
WTWO/WAWV

Five takeaways from likely last Jan. 6 hearing

The House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, held what may be its final public hearing on Thursday, seeking to put a fine point on its argument that the violence that day was fueled by former President Trump’s words and actions. The hearing featured no live witnesses, but did include […]
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Nyc Comic Con#Future#Lloyd Later#Illinois Indiana
WTWO/WAWV

Covered Bridge Festival helps residents and businesses

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival kicks off Friday. The first Covered Bridge Festival took place in 1957 as a way to help the local economy. Several decades and millions of visitors later, the festival continues to be a financial asset to many residents. For more than 25 years, John Bennett […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
The Independent

SNL: Jack Harlow announced as double-duty host and music act

Jack Harlow will be on double duty on Saturday Night Live on 29 October.The Louisville, Kentucky, rapper will serve as both host and musical act on the long-running sketch show.Harlow previously appeared as a musical guest on the show in March last year, crediting former SNL star Pete Davidson with getting him on.“After a few months of knowing each other (but never meeting), Pete successfully pushed to get me on ‘SNL,’ which was a genuine dream come true for me and my family,” Harlow wrote in an essay honouring Davidson making Time's “100 most influential people of 2022”. “I...
CELEBRITIES
WTWO/WAWV

Many wildlife populations have seen significant decline since 1970: analysis

Populations of thousands of animal species from around the world have declined by an average of 69 percent since 1970, according to a new report.  Researchers studied nearly 32,000 populations of 5,230 species from around the globe and found that on average, those populations declined by 69 percent between 1970 and 2018. The report does […]
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WTWO/WAWV

Student arrested after gun found in backpack

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Centennial High School was arrested on Thursday after a gun was discovered in their backpack. In a letter to Centennial parents, the Champaign School District said the school’s Evolv System detected a metal object in a backpack as students were arriving. Security staff and school administrators checked the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Supreme Court to take up new abortion law

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the attorney general’s first name. We regret the error. INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Supreme Court will decide the fate of the state’s new abortion law. In an order unveiled Wednesday, the court granted a request to bypass the Court of Appeals and handle the case directly. That […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

G2E: Northview 60, Indian Creek 23

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Northview 60, Indian Creek 23 Kyle Cottee finished the night with 21 rushes for 294 yards and 5 touchdowns. Tyler Lee added 71 yards and 2 touchdowns. Imer Holman added 4 rushes for 104 yards and a touchdown.
NORTHVIEW, MI
WTWO/WAWV

New trail connects Parke and Vermillion counties

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new trail will connect Parke and Vermillion Counties. This is the first walking trail that has ever connected the two. It sits in between Hillsdale and Montezuma. Originally, the trail was an abandoned railroad bridge owned by the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR was looking to scrap the […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy