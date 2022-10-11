ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Whole Foods is quietly raising prices on small brands and industry insiders worry the grocer could be returning to its 'whole paycheck' image

Whole Foods is raising prices on some emerging brands, according to food-industry insiders. Whole Foods' recent price increases are larger than many expected, even with inflation. Whole Foods has spent years cutting prices on grocery staples to counter its "whole paycheck" image. Whole Foods is hiking prices on some emerging...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Lifehacker

Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says

Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Shopping#Convenience Store#Fat Brands
BBC

Beyond Meat executive exits after biting incident

The Beyond Meat executive who was accused of biting a man's nose is leaving the vegan food company. The US firm, known for its plant-based burgers, had suspended Douglas Ramsey, then chief operating officer, indefinitely after the incident. His departure comes amid a broader shake-up at the company, which is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Why yes, there is a company taking advantage of angry Dunkin’ loyalists

One brand’s marketing problem is another brand’s marketing opportunity. The latest evidence for this comes courtesy of a company called For Wellness, which I had not heard of before they sent me a press release announcing an offer for frustrated members of Dunkin’s old DD Perks loyalty program.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Chick-fil-A is bottling its salad dressings to sell at retail

Chick-fil-A bottled its signature sauces and started selling them on grocery shelves late in 2020. Now the chain is planning the same move with its salad dressings. Later this month, Chick-fil-A will roll out four of its most popular salad dressings at participating Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores in greater Cincinnati and across Tennessee, with plans to go national in Spring 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
Miami Herald

Listeria outbreak: 25th brand added to the cheese recall touching Kroger, Publix, others

One more brand of brie cheese produced by Old Europe Cheese has been added to the recall of brie and camembert cheeses after a brand was linked to a listeria outbreak. Four Swiss American’s Saint Louis Brie cheeses have been recalled up to a 12/14/2022 best by date: 7-ounce Domestic Brie Wedge; Domestic Cut Brie Wedge, 6-pound RW; 16-ounce Brie Pre-Cut Wedges; 16-ounce CW Brie Wheel; and St. Louis Brie, UPC No. 21107100000, weight variable.
FOOD SAFETY
Business Insider

THE ONLINE GROCERY REPORT: The coronavirus pandemic is thrusting online grocery into the spotlight in the US — here are the players that will emerge at the top of the market

The coronavirus pandemic has brought online grocery — a promising but formerly niche industry — to the fore. The combination of consumers' interest in avoiding public places, government orders to stay at home, and the continued need for groceries and essential goods has made online grocery delivery services from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Instacart indispensable. Business Insider Intelligence Previously, some consumers resisted the shopping method because they wanted to pick out their groceries themselves and avoid extra fees, but the pandemic has forced many to change their priorities. And the sudden focus on online grocery is set to alter consumer behavior well after the pandemic subsides, accelerating the industry's penetration in the US. How well online grocers meet demand during the pandemic will play a major role in determining the top online grocers after the pandemic abates. Grocers' ability to fulfill as many orders as possible in a variety of convenient channels throughout the pandemic will be important, as consumers may turn to different providers if they can't place an order from one grocer through the channel they want — an issue that's popped up in some markets for several grocers during the crisis.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Dunk “Panda” To Restock In Low & High Models: Details

These classic Nike Dunk models are coming back. The Nike Dunk Low and Nike Dunk High are two incredibly iconic sneakers. Both of these silhouettes have been having a bit of a moment as of late, with numerous colorways making their way to the market. Some colorways have been better than others, and if you’ve been paying attention, then you would know that the “Panda” offering has risen above the rest.
APPAREL
Phone Arena

Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date

The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy