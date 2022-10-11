Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Loss at Fulton City Caps Trigg Volleyball Regular Season
The Trigg County volleyball team put up a fight in Thursday’s regular-season finale at Fulton City, with two sets decided by only two points, but ultimately fell 3-0 to the host Lady Bulldogs. Fulton City took the opener 25-23 before cruising in the second 25-16. However, the Lady Wildcats...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg’s Historic Season Ends in Regional Championship Match
It was not the ending the Trigg County Lady Wildcats would have preferred to their historic season, but it does not diminish in the least what the team accomplished during the 2022 soccer season. Henderson County used a six-minute blitz in the first half to take control of the regional championship match against the Lady Wildcats on the way to a 6-0 win.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Lania Hite’s Two Goals Lead Trigg to Regional Final
Her first goal Tuesday night tied the match while her second goal put the Trigg County Lady Wildcats in the lead for good in their regional semifinal match against University Heights. The Lady Wildcats would go on to win 3-1 and move on to their first appearance ever in the regional championship match coming up Thursday night. After the match, Hite spoke with YSE.
Murray Ledger & Times
Bowling expects nothing different in district clash with host Caldwell County
MURRAY — If one looks at the two teams’ records this season, it appears Murray High should have an edge on Caldwell County ahead of Friday night’s Class 2A 1st District football clash in Princeton. Murray High’s Tigers (4-3, 2-0 in district play) appear to have righted...
yoursportsedge.com
Calloway Plays Spoiler on Caldwell Senior Night
Calloway County played spoiler on Caldwell County’s Senior Night. The Lady Lakers took the final two sets to pull out a 3-2 volleyball victory Tuesday night at the CAB gym in Princeton. Calloway took home a 16-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7 triumph. Caldwell is now 12-16 while Calloway is...
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels’ Season Ends at the Heads of the Gators
Todd County Central‘s boys’ soccer season came to a close Wednesday in the semifinals of the 4th Region tournament in Bowling Green. The Greenwood Gators beat the Rebels 3-0 to advance to Thursday’s championship match where they will play Bowling Green. Todd County Central’s game plan was...
yoursportsedge.com
Henderson Returns to Region Title Match for 9th Straight Year
Henderson County or Madisonville has appeared in every girls’ region championship match since realignment in 2012. And one or the other has won the region title. The two long-time rivals met again Tuesday in another classic that was decided by penalty kicks where Henderson won the round 4-2 and won the match 6-5 to advance to Thursday’s championship match. The Lady Colonels will face Trigg County, who beat University Heights 3-1 in the other semifinal.
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
yoursportsedge.com
Webster County Takes Down Hoptown in Three Sets
In a matchup of teams looking for a little momentum heading into next week’s district volleyball tournaments, Webster County defeated Hopkinsville Tuesday in straight sets at Tiger Gym. Webster won the first set 25-15, overcoming an early 6-1 deficit. The Lady Trojans won the second set 25-17 and clinched...
yoursportsedge.com
Top-Rated Maroons Blank Hoptown 6-0 in Region Semis
The Hopkinsville High School soccer team saw its season come to an end against the top-rated team in the 2nd Region. Madisonville-North Hopkins blanked the Tigers 6-0 Wednesday night in the semifinals of the regional tourney in Henderson. Hoptown (12-10-1) trailed 3-0 at halftime and could never mount much of...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Henderson County 6 Madisonville 5
Here is a gallery of shots from Henderson County’s 6-5 girls’ region soccer semifinal win over Madisonville decided by penalty kicks.
wkdzradio.com
Barkley Water Issues Boil Advisory For South Road Customers
Barkley Lake Water District has issued a boil water advisory for customers in Trigg County who live along a portion of Kentucky 139, the South Road. Water District Superintendent John Herring says the advisory includes customers between 595 South Road and 2237 South Road. The advisory also includes East Oaklawn Farm Road, Lookout Lane, And Lowey Lane.
WBKO
Octagon Hall provides haunting education of region’s history
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Renowned as one of the most haunted places in the south, Octagon Hall is one of the most revered locations for paranormal enthusiasts worldwide. It has been featured on various paranormal television shows and has been visited by hundreds of investigators. Construction began on the...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man eats 43 slices of pumpkin pie in contest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many pieces of pumpkin pie could you eat? Local man Bartley Weaver can eat 43 slices, aka 10.75 lbs. in just eight minutes…. Weaver just finished fourth in the country in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest in Ohio. He said last year he ate...
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg County Country Ham Festival ready for weekend
Fifty thousand hungry visitors are set to descend on Cadiz this weekend for their 46th Country Ham Festival. Preparations have been months in the making lining up 225 vendors, carnival rides, and musical entertainment. There are some preliminary events all week, but the start of the celebration is the Ham...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 89 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say just before 10 pm a westbound car and a tractor-trailer collided just before exit 89. Two people in the car were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Todd County Barn Destroyed In Fire
A barn on Bells Chapel Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says the tobacco barn was engulfed in flames when they were called just after 1 p.m. No one was injured in the fire. Trenton Fire Department was assisted...
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
