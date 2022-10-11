ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France 24

Nigeria's worst floods in a decade kill 500, displace 1.4 million

About 500 people have died in Nigeria's worst floods in a decade and 1.4 million others have been displaced from their homes since the start of the rainy season, the government said. Floods caused by abundant rains and poor infrastructure have affected vast swathes of Africa's most populous country sparking...
BBC

Nigeria floods: Braving the rising waters in Kogi state

Nigeria is suffering its worst flooding in a decade, forcing 1.4 million people from their homes. The central city of Lokoja is in one of the worst-affected areas - Kogi state - and residents here are doing their best to cope. For the past three weeks, Mohammed Sani Gambo has...
howafrica.com

Over 900,000 People Affected By Floods In South Sudan

Floods in South Sudan have affected nearly 909,000 people, more than double the number who were affected in September, according to an estimate released by the United Nations on Tuesday. The world’s youngest country, plagued by politico-ethnic violence and chronic instability since its independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan...
#South Sudan#Emergency Response#Un#The Un Mission#Ocha
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
People

Angelina Jolie Reveals Her Trip to 'Witness the Devastation' of the Pakistani Floods

"The level of trauma and compound trauma is severe," Angelina Jolie posted about the impact that severe flooding has had on 33 million people in Pakistan Angelina Jolie is giving fans insight into a recent trip to Pakistan, where she was able to witness the "devastation caused by severe flooding." Jolie, 47, shared several photos and infographics on social media Thursday, detailing the recent flooding that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called "the worst in the country's history," per CNN. The floods have left 1,100 people dead since mid-June,...
France 24

Somalia: The curse of famine

In the past few decades, Somalia’s droughts have increased both in intensity and in number due to climate change. It is now facing a famine that threatens the lives of millions of people, especially children. The United Nations says there are staggering levels of malnutrition among children under the age of five. The last major famine in Somalia, which dates to 2011, claimed 260,000 lives and remains vivid in locals' minds.
Citrus County Chronicle

Haiti's leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday. The document, signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top-ranking officials,...
MedicalXpress

UN warns cholera cases in Haiti could skyrocket

The United Nations warned Thursday of a possible explosion of cholera cases in crisis-wracked Haiti. The international body called for the creation of a humanitarian corridor to ease a blockage of the country's main fuel import terminal so as to get services running again and make clean water available. Haiti...
France 24

Families of missing Tunisian migrants desperate for information

In tonight's edition: Families of over 20 migrants drowned at sea call on Tunisian authorities to do more to recover the bodies of their loved ones. And on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, the UN's weather and climate agency is sounding the alarm over disaster readiness, saying half of the world's countries are not prepared should disaster strike. And after years of Islamic insurgency, a fragile calm has returned to northern Mozambique as Rwandan forces secure the area.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Haiti cholera outbreak: ‘The situation is evolving rapidly’

The situation is evolving rapidly, and it is possible that earlier or additional cases have not been detected. The surveillance mechanism set up by the Haitian Government, with the support of WHO and other partners, is operating under extremely difficult circumstances. The affected areas are very insecure, and controlled by...
