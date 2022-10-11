ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
wild941.com

Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Cop Walks Into Bay To Save Woman

Gulfport’s police officers may not walk on water, but at least one of them will walk through water to save someone. Gulfport Police Sergeant Rob Burkhart – whose stripes were restored a few weeks ago, after a protracted arbitration case lasting two years – saved a woman in distress in Boca Ciega Bay last month.
GULFPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#House Fire#Fire Engine
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO NEWS: Detectives Seeking Information in 2018 Spring Hill Homicide

SPRING HILL, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives are still seeking assistance from the public to help solve a Homicide that occurred in Spring Hill, in 2018. In the early morning hours of October 16, 2018, multiple gunmen entered the residence owned by Alek Smith, with the intent to commit a Home Invasion. Mr. Smith confronted the gunmen, while his girlfriend and their infant slept in nearby bedrooms.
SPRING HILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox13news.com

Man found dead in Bartow homicide, police say

BARTOW, Fla. - The Bartow Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responding to a domestic violence call at 360 Crown Avenue in Bartow around 11:30 a.m. discovered Samuel Caswell dead lying next to a motor vehicle. Police have not...
BARTOW, FL
waste360.com

Why Some Women Drive Trash Trucks

Since Toni Bailey got behind the wheel of her first trash truck in 2004, she’s been around the block and back– both literally and figuratively. Currently the solid waste project manager for Hillsborough County, Fla., she’s seen a lot change for women over time, having operated almost every type of trash truck and route; stepping into multiple dispatcher, supervisory, and management positions; then sliding back into the drivers’ seat for a while.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy