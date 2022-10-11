ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance volunteers give back to help hurricane victims

Patrick Larivaud was going at a NASCAR pit crew pace, snapping the cans of food in front of him into bags, then pushing the bags onward in assembly-line fashion. The sense of urgency was high, which was appropriate since Larivaud and other volunteers from the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance were tasked Oct. 7 with packing up food so Meals on Wheels Plus of Bradenton could deliver them to one of its hurricane relief stations. These particular bags were going to Pride Park in Bradenton.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Getting Away: Historic Spanish Point

Sarasota’s nature offerings have been disrupted by Hurricane Ian, with many still being closed for business as repairs are underway. Still, time moves on and some places are opening up. One such place is the Historic Spanish Point, a 30-acre environmental space and museum in Osprey. The waterfront nature...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Local church fulfilling the needs of their community after Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Eastern Manatee County are still working to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. Now, the Myakka Family Worship Center is working around the clock to make sure their community is taken care of. Pastor Lynn Howell and his congregation have become the area hub for various...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sisters in Siesta Bay looking for temporary housing after Ian

Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
FORT MYERS, FL
amisun.com

Anna Maria Island gets its name back

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The new sign is up, and visitors can once again rest assured that they are headed to the island they intended to visit. A sign telling motorists they were 5 miles from “Anna Marie Is” was recently installed on Manatee Avenue near 75th Street after an accident destroyed the original sign.
ANNA MARIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port Salvation Army Social Service Center is destroyed

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian has destroyed structures across the Suncoast, the Salvation Army is dealing with its social service center in North Port being torn down. The building was recently renovated and helped hundred of residents get back on their feet with food, clothes, and finding financial responsibility.
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

The Education Center gears up for a new semester on Longboat Key

It’s back-to-school season on Longboat Key. Classes start Nov. 7 at the Education Center at Temple Beth Israel on Bay Isles Road. But leaving the house is not a prerequisite to learning something new. “We’re the only lifelong learning center in this area that does hybrid classes,” Program Director...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

From Wall Street to watercolors: Barbara Schwan makes a splash

Barbara Schwan started painting at age 62 in New Jersey. These days, at 70, she's a top-selling artist at Driftwood Beach Home & Garden in Whitney Plaza and recently met the owner of five of her works. Jill Benkelman purchased a condo on Longboat Key a year and a half...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota region ranks No. 22 for starter home availability

Among the nation’s 80 mid-size metropolitan statical areas, North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton ranks as the 22nd best to find a starter home, according to a recent study by industry publication Construction Coverage. To determine the rankings, researchers calculated a composite score from several real estate metrics — median sale price of...
SARASOTA, FL
L. Cane

2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel European

LittleOrphanDani, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans place a trip to Europe on their bucket lists. There's a history and romance to some European destinations that make them seem somewhat irreplaceable. However, the website the Discoverer recently wrote that two Florida destinations might make you feel like you're in Europe without the time and expense of traveling overseas.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Commissioner George Kruse criticizes density bonuses

After voting to approve a developer's request for an increased density bonus just to the north of Lakewood Ranch on State Road 64, Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse said at an Oct. 6 land use meeting that changes are needed. Kruse said current county requirements force commissioners to approve development...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Sarasota spring training stadium is now housing emergency response providers

The spring training home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles is now housing emergency response providers following Hurricane Ian's landfall in Southwest Florida. Ed Smith Stadium in northern Sarasota is the Orioles' blocks-long complex featuring a 8,000-seat baseball field for spring training games, several other practice fields, and grass-covered parking lots.
SARASOTA, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday. According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT. That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Election supervisor urges voters to return vote-by-mail ballots

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections is urging voters who choose to vote by mail (absentee) in the Nov. 8 General Election to vote and return their ballots early so they are received in the elections office in time to be counted. “Voted ballots may be...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

