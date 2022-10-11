ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Junior Messias
Saturday's gossip: Mbappe, Costa, Guimaraes, Felix, Mudryk

Real Madrid are not yet considering another move for Paris St-Germain's 23-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, however the Spanish giants are monitoring former midfielder Xabi Alonso's performance as Bayer Leverkusen manager with interest. (ESPN) Mbappe is considering buying himself out of his contract in January. (L'Equipe via Mail) Meanwhile, PSG...
Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nicosia

David de Gea - 7 Wasn’t very busy but is starting to add bits to his own game that we haven’t seen often enough. Still waiting for him to make that step up in the attacking third. Victor Lindelof - 6 Got done for pace once in the...
Arsenal at Bodø/Glimt match thread: another one

Arsenal travel north of the Arctic Circle for the first time in club history to take on Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League this evening. The Gunners sit top of the group, two points ahead of both PSV and Bodø. They control their own fate to win the group, but with two matches against PSV still to come, Group A is still up for grabs.
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - Match Thread and How to Watch

We’re halfway through the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and nothing has been settled in Group D. Tottenham Hotspur sit in second place with four points, two points behind group leader Sporting and level on points with today’s opponent Eintracht Frankfurt. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw just a week ago in Germany, meaning today’s return leg is crucial in determining qualification.
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 7-1 Demolition of Rangers

It looked like it was going to be another one of those nights and then very suddenly turned into one of Those Nights™, as Liverpool floundered for half and hour, adjusted for another, and then ran rampant to close out the game, firming their grip on knockout stage qualification and eliminating Rangers from European competition in one fell swoop.
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan score: Barca's Champions League hopes hanging by thread thanks to Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona's Champions League hopes for the 2022-23 season hang by a thread. In what looked set to be a shocking turn of events, Xavi's side were nearly eliminated from the group stage on Wednesday, blowing a lead at home to Inter Milan, only to rescue a late 3-3 draw to salvage a point and stay alive. While it is certainly better than a loss, the point does very little for the team's hopes of advancing from the group stage, needing a minor miracle to get through to the knockout stage.
Everton at Tottenham: Predicted Line-Up | Time to Rotate?

A defeat to at home to Manchester United last weekend brought Everton’s seven-game unbeaten run to a halt, and next up for the Blues is two tricky away tries in the space of five days: a trip to Tottenham, followed by a visit to Newcastle. But one defeat hasn’t...
Breaking: Dejan Kulusevski ruled out for Everton

Having his pre-match presser with the English media today, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte delivered the news about Dejan Kulusevski and whether or not the Swedish International would make his return to the team. Additionally, after the Champions League game, Conte said everybody would be available to go and his choices...
Thursday October 13th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Know your Tottenham opponent: Everton

Since the 3-1 loss to rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur have steadied the ship just a bit with two wins and a goalless away draw in their last three games (two in the Champions League and one Premier League match). In the past three games, Spurs have started to become a bit more positive in their approach, perhaps due to Antonio Conte utilizing different tactics as well as new players being brought into the fold.
Bonucci pens an open letter to Juventus fans

Leonardo Bonucci has penned an open letter to the Juventus fans ahead of their match against Torino this weekend. The Bianconeri have had a poor start to this season and they need to beat their neighbours after back-to-back losses in the league and Champions League. Bonucci is the club’s current...
