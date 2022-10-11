Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – Todd Volleyball 3 Caldwell County 0
Todd County Central finished its regular season on Saturday with a pair of wins in Princeton. The Lady Rebels beat host Caldwell County in three sets. Earlier in the day, Todd topped Graves County in four sets. Check out some of the action between Caldwell and Todd in this YSE...
Trigg’s Historic Season Ends in Regional Championship Match
It was not the ending the Trigg County Lady Wildcats would have preferred to their historic season, but it does not diminish in the least what the team accomplished during the 2022 soccer season. Henderson County used a six-minute blitz in the first half to take control of the regional championship match against the Lady Wildcats on the way to a 6-0 win.
Loss at Fulton City Caps Trigg Volleyball Regular Season
The Trigg County volleyball team put up a fight in Thursday’s regular-season finale at Fulton City, with two sets decided by only two points, but ultimately fell 3-0 to the host Lady Bulldogs. Fulton City took the opener 25-23 before cruising in the second 25-16. However, the Lady Wildcats...
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs. Daviess County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Daviess County – 35 Henderson County – 73
Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties
Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties
OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
Burn ban in place for Christian County
Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble has issued a burn ban in Christian County, effective immediately and until further notice. This move comes as dry conditions, low humidity and wind continue to create hazardous conditions that create an environment for wildfires. Christian County joins Todd, Hopkins and Lyon counties in western Kentucky as counties with an active burn ban in place.
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
Owensboro road reopens after field fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Todd Bridge Road was closed because of a field fire Friday in Owensboro. The fire broke out Friday afternoon near the Brescia Athletic Fields. Several emergency vehicles were called out as crews work to get the fire out. The Daviess County Fire Department believes the fire...
Madisonville appreciates employees
The city of Madisonville announced some closures on Friday for a celebration.
Do You Remember Playing the Flutophone in Your Kentucky Elementary School?
Here's a walk down memory lane for you? Or should I say, "Here's a musical stroll down memory lane for you!" Do you remember learning to play the flutophone when you were in elementary school?. I certainly do. The flutophone is one of my fondest memories from Thruston Elementary School...
Projects in Henderson, Muhlenberg, and Union counties receiving more than $1M in funding
Communities in western Kentucky are receiving millions of dollars in funding to support projects that will create or retain jobs and improve the lives of thousands of families, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. According to the governor's announcement, more than $4.6 million in Delta Regional Authority funding is going...
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
Freeze Watch issued for Monday night, dry conditions continue
Cold and mostly dry weather are in the forecast in the coming days and nights and a Freeze Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Paducah for 9 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters say low temperatures will dip into the mid-20’s early Tuesday morning and...
15 (A) Chili Cook Off
The annual Christian County Military Affairs Committee Chili Cookoff saw hundreds of people downtown to taste and vote on the best chili around Friday evening. Military Affairs Coordinator Kristi Murtha announced the winner to an excited crowd. 1st Place went to the Hopkinsville Fire Department, 2nd Place to United Southern...
Tractor Destroyed In Fairview Fire
A tractor was destroyed in a fire on US 68 in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Fairview Firefighters say just after 2 pm they were called to the area of Goshen Road for a tractor on fire that had turned into a field fire. The tractor was destroyed in the fire...
Historical Event: Last Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro, Kentucky
Feelin' a bit nostalgic about the Apple Festival this season because it will be the last held at Reid's Orchard. After more than three decades the festival will move to the Daviess County Fair Grounds in 2023. Let's make it the biggest and best one yet!. REID'S ORCHARD APPLE FESTIVAL...
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 89 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say just before 10 pm a westbound car and a tractor-trailer collided just before exit 89. Two people in the car were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
Video appears to show truck that started massive field fire in Daviess County
Officials estimate the blaze spread for about two miles, destroying at least 80 acres of farm land and putting multiple home homes in danger. Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says. Western Kentucky fire officials estimate the blaze spread for about...
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
