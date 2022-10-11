Read full article on original website
laurenscountysports.com
No more storms, nothing late, no lousy open dates
Both football teams that train at Wofford College have fired their head coaches. That’s not ironic. It’s coincidental. Meanwhile, woe is I. I knew one and blew one. Like half the other people who expressed an opinion, I still think I got it right. On Friday night, I was stunned – stunned, I tell you – when Laurens lost after leading by two touchdowns. My confidence was high, particularly after the Raiders stormed back the week before to edge Greer. What goes up must come down. Spinnin’ wheel got to go round.
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star arrived in a Gwinnett County jail this Monday. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill mall last week. The 18-year-old was a star player at Jefferson High...
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
Surveillance video shows teens accused of murdering star football player arrive at Gwinnett jail
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows two teens arriving at the Gwinnett County Jail who are accused of shooting a star Georgia high school football player to death. Elijah Dewitt, 18, was gunned down as he walked out of the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill mall last week. DeWitt was a star player for Jefferson High School in Jackson County.
WYFF4.com
'Now we can celebrate Cati': Family of Upstate women reacts following bond hearing
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Two months after an upstate man was denied bond for killing his estranged wife in 2016, his girlfriend at the time was also denied bond after lying to authorities. The family of Catherine "Cati" Blauvelt said Wednesday was another step toward justice, and even though there...
‘It’s time’: Lighthouse Fish Camp to close its doors
The time has come for the Lighthouse Fish Camp to finally close its doors.
Mom of murdered high school football player reveals what he did in his final days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a star football player who was shot and killed in a mall parking lot earlier this week said she does not think her son knew his killers. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was shot and killed as he walked out of a Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill Mall on Wednesday night.
greenvillejournal.com
This former Samsung call center is now a charter high school
What was once a call center fielding complaints from frustrated cell phone customers is now a place of learning, growth and opportunity. GREEN Upstate High School held a ribbon-cutting to christen the opening of the new charter school. The 80,000-square-foot campus, which was a Samsung call center before being renovated...
iheart.com
Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided
(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
WYFF4.com
Sheriff confirms arrest in South Carolina quintuple homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Tuesday the arrest of a suspect in a quintuple homicide that his deputies had been working on since Sunday. Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested in Burke County, Georgia, Monday, after a brief chase. The news of an arrest came...
Upstate man buys car with lottery money
An Upstate man is planning to buy a car with the money he won while playing the lottery.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cider, Pumpkin Patches, Scarecrows, and Views Are All on These 5 Upstate, SC Fall Driving Routes!
If you’re overwhelmed by all the awesome things to do during fall in the Upstate, SC we’ve narrowed down five routes that include short hikes with amazing views, spots to get coffee and lunch, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Fall is an insanely busy time of year for...
WYFF4.com
'He was my absolute world': Loved one remembers one of the five victims found dead in Inman home
INMAN, S.C. — Samatha McKelvey and 37-year-old Thomas Anderson dated for six years. "His laugh was contagious, his smile was even worse than that," McKelvey said. Through the ups and downs, McKelvey said Thomas was one of a kind. "Just everything that has happened. I'm just still so confused...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says
GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman
The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia.
mahoningmatters.com
‘Loved by all’: Firefighter dies trying to put gas in car, South Carolina coroner says
A beloved 29-year-old firefighter died while refueling a car that ran out of gas on a South Carolina road, officials said. Daniel Bagwell was trying to put gas in the car when another vehicle hit him on Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Anderson County coroner’s office. Bagwell, who...
Bond not set for suspect in Upstate mass murder
The suspect in the largest murder case in Spartanburg County history will remain behind bars, after seeing a judge Wednesday. James Drayton is accused of shooting and killing five people at a home in Inman on Sunday.
FOX Carolina
LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
FOX Carolina
Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
