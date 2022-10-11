SBLive's Northern Section Top 10 football rankings: Orland on the rise

For the first time this season, Orland enters the top three of the SBLIve Northern Section rankings.

Pleasant Valley, which travels to Chico Friday for the annual Almond Bowl matchup, fell to No. 4 this week after a decisive loss to Enterprise-Redding.

Orland’s offense and defense have looked strong, pushing the notion of the Trojans going undefeated in 2022.

Friday night features two of the biggest bowl-type games in the section.

Chico hosts Pleasant Valley in the 51st Almond Bowl, and Shasta hosts Enterprise in the River Bowl just north in Redding.

The Almond Bowl features two teams who have battled injuries throughout the season, but have regularly been atop the Northern Section standings in past seasons.

The River Bowl features an Enterprise team which has surprised many and turned its program around the last two seasons.

Chico running back Dion Coleman will play his second game after missing nearly a year due to injury, and could possibly return to a full load of carries.

Enterprise moves from No. 3 to No. 2 after a shutting out the former No. 2 team Pleasant Valley, the No. 5 and 6 teams remain the same, and Chico improves one spot after snapping its three game losing skid.

Shasta enters the top-10 replacing Fall River, due to strength of schedule.

The largest leap goes to West Valley, from No. 10 to No. 8, after a blowout victory against Central Valley.

With non-league games complete, strength of schedule will be key in the rankings going forward.

Northern Section Top 10 FB rankings (record thru Oct. 8)

1. Foothill-Palo Cedro (5-1 record)

Last week rank: No. 1

Last week game: Beat Shasta 21-10

Next game: Friday at Red Bluff

The Cougars have had one of the most difficult strength of schedules in the Northern Section thus far and have now won four straight games. Foothill’s starting QB Davis Smith (832 passing yards, 13 TDs, 250 rushing yards, 2 TDs) left with a dislocated shoulder in the first quarter, as reported by Redding Record Searchlight reporter Ethan Hanson. Hanson stated backup QB Hunter Marchione had trouble throwing due to an injured thumb, but RB Caiden Williford carried the offense with 25 carries for 197 yards and three TDs. Foothill will look to its two RBs Dawson Mortimer and Williford, who both have rushed for 200+ yards.



2. Enterprise (6-0)

Last week rank: No. 3

Last week game: Beat Pleasant Valley 31-0

Next game: Friday at Shasta

QB JJ Johnson (157 yards, 1 TD) and RB Davion Welch (124 yards, 2 TDs) continued to stand out for the Hornets last week, as they defeated PV in a blowout in what appeared to be a close matchup prior to the game. It was the third shutout for the Hornets’ defense. It will be interesting to see who can counter both the offense and defense of the Hornets, which have outscored their opponents 305-30.

3. Orland (6-0)

Last week rank: No. 4

Last week game: Beat Oroville 57-0

Next game: Friday vs. Paradise

The Trojans’ rise in the rankings continue, as they now move into the top-3 for the first time in 2022. After having slow starts to start their season, they scored 57 points in the first half last week despite QB Grant Foster rushing just four times for 122 yards and three TDs and not passing once. OHS’s win against D-2 EAL opponent Shasta on Sept. 16 stands out, and this week the Trojans take on former EAL team Paradise.

4. Pleasant Valley-Chico (3-3)

Last week rank: No. 2

Last week game: Lost 31-0 Enterprise

Next game: Friday at Chico

The Vikings lost their third straight, as injury concerns at the QB position continue to boil. PV lost its starter Elijah Sanchez to a season-ending knee injury, and head coach Mark Cooley said QB Hayden Rick is out two weeks as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain he sustained Sept. 9. Rick tried to play through the injury Sept. 30 against Rancho Cotate, but the Vikings called up JV QB Joseph Garcia to start against Enterprise. Garcia was unable to get the Vikings offense started against a stout Enterprise defense. PV now prepares for its cross-town rivalry against Chico in Almond Bowl 51. Cooley said there’s a chance Rick plays, but it will most likely be Garcia behind the center.

5. East Nicolaus-Nicolaus (5-1)

Last week rank: No. 5

Last week game: Beat Durham 54-0

Next game: Friday at Winters

The Spartans have now won five straight and the third via shutout, outscoring its opponents 123-0 in that span. RB Rhett Rise leads the team in rushing (61 carries, 550 yards, 9 TDs) and is second in sacks (3.5). East Nicolaus appears to be the clear top team in the Sacramento Valley League after shutting out what appeared to be a dynamic Durham offense. TE/LB Brady Amarel leads the defense 46 tackles, and DL Sonny Pina has 29 tackles (8 for loss) and leads in sacks with four.



