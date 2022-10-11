Read full article on original website
Related
The Ring Magazine
Zhan Kossobutskiy-Hussein Muhamed heavyweight clash set for November 5 in Germany
Rising heavyweight Zhan Kossobutskiy will face fellow unbeaten Hussein Muhamed in a scheduled 10-round contest at the Rudolf Weber-Arena in Oberhausen, Germany, on November 5. In the amateur ranks, Kossobutskiy defeated 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Mahammadrasul Majidov, 2016 Olympic silver medalist Vassiliy Levit, and 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke. He turned professional in September 2017.
The Ring Magazine
On this day: Nonito Donaire halts Toshiaki Nishioka, wins Ring 122-pound championship
It was “The Filipino Flash” at his very best. On October 13, 2012, Nonito Donaire successfully defended the WBO junior featherweight title, and claimed the vacant Ring championship, by scoring a ninth-round stoppage over Toshiaki Nishioka at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California. The official time was 1:54.
The Ring Magazine
Welterweight hopeful Ivan Golub returns to action, DiBella sings fighter’s praises
The welterweight division is one of the deepest in boxing and several fighters are hoping to be in the mix within the year. Ivan Golub has quietly put together an impressive record as a pro and faces Wesley Tucker on Friday at Sony Hall in New York City (BXNG TV, 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).
The Ring Magazine
Mikaela Mayer ready for Alycia Baumgardner – I’m the more complete boxer
Mikaela Mayer is victorious as she defeats Jennifer Han during their WBO and IBF junior lightweight championship fight at The Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Costa Mesa, California. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images) 13. Oct. Much has happened since Mikaela Mayer was last in town.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Ring Magazine
Andy Dominguez is a New York raised flyweight with big boxing dreams
Andy Dominguez hardly knows anything about his opponent, but it matters little to him. Dominguez, a Mexico-born, New York-raised flyweight, knows there are very few boxers his size in America, and he has to take what he can get to stay busy. After all, flyweight boxers have been exceedingly rare in New York since the 1920s, when 112-pound warriors like Frankie Genaro and Abe Goldstein were trading punches at Madison Square Garden a full century ago.
The Ring Magazine
Shields-Marshall, Mayer-Baumgardner final press conference quotes, photo gallery
LONDON (October 13, 2022) – There’s unfinished business in the world of women’s boxing, and it will finally be settled in a historic doubleheader this Saturday at The O2 Arena. In the main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields, the WBC/WBA/IBF/Ring Magazine middleweight champion, will face...
The Ring Magazine
On this day: Tim Bradley scores career-defining triumph over Juan Manuel Marquez
It was the night of Desert Storm’s life. On October 12, 2013, Tim Bradley retained his WBO welterweight title with a 12-round split decision over the legendary Juan Manuel Marquez at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. One judge scored the bout 115-113 for Marquez but was overruled by tallies of 116-112 and 115-113 for the champion.
The Ring Magazine
Caleb Plant: Anthony Dirrell ‘Barks a lot’
You get the impression Caleb Plant has bigger things on his plate and this Saturday’s fight with Anthony Dirrell is nothing more than a speedbump. Plant, the former IBF super middleweight titlist, is coming off his first professional loss, an 11th-round stoppage to Canelo Alvarez back in November for the undisputed super middleweight world championship. Plant (21-1, 12 knockouts) and Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KOs) will be the super middleweight, 12-round co-feature on the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius WBC heavyweight title eliminator main event on the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT) from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Ring Magazine
Family man Kermit Cintron happier with birdies than big KOs
Former IBF welterweight champion Kermit Cintron has found more happiness outside the ropes than he could ever find inside them. The 42-year-old Puerto Rican who lives about an hour from Philadelphia in Pennsylvania is studying radiography, enjoying family time with his wife and their three children and playing a lot of golf.
The Ring Magazine
Andrew Moloney wants statement win over Norbelto Jimenez, targets Kazuto Ioka
Long-time junior bantamweight contender Andrew Moloney will face two-time world title challenger Norbelto Jimenez in a scheduled 10-round contest on the undercard of the Devin Haney-George Kambosos Jr. rematch at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday. Moloney, who is rated No. 10 by The Ring at 115 pounds,...
The Ring Magazine
Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall grand arrivals
London, England – October 12, 2022 – Fight week for the biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing officially began in London, England today with a ‘Grand Arrivals’ event for the key fighters taking part in this Saturday’s BOXXER LEGACY: Shields vs Marshall event.
The Ring Magazine
Robert Helenius poses a major threat to Deontay Wilder
Robert Helenius is powerfully transparent. The “The Nordic Nightmare” knows why he was put in the ring with Adam Kownacki in March 2020—to lose. When Helenius surprised the boxing world, and possibly a little himself, by stopping Kownacki in four, and then again in six in their October 2021 rematch, the Finnish heavyweight found himself in the realms of respectability once again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Ring Magazine
A Ring championship belt, 87 years in the making, reaches its rightful owner in Spain
It was an epic battle, in an epic setting. The great Panama Al Brown, the first boxing world champion born in Latin America, was risking his Ring bantamweight championship in hostile territory, and with a bad precedent. Less than four months earlier, Brown had already lost by decision against the same man and in the same venue in a non-title bout, and the rematch had an air of déjà vu already scripted in, with the addition that Brown would be facing a man who aspired to inscribe his own “first” in his country’s history.
Comments / 0