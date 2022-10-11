ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan, WA

They paved paradise and put up a skateboard park

We are in uncertain economic times. Rising housing costs, property taxes, excessive cap lifts and inflation have driven our work force out of Chelan. Many of us who have lived here 20 years or longer have always realized the delicate balance our unique community has between tourism, agriculture, retail, hospitality and the labor force which fuels those different facets of our local economy.
Joel R. Bernatz

Joel R. Bernatz, 83, of Chelan, Washington, died at his home September 25, 2022 following a long illness with Prostate Cancer. Joel was born August 6, 1939 at Decorah, Iowa, to Robert M. Bernatz and Gertrude M. C. Anderson. He attended school in Decorah, graduating from high school in 1957, “The Best of Times!”. After high school, Joel attended Luther College and graduated from Iowa State University with a major in botany and a degree in Forest Management in 1962.
Robert C. Christopher

Robert C. Christopher, 74, of Manson, Washington and formerly of Chelan, Washington, passed away on October 6, 2022. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington

RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
Hiker rescued near Leavenworth after being pinned under large boulder

LEAVENWORTH — A 28-year-old man had to be rescued Monday from the Lake Viviane area south of Leavenworth after being trapped under a large boulder. Ben Delahunty’s hiking partner called RiverCom dispatch at about 9:30 a.m. after a large boulder the size of a refrigerator pinned Delahunty’s wrist and legs.
Body found in river identified as 32-year-old Wenatchee man

A body found over the weekend in the Columbia River has been identified as 32-year-old David M. Williams whose last known address was at Christopher House in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said several days prior his parents had reported him missing after they hadn’t seen him for about 10 days.
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam

A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
Brush fire off Malaga-Alcoa Highway burns about 100 acres

A vehicle hit a power pole late Friday night off the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, knocking down a line that ignited a brush fire. The fire eventually burned about 100 acres before being extinguished by fire crews. The grass and brush fire was reported about 11:15 p.m. just south of Rock Island...
Driver killed in head-on wreck Monday night east of Quincy

QUINCY — A 23-year-old man died in a head-on wreck Monday night on state Route 28 about two miles east of Quincy. The man was driving west on SR 28, approaching Road O Northwest. He reportedly veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with a 2002 Honda Accord, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Okanogan County Sheriff's Office warns of scam phone call

OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office says a number of residents have received fraudulent phone calls from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office. The calls request the person to call 509-414-7003 and describe the issue as “very urgent,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Wenatchee Man Killed In U.S. 97 Crash Near Orondo

U.S. Highway 97 is back open today after being closed for nearly eight hours Wednesday night because of a crash that killed a Wenatchee man. Troopers say a Toyota Tacoma driven by 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia Castillo was traveling southbound on U.S. 97 just north of Orondo, when it slammed into massive concrete piece that had just fallen off of a northbound semi-trailer.
Man Charged With 1st Degree Murder Has $5 million Bail

A Wenatchee man has a $5 million bail after being charge with 1st Degree Murder in the August death of 18-year-old Yair Flores. Police arrested 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford Monday after prosecutors charged him on October 5 with the crime. He made his first court appearance Tuesday. Officers think Ford...
