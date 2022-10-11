Read full article on original website
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. Cane
Did Her Killer Get Away With Murder? The Story of Taylor Anne McAllisterTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Petersburg, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
VIDEO: Smoke billows out over Port Richey neighborhood after house catches fire
Neighbors captured video of dark smoke billowing out over a Port Richey neighborhood after a house caught fire on Saturday.
81-Year-Old Tampa Woman Killed After Car Collides With A Tree In Land O’ Lakes
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – An 81-year-old Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 2:10 pm on Saturday in Land O’ Lakes. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car, driven by a 79-year-old Tampa man, was traveling northbound on US-41, south of
WESH
Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Suspects In Lakeland CVS Theft
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a second retail theft that occurred at CVS located at 6105 Hwy 98 N in Lakeland. The man and woman in this video entered the store around 5:00 a.m. on October 4, 2022. After
wild941.com
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
Tree falls across Brandon road, crashes on top of 2 cars
An oak tree fell across a Brandon road and crashed on top of two cars on Thursday afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
thegabber.com
Gulfport Cop Walks Into Bay To Save Woman
Gulfport’s police officers may not walk on water, but at least one of them will walk through water to save someone. Gulfport Police Sergeant Rob Burkhart – whose stripes were restored a few weeks ago, after a protracted arbitration case lasting two years – saved a woman in distress in Boca Ciega Bay last month.
Man found dead at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier
A man was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
CBS News
The City of Tampa is hosting a donation drive for families impacted by Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. -- The City of Tampa will be hosting a donation drive to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian starting Monday, October 17. The drop-off site will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the following sites are:. 10/17 - Himes Avenue Sports Complex (4407 S. Himes Avenue) 10/18...
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO NEWS: Detectives Seeking Information in 2018 Spring Hill Homicide
SPRING HILL, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives are still seeking assistance from the public to help solve a Homicide that occurred in Spring Hill, in 2018. In the early morning hours of October 16, 2018, multiple gunmen entered the residence owned by Alek Smith, with the intent to commit a Home Invasion. Mr. Smith confronted the gunmen, while his girlfriend and their infant slept in nearby bedrooms.
Man struck, killed while helping disabled vehicle in Hernando County
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a 60-year-old man was struck and killed while helping a disabled vehicle in Hernando County Wednesday evening.
8 injured after truck dumps mud on I-75 on-ramp in Brandon
Eight people were sent to the hospital after a truck dumped wet soil onto an I-75 on-ramp in Brandon on Wednesday.
Car bursts into flames in Publix parking lot in Brandon
A car burst into flames in a Publix parking lot on Thursday afternoon.
fox13news.com
Man found dead in Bartow homicide, police say
BARTOW, Fla. - The Bartow Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responding to a domestic violence call at 360 Crown Avenue in Bartow around 11:30 a.m. discovered Samuel Caswell dead lying next to a motor vehicle. Police have not...
Growing hole in backyard concerns renter in Largo
A Largo renter who discovered a hole in her backyard after Hurricane Ian has major concerns as the hole grows, and reached out to WFLA for help.
Hurricane Ian power outages cause wastewater to pour across Polk County
While crews worked on getting portable generators for the failed pump stations, thousands of gallons of wastewater was leaked into local bodies of water.
waste360.com
Why Some Women Drive Trash Trucks
Since Toni Bailey got behind the wheel of her first trash truck in 2004, she’s been around the block and back– both literally and figuratively. Currently the solid waste project manager for Hillsborough County, Fla., she’s seen a lot change for women over time, having operated almost every type of trash truck and route; stepping into multiple dispatcher, supervisory, and management positions; then sliding back into the drivers’ seat for a while.
Reward Offered For Suspect, Defrauding Victims Trying To Purchase Vehicles
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – In 2018 Nickolas Lloyd created an LLC in the name Motors and More Transportation Services & Auto Parts. He was the authorized representative for the enterprise and utilized the business to commit fraud against several victims. Lloyd advertised his enterprise to
Juvenile Girl Shot In Tampa Friday Morning During Altercation, Police Say
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Ave. around 8:40 a.m. this morning. A female juvenile was shot during an altercation, according to police. Investigators say she was transported to a nearby
wfla.com
Silver Alert: St. Pete woman suffering from memory loss found, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it located a missing St. Petersburg woman who suffers from memory loss. A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for the 86-year-old woman who was later found safe. Deputies said she was reunited with her family.
