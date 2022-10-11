The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.40, or 0.49%, to $82.14. The American Electric Power Company Inc. has recorded 194,429 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that AEP SEEKS BIDS FOR NATURAL GAS STORAGE SERVICE.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO