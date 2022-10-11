Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd Volleyball 3 Caldwell County 0
Todd County Central finished its regular season on Saturday with a pair of wins in Princeton. The Lady Rebels beat host Caldwell County in three sets. Earlier in the day, Todd topped Graves County in four sets. Check out some of the action between Caldwell and Todd in this YSE...
yoursportsedge.com
Loss at Fulton City Caps Trigg Volleyball Regular Season
The Trigg County volleyball team put up a fight in Thursday’s regular-season finale at Fulton City, with two sets decided by only two points, but ultimately fell 3-0 to the host Lady Bulldogs. Fulton City took the opener 25-23 before cruising in the second 25-16. However, the Lady Wildcats...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg’s Historic Season Ends in Regional Championship Match
It was not the ending the Trigg County Lady Wildcats would have preferred to their historic season, but it does not diminish in the least what the team accomplished during the 2022 soccer season. Henderson County used a six-minute blitz in the first half to take control of the regional championship match against the Lady Wildcats on the way to a 6-0 win.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Henderson County’s Big PK Plays
Two plays stood out in Henderson County’s soccer semifinal win over Madisonville decided by penalty kicks — goalie Chloe Honeycutt guessing right and making the save and Lila Hall’s clincher. Watch them both in this Max’s Moment.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Middle advances in football playoff, Mayfield next
MURRAY — Murray Middle put its undefeated eighth-grade season on the line Tuesday night in the first round of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Football Playoffs against a McCracken County team that had given it one of its toughest games in the regular season. In fact, the Tigers had...
wevv.com
Todd Bridge Road back open in Daviess County after large field fire
UPDATE: Officials say Friday's massive fire was started by a tree service truck that was hauling a burning load. Video shared with us appears to show the incident unfold. Click here to see the full story. Original Story:. Crews were called to the scene of a large field fire in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
14news.com
Owensboro road reopens after field fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Todd Bridge Road was closed because of a field fire Friday in Owensboro. The fire broke out Friday afternoon near the Brescia Athletic Fields. Several emergency vehicles were called out as crews work to get the fire out. The Daviess County Fire Department believes the fire...
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
Tri-State on alert during Red Flag Warning
It may look like a nice day today, but the entire Tri-State is under a Red Flag Warning because of the weather.
Pennyrile Parkway ramp to be closed Saturday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the SB off ramp to the Pennyrile Parkway (US 68/80) will be closed on Saturday.
wevv.com
'Expungement Fair' scheduled to happen in Henderson
There's an "Expungement Fair" scheduled to happen for residents in Henderson, Kentucky. The event will be hosted by Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Henderson County Housing Authority Boswell Room at 111 S. Adams St. in Henderson. The Expungement...
wevv.com
Video appears to show truck that started massive field fire in Daviess County
Officials estimate the blaze spread for about two miles, destroying at least 80 acres of farm land and putting multiple home homes in danger. Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says. Western Kentucky fire officials estimate the blaze spread for about...
whopam.com
One seriously hurt in West Seventh Street collision
A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Search For Wanted Man
KSP is looking for a man by the name of Lameko Silvale Williams. He is wanted for failing to comply with the sex-offender registry. Williams is described as a 38-year-old male who stands 5’11” tall with brown eyes. He has several tattoos including a cross with a heart on his upper left arm, two names on his chest, band around his left wrist, “Silvale” on his right forearm, and “HA2” on his left hand fingers. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 16 in Henderson at 270-826-3312.
OPD looking for endangered runaway juvenile
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is looking for what they say is an endangered runaway. OPD says Aaliyah Graves has been missing from Owensboro since October 12, and she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans. Police say Graves is 14, has brown eyes, black hair and is […]
14news.com
UCSO: 1 dead after crash on KY 141 South
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash that they say happened on KY 141 South. They say that crash happened Thursday around 3:25 p.m. Officials with the sheriff’s office say 25-year-old Eric Nixon was exiting the right side of KY...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Cadiz Wreck
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Cadiz Police say an SUV driven by Deborah Trowbridge of Cadiz was turning onto US 68 from North Rocky Ridge Road and pulled into the path of Sherry Clinton of Illinois who was westbound on US 68.
