Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
Biden has 'no plans' to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit: US official
President Joe Biden has "no plans" to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at an upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday. G20 heads of state and government are due to meet next month in Bali, Indonesia, in a summit that could see Biden share the same venue as Russian President Vladimir Putin and another rival, Chinese leader Xi Jinping. sw/bbk
NPR
2 attackers opened fire on volunteer troops preparing to deploy to Ukraine
MOSCOW — Eleven people were killed and 15 wounded in an armed attack this weekend on a Russian military training ground for troops preparing to deploy to Ukraine, according to Russian authorities. Related Story: Russians are protesting and fleeing the country as Putin orders a draft for Ukraine. Russia's...
Ukrainian ambassador asks for ‘everything possible’ to speed up delivery of air defense systems
Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova on Sunday called for increasing the speed of weapon deliveries to her country after it faced a barrage of strikes from Russia in recent days, emphasizing the need for air defense systems in particular. “Unfortunately, this system [is] difficult to produce, and they’re...
NPR
What caused the unusually public rift between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia
The US and Saudi Arabia usually try to keep their differences behind closed doors. But they broke out into the open this week over oil supplies and Ukraine. The United States and Saudi Arabia have been allies for decades. And when they do have their differences, they usually keep them behind closed doors. But this week marked a dramatic breach in their relations, and much of that has to do with oil. NPR's international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam joins us now.
NPR
The British military is giving Ukrainian civilians a crash course in soldiering
Ukraine says it needs more of just about everything to fight Russia - precision-guided rockets, tanks and training for its soldiers. The U.K. has provided more military instruction than nearly any other country. It's put nearly 6,000 Ukrainian civilians through basic training on British soil. NPR's Frank Langfitt has the story.
NPR
Russia and China are in a battle with the U.S. over control of an obscure tech agency
One tech agency has been making sure communications travel across borders for over a century. Now, Russia and China are in a battle with the U.S. and its Western allies over control of that agency. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. The U.S. and Russia are facing off again, but this time it's...
NPR
The White House and Saudi Arabia are embroiled in a public fight over oil production
After the Saudis urged OPEC+ to slash global oil production, the White House and the kingdom are fighting over oil in public. President Biden is warning "there will be consequences" for Saudi Arabia. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia is a complicated one. For...
NPR
Morning news brief: Jan. 6 probe, Ukraine's civilian soldiers, Mexico's data leak
The Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Donald Trump. The U.K. is training Ukrainian civilians to fight against Russia. Mexico is dealing with a massive data leak that uncovered some closely-kept secrets. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The vote to subpoena former President Trump was unanimous. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED CLERK:...
NPR
Iran tries to crack down on protests, even online. Here's how activists are evading those efforts
Protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini have reached their fourth week. Mahsa, also known by her Kurdish name, Jina, died in police custody after being arrested for violating Iran's strict Islamic dress code. Dozens are estimated to have been killed so far in the fierce government crackdown. And that crackdown is being felt online, too. To try to make it harder for people on the ground to organize, authorities have rolled out high-tech tools to limit mobile phone connections, to block social media sites and cut demonstrators off from the rest of the world.
NPR
How protests in Iran are similar to the Constitutional Revolution of 1906
Women and girls in Iran are still not backing down. Coming up on a month after Mahsa Amini died in the custody of Iran's so-called morality police, Iranians continue to protest in the streets of cities and towns across the country. Iranian American writer Reza Aslan has been pondering the moment. In a new piece for Time magazine, Aslan writes about women throwing off their veils, cropping their hair and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with men to fight. Here's the twist. Aslan is writing there not about today but about a different moment in Iranian history - one most Americans have probably never heard of - the Constitutional Revolution of 1905. He argues it's the closest parallel to what is happening in Iran today. Reza Aslan, welcome.
NPR
Young Ukrainians are spreading joy by organizing cleanup parties
A group of volunteers are spreading joy in Ukraine by organizing cleanup parties. Young Ukrainians blast music and dance as they clean the debris of obliterated homes. War is awful, but war cleanup - one grassroots organization in Ukraine is trying to make it fun by bringing young people from the cities into villages destroyed by fighting. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf has more.
NPR
Ukrainian refugees are finding home in a small city in southern Brazil
Audio will be available later today. Numerous refugees from Ukraine are ending up not in Poland, nor Germany, but in a small city in southern Brazil. And many feel right at home there.
NPR
Data leak exposes Mexico military corruption, including collusion with drug cartels
Mexico is trying to come to terms with a data leak of more than 4 million documents from inside the military that has exposed some of the country's closest-kept secrets. NPR has obtained the documents, which includes everything from the health of the president to corruption among Mexico's military. MARTINEZ:...
NPR
The Tipping Point In Iran
Protests in Iran have been growing for four weeks. Striking oil workers are latest to join a movement that has attracted widespread international support. The anger directed toward Iran's supreme leader was prompted by the death of a young Kurdish woman. Mahsa Amini was arrested by the country's "morality police" for not covering all her hair.
NPR
At least four dead and 60 injured in fire at Iran's Evin prison
Audio will be available later today. At least four people have died, and more than 60 were injured in a fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison, where political prisoners are held.
NPR
Xi Jinping outlines plans for the near future at China's Communist Party congress
Audio will be available later today. Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a two-hour speech at the Communist Party congress Sunday outlining the party's course for the near future.
NPR
Robot makes history by testifying before the upper chamber of U.K.'s Parliament
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For the first time in British history, a robot testified in the upper chamber of Parliament. The humanoid robot, named Ai-Da, spoke about the future of artificial intelligence in creative industries. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) AI-DA: Although not alive, I can still create art. FADEL:...
NPR
Many Venezuelan migrants will not qualify for the legal pathway set up to help them enter the U.S.
This week, the Department of Homeland Security announced a new legal pathway for Venezuelan migrants, but many may not qualify because they lack financial sponsors in the U.S.. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The Biden administration announced an agreement with Mexico this week to try to reduce the record number of Venezuelan...
NPR
British Prime Minister Liz Truss fires her finance minister
Britain's prime minister is in a familiar position today - trouble. This time it's Liz Truss, who's been in the job fewer than six weeks. Truss had to reverse a pledge on tax cuts after financial markets went haywire. At a press conference this afternoon, reporters repeatedly asked her if she would resign. She refused. For more on the latest turmoil in British politics, we turn to NPR's London correspondent Frank Langfitt. Hi, Frank.
U.K.・
