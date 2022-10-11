ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Todd Volleyball 3 Caldwell County 0

Todd County Central finished its regular season on Saturday with a pair of wins in Princeton. The Lady Rebels beat host Caldwell County in three sets. Earlier in the day, Todd topped Graves County in four sets. Check out some of the action between Caldwell and Todd in this YSE...
PRINCETON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg’s Historic Season Ends in Regional Championship Match

It was not the ending the Trigg County Lady Wildcats would have preferred to their historic season, but it does not diminish in the least what the team accomplished during the 2022 soccer season. Henderson County used a six-minute blitz in the first half to take control of the regional championship match against the Lady Wildcats on the way to a 6-0 win.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Loss at Fulton City Caps Trigg Volleyball Regular Season

The Trigg County volleyball team put up a fight in Thursday’s regular-season finale at Fulton City, with two sets decided by only two points, but ultimately fell 3-0 to the host Lady Bulldogs. Fulton City took the opener 25-23 before cruising in the second 25-16. However, the Lady Wildcats...
FULTON, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Sports
City
Hopkinsville, KY
City
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
westkentuckystar.com

Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties

Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
OWENSBORO, KY
lite987whop.com

Burn ban in place for Christian County

Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble has issued a burn ban in Christian County, effective immediately and until further notice. This move comes as dry conditions, low humidity and wind continue to create hazardous conditions that create an environment for wildfires. Christian County joins Todd, Hopkins and Lyon counties in western Kentucky as counties with an active burn ban in place.
WOMI Owensboro

10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro

One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro road reopens after field fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Todd Bridge Road was closed because of a field fire Friday in Owensboro. The fire broke out Friday afternoon near the Brescia Athletic Fields. Several emergency vehicles were called out as crews work to get the fire out. The Daviess County Fire Department believes the fire...
OWENSBORO, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky

PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
PRINCETON, KY
wkdzradio.com

15 (A) Chili Cook Off

The annual Christian County Military Affairs Committee Chili Cookoff saw hundreds of people downtown to taste and vote on the best chili around Friday evening. Military Affairs Coordinator Kristi Murtha announced the winner to an excited crowd. 1st Place went to the Hopkinsville Fire Department, 2nd Place to United Southern...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Tractor Destroyed In Fairview Fire

A tractor was destroyed in a fire on US 68 in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Fairview Firefighters say just after 2 pm they were called to the area of Goshen Road for a tractor on fire that had turned into a field fire. The tractor was destroyed in the fire...
FAIRVIEW, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 89 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say just before 10 pm a westbound car and a tractor-trailer collided just before exit 89. Two people in the car were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

