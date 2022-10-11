Read full article on original website
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin
Barcelona on brink of Champions League exit after 3-3 draw with Inter Milan
Barcelona teeters precariously on the edge of exiting the Champions League for a second successive season at the group stage after a pulsating 3-3 draw against Inter Milan on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Closing Copenhagen, Erling Update, De Bruyne Dishes, and More...
Manchester City are back in action in the Premier League as they are set for a Sunday trip to Anfield. Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep you up to date. Copenhagen vs Man City summary: score, goals and highlights - Champions League 2022/23 - Calum Roche - as.com.
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Mbappe, Costa, Guimaraes, Felix, Mudryk
Real Madrid are not yet considering another move for Paris St-Germain's 23-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, however the Spanish giants are monitoring former midfielder Xabi Alonso's performance as Bayer Leverkusen manager with interest. (ESPN) Mbappe is considering buying himself out of his contract in January. (L'Equipe via Mail) Meanwhile, PSG...
ng-sportingnews.com
Champions League goal records: Most scored in a season, in a match, and all-time in UCL history
The UEFA Champions League is considered the world's preeminent club tournament, and players can become legends with great performances in Europe's top competition. And since scoring goals is considered the most glamorous skill in football, those who find the back of the net consistently can earn legendary status in the game.
ESPN
Son, Kane ensure Spurs keep mettle in critical Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt
LONDON -- Son Heung-Min's brace and Harry Kane's penalty gave Tottenham Hotspur a crucial 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday as Spurs took a big step toward qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Initially down early against the defending Europa League champions thanks to a goal...
MLS・
Arsenal agree to face AC Milan during Qatar World Cup as Premier League clubs organise glamour friendlies
ARSENAL have reportedly agreed to play AC Milan in a friendly during the World Cup. A host of Mikel Arteta’s squad will be jetting off to Qatar come the middle of November. However, those not involved at the World Cup will not be sitting at home with their feet up watching all of the action unfold.
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nicosia
David de Gea - 7 Wasn’t very busy but is starting to add bits to his own game that we haven’t seen often enough. Still waiting for him to make that step up in the attacking third. Victor Lindelof - 6 Got done for pace once in the...
SB Nation
Arsenal at Bodø/Glimt match thread: another one
Arsenal travel north of the Arctic Circle for the first time in club history to take on Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League this evening. The Gunners sit top of the group, two points ahead of both PSV and Bodø. They control their own fate to win the group, but with two matches against PSV still to come, Group A is still up for grabs.
SB Nation
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - Match Thread and How to Watch
We’re halfway through the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and nothing has been settled in Group D. Tottenham Hotspur sit in second place with four points, two points behind group leader Sporting and level on points with today’s opponent Eintracht Frankfurt. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw just a week ago in Germany, meaning today’s return leg is crucial in determining qualification.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 7-1 Demolition of Rangers
It looked like it was going to be another one of those nights and then very suddenly turned into one of Those Nights™, as Liverpool floundered for half and hour, adjusted for another, and then ran rampant to close out the game, firming their grip on knockout stage qualification and eliminating Rangers from European competition in one fell swoop.
CBS Sports
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan score: Barca's Champions League hopes hanging by thread thanks to Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona's Champions League hopes for the 2022-23 season hang by a thread. In what looked set to be a shocking turn of events, Xavi's side were nearly eliminated from the group stage on Wednesday, blowing a lead at home to Inter Milan, only to rescue a late 3-3 draw to salvage a point and stay alive. While it is certainly better than a loss, the point does very little for the team's hopes of advancing from the group stage, needing a minor miracle to get through to the knockout stage.
SB Nation
Everton at Tottenham: Predicted Line-Up | Time to Rotate?
A defeat to at home to Manchester United last weekend brought Everton’s seven-game unbeaten run to a halt, and next up for the Blues is two tricky away tries in the space of five days: a trip to Tottenham, followed by a visit to Newcastle. But one defeat hasn’t...
SB Nation
Breaking: Dejan Kulusevski ruled out for Everton
Having his pre-match presser with the English media today, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte delivered the news about Dejan Kulusevski and whether or not the Swedish International would make his return to the team. Additionally, after the Champions League game, Conte said everybody would be available to go and his choices...
SB Nation
Thursday October 13th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Know your Tottenham opponent: Everton
Since the 3-1 loss to rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur have steadied the ship just a bit with two wins and a goalless away draw in their last three games (two in the Champions League and one Premier League match). In the past three games, Spurs have started to become a bit more positive in their approach, perhaps due to Antonio Conte utilizing different tactics as well as new players being brought into the fold.
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
ROME (AP) — All but eliminated from the Champions League. Struggling with only three wins in nine Serie A matches. Beset by injuries to three star players. Not much more could go wrong for Juventus entering Saturday’s derby against Torino. The biggest problem for the record 36-time Italian...
Yardbarker
Bonucci pens an open letter to Juventus fans
Leonardo Bonucci has penned an open letter to the Juventus fans ahead of their match against Torino this weekend. The Bianconeri have had a poor start to this season and they need to beat their neighbours after back-to-back losses in the league and Champions League. Bonucci is the club’s current...
