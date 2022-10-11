Both football teams that train at Wofford College have fired their head coaches. That’s not ironic. It’s coincidental. Meanwhile, woe is I. I knew one and blew one. Like half the other people who expressed an opinion, I still think I got it right. On Friday night, I was stunned – stunned, I tell you – when Laurens lost after leading by two touchdowns. My confidence was high, particularly after the Raiders stormed back the week before to edge Greer. What goes up must come down. Spinnin’ wheel got to go round.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO