Spartanburg, SC

laurenscountysports.com

No more storms, nothing late, no lousy open dates

Both football teams that train at Wofford College have fired their head coaches. That’s not ironic. It’s coincidental. Meanwhile, woe is I. I knew one and blew one. Like half the other people who expressed an opinion, I still think I got it right. On Friday night, I was stunned – stunned, I tell you – when Laurens lost after leading by two touchdowns. My confidence was high, particularly after the Raiders stormed back the week before to edge Greer. What goes up must come down. Spinnin’ wheel got to go round.
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

This former Samsung call center is now a charter high school

What was once a call center fielding complaints from frustrated cell phone customers is now a place of learning, growth and opportunity. GREEN Upstate High School held a ribbon-cutting to christen the opening of the new charter school. The 80,000-square-foot campus, which was a Samsung call center before being renovated...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Berkeley, CA
iheart.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided

(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
MACON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Sheriff confirms arrest in South Carolina quintuple homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Tuesday the arrest of a suspect in a quintuple homicide that his deputies had been working on since Sunday. Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested in Burke County, Georgia, Monday, after a brief chase. The news of an arrest came...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says

GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
GREER, SC

