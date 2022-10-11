Read full article on original website
lakechelanmirror.com
They paved paradise and put up a skateboard park
We are in uncertain economic times. Rising housing costs, property taxes, excessive cap lifts and inflation have driven our work force out of Chelan. Many of us who have lived here 20 years or longer have always realized the delicate balance our unique community has between tourism, agriculture, retail, hospitality and the labor force which fuels those different facets of our local economy.
lakechelanmirror.com
Joel R. Bernatz
Joel R. Bernatz, 83, of Chelan, Washington, died at his home September 25, 2022 following a long illness with Prostate Cancer. Joel was born August 6, 1939 at Decorah, Iowa, to Robert M. Bernatz and Gertrude M. C. Anderson. He attended school in Decorah, graduating from high school in 1957, “The Best of Times!”. After high school, Joel attended Luther College and graduated from Iowa State University with a major in botany and a degree in Forest Management in 1962.
lakechelanmirror.com
Robert C. Christopher
Robert C. Christopher, 74, of Manson, Washington and formerly of Chelan, Washington, passed away on October 6, 2022. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
nbcrightnow.com
Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington
RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Washington
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
ifiberone.com
Beverage distribution workers in Moses Lake, East Wenatchee and Omak actively picketing after going on strike
EAST WENATCHEE - A large group of Swire Coca Cola beverage distribution employees in East Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Omak are picketing instead of working today. A contract labor stalemate between Teamsters 760 Union and Swire has led to the strike. Picketers represented by Teamsters 760 consist of drivers, merchandisers and loaders.
kpq.com
WFDW Seeks Public Comment On Domestic Sheep Ban In Chelan Bighorn Area
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting public comment on a proposal to prohibit visitors from bringing domestic sheep or goats onto WDFW-managed wildlife areas. The proposed rule is intended to reduce the spread of Movi, a type of bacteria that causes pneumonia and can be deadly...
lakechelanmirror.com
Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake CHelan EMS Reports September 30-October 6
17:06 Welfare Check, S. Clifford St. and E. Woodin Ave., Chelan. 12:06 Traffic Offense, Entiat River Rd. and US Hwy. 9, Entiat. 14:09 Injury Accident, Wapato Way and Hale St., Manson. 15:05 Runaway, 629 Mountain View Dr., Chelan. 17:14 Attempt to Locate/ Contact, Rainy Lake, Stehekin. 17:15 Domestic Disturbance, 2216...
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
ifiberone.com
Hiker rescued near Leavenworth after being pinned under large boulder
LEAVENWORTH — A 28-year-old man had to be rescued Monday from the Lake Viviane area south of Leavenworth after being trapped under a large boulder. Ben Delahunty’s hiking partner called RiverCom dispatch at about 9:30 a.m. after a large boulder the size of a refrigerator pinned Delahunty’s wrist and legs.
ncwlife.com
Body found in river identified as 32-year-old Wenatchee man
A body found over the weekend in the Columbia River has been identified as 32-year-old David M. Williams whose last known address was at Christopher House in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said several days prior his parents had reported him missing after they hadn’t seen him for about 10 days.
ncwlife.com
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam
A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
ncwlife.com
Brush fire off Malaga-Alcoa Highway burns about 100 acres
A vehicle hit a power pole late Friday night off the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, knocking down a line that ignited a brush fire. The fire eventually burned about 100 acres before being extinguished by fire crews. The grass and brush fire was reported about 11:15 p.m. just south of Rock Island...
ifiberone.com
Driver killed in head-on wreck Monday night east of Quincy
QUINCY — A 23-year-old man died in a head-on wreck Monday night on state Route 28 about two miles east of Quincy. The man was driving west on SR 28, approaching Road O Northwest. He reportedly veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with a 2002 Honda Accord, according to the Washington State Patrol.
ifiberone.com
Okanogan County Sheriff's Office warns of scam phone call
OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office says a number of residents have received fraudulent phone calls from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office. The calls request the person to call 509-414-7003 and describe the issue as “very urgent,” according to the sheriff’s office.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Man Killed In U.S. 97 Crash Near Orondo
U.S. Highway 97 is back open today after being closed for nearly eight hours Wednesday night because of a crash that killed a Wenatchee man. Troopers say a Toyota Tacoma driven by 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia Castillo was traveling southbound on U.S. 97 just north of Orondo, when it slammed into massive concrete piece that had just fallen off of a northbound semi-trailer.
kpq.com
Man Charged With 1st Degree Murder Has $5 million Bail
A Wenatchee man has a $5 million bail after being charge with 1st Degree Murder in the August death of 18-year-old Yair Flores. Police arrested 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford Monday after prosecutors charged him on October 5 with the crime. He made his first court appearance Tuesday. Officers think Ford...
