NPR
California drivers can now sport digital license plates on their cars
Say goodbye to that rusty piece of metal. California drivers will now be able to get digital license plates under a new law. The Golden State had previously been piloting alternatives to traditional license plates, but a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom late last month extends the option to all drivers.
NPR
Candidates compete eagerly for Colorado's new congressional district seat
The road to control Congress may run through a new House district in Colorado. An independent commission drew new political lines and made the seat one of the most evenly split in the nation. Colorado Public Radio's Bente Birkeland reports. BENTE BIRKELAND, BYLINE: Colorado gained an eighth congressional seat because...
NPR
Police arrest suspected serial killer in Stockton, Calif.
Audio will be available later today. Police in Stockton, Calif., say they've made an arrest in connection with a series of shootings, six of them fatal, that began last year.