6. University Prep (6-0)

Last week rank: No. 6

bBeat Lassen 21-7

Next game: Friday at Anderson

The Panthers are off to a strong start and are 19-1 dating back to last season (undefeated in regular season play). Despite no shutouts thus far, the balanced offense by the Panthers has proven successful. QB Spencer Hokanson (44-of-75 passing, 702 yards, 9 TDs) and RB Ryan Dyab (143 carries, 831 yards, 6 TDs) lead the offense against an Anderson team which has won two straight.

7. Chico (2-4)

Last week rank: No. 8

Last week game: Beat Red Bluff 35-12

Next game: Friday vs. Pleasant Valley

The Panthers have been plagued by injuries in the 2022 season, but they got arguably their most dynamic player back against Red Bluff. RB Dion Coleman returned in limited action for the first time in 357 days after a season-ending knee injury halfway through the 2021 season. Coleman took part in 10 plays and ran eight times for 20 yards. He said he is at 100% despite wearing a knee brace. When asked when Coleman would be able to be a full participant and if he could handle a full slate of carries in this week’s Almond Bowl, Panthers’ head coach Jason Alvistur said he wants to see how the knee reacts and how his RB looked in practice before making that decision.

8. West Valley (3-3)

Last week rank: No. 10

Last week game: Beat Central Valley 69-21

Next game: Friday Lassen

The Eagles continued to rise in the standings after an 0-3 start. WV has won three straight and QB Noah Mason (10-of-13, 283 yards, 3 TDs, 4 carries, 29 yards) looked strong in the Eagles’ win against Central Valley. RB Niall Raby ran 11 times for 177 yards and five TDs, and now has 590 rushing yards and 11 TDs. The Eagles get Lassen in their second league game, before facing unbeaten University Prep on Oct. 21

9. Colusa (6-0)

Last week rank: No. 10

Last week game: Beat Pierce 14-13

Next game: Friday at Durham

Colusa stayed undefeated in a close-fought battle with Pierce, led by its QB Bo Coronado (10-of-18, 173 yards, 1 TD). The RedHawks rushing attack could not get going against the Bears (14 carries, 45 yards), but Coronado and defense did just enough. Coronado has now thrown for 1,068 yards and 12 TDs. Colusa faces league opponent Durham, a team hungry for a win that’s lost two straight after a 4-0 start.

10. Shasta (2-4)

Last week rank: NR

Last week game: Lost 21-10 to Foothill

Next game: Friday vs. Enterprise

Shasta enters the top-10 for the first time in 2022, after appearing on the bubble last week. Despite their record two of the Wolves’ four losses have come to top ranked opponents, and they put up a fight against the No. 1 team Foothill last week. In six games QB Campbell Parker (35-of-80, 629 yards, 6 TDs) has found a special connection with WR Anthony Massey (14 catches, 233 yards, 1 TD). Shasta enters a tough slate of games as part of the top league in the section.

On the bubble: Fall River (6-0), Esparto (4-3)

Top 5 Games of the Week:

No. 4 Pleasant Valley (3-3) at No. 7 Chico (24), Friday: The 51st Almond Bowl kicks off between the two cross-town Chico rivals. Chico High leads the all-time Almond Bowl series 25-24-1 and the overall series is tied 32-32-1. The two schools first faced off in 1968. Pleasant Valley won the 2021 Almond Bowl 27-14 and the EAL title, but Chico went on to win the Northern Section title. The first Almond Bowl was held in 1971, when the Panthers defeated the Vikings 10-7.

No. 2 Enterprise (6-0) at No. 10 Shasta (2-4), Friday: North of Chico, the two Redding schools face off in the River Bowl. Despite a 26-8 Enterprise win last season, Shasta won the previous six matchups. Enterprise has had one of the strongest starts in the section, while Shasta has had several tight games all season.

No. 9 Colusa (6-0) at Durham (4-2), Friday: Colusa comes off a narrow one-point victory over Pierce in the SVL opener and looks to stay unbeaten against a Durham team which has lost two straight. Both teams can score, so it will be up to the defenses to see who can step up.



Lassen (2-4) at No. 8 West Valley (3-3), Friday: Don’t be fooled by Lassen’s record, the Grizzlies have faced tough opponents. They are 1-3 against teams a division higher, and their other loss came against unbeaten University Prep. West Valley had a tough preseason schedule as well, so Friday should be a close battle between the two Northern Athletic League teams.

Portola (7-0) at Fall River (6-0), Friday: One of the two undefeated teams will get its first loss. Both teams are coming off shutouts and both have scored 200+ points to start their seasons. The two D-V schools atop the Cascade Valley League will battle for the No. 1 spot.

