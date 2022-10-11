A truck spilled wet soil over several hundred yards of highway, leading multiple cars to crash and sending eight people to the hospital, according to Florida officials. The spill created an “ice-like slick surface” over the highway near an on-ramp, causing drivers to lose control of their vehicles, according to a post on the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Facebook page on Oct. 12. The accident occurred about 15 miles east of downtown Tampa.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO