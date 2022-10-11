ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants upset of Packers was NFL's most-watched international game ever

 3 days ago
The New York Giants-Green Bay Packers game played last week in London was NFL Network’s most-watched International Series game since they began broadcasting games in 2016.

The game drew 5.5 million viewers on TV and Digital was up +55% versus last year’s Week 5 London matchup between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

From the NFL:

Digital streaming across NFL digital platforms, Giants and Packers mobile properties, and NFL+ delivered an average minute audience of 299K – up +22% versus Jets-Falcons last year and the highest digital AMA on record for an NFL Network International Series game.

The Giants (4-1) defeated the Packers (3-2), 27-22, overcoming a 20-10 halftime deficit and then staving off two late fourth quarter rallies by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense.

The game, played at Tottenham Hotspur, was naturally well-attended with fans from both fan bases in attendance. The players seemed to enjoy themselves as well.

With the win, the Giants improved to 3-0 all-time in London.

