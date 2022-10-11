Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
The show must go on! Venice Theatre holds its annual volunteer appreciation party
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Theatre and its community of volunteers had been dealt a terrible hand following Hurricane Ian. The theatre’s roof was ripped off by strong winds and the building sustained damage. The company has had to hit pause on its current and upcoming events while leaders...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance volunteers give back to help hurricane victims
Patrick Larivaud was going at a NASCAR pit crew pace, snapping the cans of food in front of him into bags, then pushing the bags onward in assembly-line fashion. The sense of urgency was high, which was appropriate since Larivaud and other volunteers from the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance were tasked Oct. 7 with packing up food so Meals on Wheels Plus of Bradenton could deliver them to one of its hurricane relief stations. These particular bags were going to Pride Park in Bradenton.
Longboat Observer
Getting Away: Historic Spanish Point
Sarasota’s nature offerings have been disrupted by Hurricane Ian, with many still being closed for business as repairs are underway. Still, time moves on and some places are opening up. One such place is the Historic Spanish Point, a 30-acre environmental space and museum in Osprey. The waterfront nature...
Mysuncoast.com
Local church fulfilling the needs of their community after Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Eastern Manatee County are still working to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. Now, the Myakka Family Worship Center is working around the clock to make sure their community is taken care of. Pastor Lynn Howell and his congregation have become the area hub for various...
WINKNEWS.com
Sisters in Siesta Bay looking for temporary housing after Ian
Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
amisun.com
Anna Maria Island gets its name back
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The new sign is up, and visitors can once again rest assured that they are headed to the island they intended to visit. A sign telling motorists they were 5 miles from “Anna Marie Is” was recently installed on Manatee Avenue near 75th Street after an accident destroyed the original sign.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch businesswoman takes on challenge with first lesson at Sarasota Polo Club
It was a somewhat simple question, but Karen Medford was having trouble with the answer. Ashlie Osburg, a polo instructor who works out of the Sarasota Polo Club, asked Medford if she ever had ridden a horse. The local business owner was about to embark on her first polo lesson...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port Salvation Army Social Service Center is destroyed
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian has destroyed structures across the Suncoast, the Salvation Army is dealing with its social service center in North Port being torn down. The building was recently renovated and helped hundred of residents get back on their feet with food, clothes, and finding financial responsibility.
Longboat Observer
The Education Center gears up for a new semester on Longboat Key
It’s back-to-school season on Longboat Key. Classes start Nov. 7 at the Education Center at Temple Beth Israel on Bay Isles Road. But leaving the house is not a prerequisite to learning something new. “We’re the only lifelong learning center in this area that does hybrid classes,” Program Director...
Thanksgiving Grazing Boards and Goods from Tampa Bay Markets
Grazing boards – a cold snack but very hot right now. What’s not to love about a delightful and themed combo of meats, cheeses, fruits, veggies and other delicious treats. Whether you’re looking to DIY or have one made for you, Tampa Bay is full of great options for your Thanksgiving grazing board.
Longboat Observer
From Wall Street to watercolors: Barbara Schwan makes a splash
Barbara Schwan started painting at age 62 in New Jersey. These days, at 70, she's a top-selling artist at Driftwood Beach Home & Garden in Whitney Plaza and recently met the owner of five of her works. Jill Benkelman purchased a condo on Longboat Key a year and a half...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota region ranks No. 22 for starter home availability
Among the nation’s 80 mid-size metropolitan statical areas, North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton ranks as the 22nd best to find a starter home, according to a recent study by industry publication Construction Coverage. To determine the rankings, researchers calculated a composite score from several real estate metrics — median sale price of...
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel European
LittleOrphanDani, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans place a trip to Europe on their bucket lists. There's a history and romance to some European destinations that make them seem somewhat irreplaceable. However, the website the Discoverer recently wrote that two Florida destinations might make you feel like you're in Europe without the time and expense of traveling overseas.
Schools in north Sarasota County reopen Monday following Hurricane Ian's damage
Schools in north Sarasota County are reopening Monday following Hurricane Ian damage. Schools in south Sarasota County are scheduled to open on October 17.
Longboat Observer
Commissioner George Kruse criticizes density bonuses
After voting to approve a developer's request for an increased density bonus just to the north of Lakewood Ranch on State Road 64, Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse said at an Oct. 6 land use meeting that changes are needed. Kruse said current county requirements force commissioners to approve development...
usf.edu
Sarasota spring training stadium is now housing emergency response providers
The spring training home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles is now housing emergency response providers following Hurricane Ian's landfall in Southwest Florida. Ed Smith Stadium in northern Sarasota is the Orioles' blocks-long complex featuring a 8,000-seat baseball field for spring training games, several other practice fields, and grass-covered parking lots.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Mysuncoast.com
What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday. According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT. That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview...
Mysuncoast.com
Election supervisor urges voters to return vote-by-mail ballots
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections is urging voters who choose to vote by mail (absentee) in the Nov. 8 General Election to vote and return their ballots early so they are received in the elections office in time to be counted. “Voted ballots may be...
Gator tale: Nearly 8-foot alligator surprises residents on Florida beach
It was an unusual sight, but not impossible -- a nearly 8-foot alligator surprised bathers at a west-central Florida beach on Saturday. The distressed reptile wandered onto the beach at Anna Maria Island west of Bradenton on Saturday, the Bradenton Herald reported. It measured 7 feet, 9 inches long, and...
