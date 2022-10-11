ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden has 'no plans' to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit: US official

President Joe Biden has "no plans" to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at an upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday.  G20 heads of state and government are due to meet next month in Bali, Indonesia, in a summit that could see Biden share the same venue as Russian President Vladimir Putin and another rival, Chinese leader Xi Jinping. sw/bbk
NPR

What caused the unusually public rift between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia

The US and Saudi Arabia usually try to keep their differences behind closed doors. But they broke out into the open this week over oil supplies and Ukraine. The United States and Saudi Arabia have been allies for decades. And when they do have their differences, they usually keep them behind closed doors. But this week marked a dramatic breach in their relations, and much of that has to do with oil. NPR's international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam joins us now.
NPR

The British military is giving Ukrainian civilians a crash course in soldiering

Ukraine says it needs more of just about everything to fight Russia - precision-guided rockets, tanks and training for its soldiers. The U.K. has provided more military instruction than nearly any other country. It's put nearly 6,000 Ukrainian civilians through basic training on British soil. NPR's Frank Langfitt has the story.
NPR

Morning news brief: Jan. 6 probe, Ukraine's civilian soldiers, Mexico's data leak

The Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Donald Trump. The U.K. is training Ukrainian civilians to fight against Russia. Mexico is dealing with a massive data leak that uncovered some closely-kept secrets. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The vote to subpoena former President Trump was unanimous. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED CLERK:...
NPR

Iran tries to crack down on protests, even online. Here's how activists are evading those efforts

Protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini have reached their fourth week. Mahsa, also known by her Kurdish name, Jina, died in police custody after being arrested for violating Iran's strict Islamic dress code. Dozens are estimated to have been killed so far in the fierce government crackdown. And that crackdown is being felt online, too. To try to make it harder for people on the ground to organize, authorities have rolled out high-tech tools to limit mobile phone connections, to block social media sites and cut demonstrators off from the rest of the world.
NPR

How protests in Iran are similar to the Constitutional Revolution of 1906

Women and girls in Iran are still not backing down. Coming up on a month after Mahsa Amini died in the custody of Iran's so-called morality police, Iranians continue to protest in the streets of cities and towns across the country. Iranian American writer Reza Aslan has been pondering the moment. In a new piece for Time magazine, Aslan writes about women throwing off their veils, cropping their hair and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with men to fight. Here's the twist. Aslan is writing there not about today but about a different moment in Iranian history - one most Americans have probably never heard of - the Constitutional Revolution of 1905. He argues it's the closest parallel to what is happening in Iran today. Reza Aslan, welcome.
NPR

Young Ukrainians are spreading joy by organizing cleanup parties

A group of volunteers are spreading joy in Ukraine by organizing cleanup parties. Young Ukrainians blast music and dance as they clean the debris of obliterated homes. War is awful, but war cleanup - one grassroots organization in Ukraine is trying to make it fun by bringing young people from the cities into villages destroyed by fighting. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf has more.
NPR

The Tipping Point In Iran

Protests in Iran have been growing for four weeks. Striking oil workers are latest to join a movement that has attracted widespread international support. The anger directed toward Iran's supreme leader was prompted by the death of a young Kurdish woman. Mahsa Amini was arrested by the country's "morality police" for not covering all her hair.
NPR

British Prime Minister Liz Truss fires her finance minister

Britain's prime minister is in a familiar position today - trouble. This time it's Liz Truss, who's been in the job fewer than six weeks. Truss had to reverse a pledge on tax cuts after financial markets went haywire. At a press conference this afternoon, reporters repeatedly asked her if she would resign. She refused. For more on the latest turmoil in British politics, we turn to NPR's London correspondent Frank Langfitt. Hi, Frank.
