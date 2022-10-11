ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO NEWS: Detectives Seeking Information in 2018 Spring Hill Homicide

SPRING HILL, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives are still seeking assistance from the public to help solve a Homicide that occurred in Spring Hill, in 2018. In the early morning hours of October 16, 2018, multiple gunmen entered the residence owned by Alek Smith, with the intent to commit a Home Invasion. Mr. Smith confronted the gunmen, while his girlfriend and their infant slept in nearby bedrooms.
SPRING HILL, FL
mahoningmatters.com

Massive mud spill sends cars crashing on Florida interstate and 8 to hospital, cops say

A truck spilled wet soil over several hundred yards of highway, leading multiple cars to crash and sending eight people to the hospital, according to Florida officials. The spill created an “ice-like slick surface” over the highway near an on-ramp, causing drivers to lose control of their vehicles, according to a post on the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Facebook page on Oct. 12. The accident occurred about 15 miles east of downtown Tampa.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Cop Walks Into Bay To Save Woman

Gulfport’s police officers may not walk on water, but at least one of them will walk through water to save someone. Gulfport Police Sergeant Rob Burkhart – whose stripes were restored a few weeks ago, after a protracted arbitration case lasting two years – saved a woman in distress in Boca Ciega Bay last month.
GULFPORT, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Hernando deputies locate wanted man on kidnapping charges

SPRING HILL, FLA- Hernando County deputies were dispatched to the possible location of a wanted subject Thursday night in Spring Hill, upon deputies’ arrival at a residence they confirmed that Jeremy Tierney was the only occupant inside the residence. Deputy Chelsea Reid, and her partner K-9 Chase, made K-9...
SPRING HILL, FL

