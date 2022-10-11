Read full article on original website
Related
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Zacks.com
Here's How Lennar (LEN) is Set to Report This Earnings Season
LEN - Free Report) is scheduled to report results for third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31) after the closing bell on Sep 21. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.7% and 2.9%, respectively. It is to be noted that this Miami-based homebuilder surpassed earnings expectations in the trailing 13 quarters.
tipranks.com
Pepsico is Up After Beating Q3 Estimates, Raises Guidance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) generated revenues of $21.9 billion in Q3, up 8.8% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates of $20.8 billion. The beverage giant reported adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share, beating Street forecasts of $1.85 per share. PepsiCo’s Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta commented, “Given our year-to-date performance, we...
Citigroup Stock Active As Investment Banking Fee Slump Clouds Q3 Earnings Beat
Citigroup (C) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Friday, but a big slump in investment banking revenues, as well as higher operating expenses, clouded an otherwise solid profit update. Citigroup said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $3.5 billion, or $1.63 per share, down 24.1% from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Marten Transport
Marten Transport MRTN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Marten Transport will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Marten Transport bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
parktelegraph.com
American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP): Is It A Buying Opportunity Again?
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.40, or 0.49%, to $82.14. The American Electric Power Company Inc. has recorded 194,429 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that AEP SEEKS BIDS FOR NATURAL GAS STORAGE SERVICE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Earnings Previews: Citigroup, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo
Four of the country's largest banks will report earnings before markets open on Friday.
rigzone.com
Diamondback Energy to Buy Permian Driller for $1.6B
Diamondback Energy Inc. agreed to buy closely held FireBird Energy LLC in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1.6 billion, enabling the US shale oil producer to grow in the Permian Basin. Diamondback will pay 5.86 million shares and $775 million in cash, it said Tuesday in a statement. The...
invezz.com
PepsiCo Q3 results suggest consumer is keeping strong in all geographies
PepsiCo Inc reports strong Q3 and raises its future guidance. CFO Hugh Johnston discussed results on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Wall Street continues to recommend buying PepsiCo stock. PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is up 4.0% on Wednesday after the beverage company reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter and raised...
PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ
Insiders Were Right: TXRH Makes New 52-Week High
In trading on Friday, shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) touched a new 52-week high of $97.03/share. That's a 41.48% rise, or $28.45 per share from the 52-week low of $68.58 set back on 05/24/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased TXRH stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
PepsiCo Stock Jumps As Frito-Lay Powers Q3 Earnings Beat, Profit Forecast Boost
PepsiCo (PEP) posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while boosting its full-year profit forecast, as impressive gains from Frito-Lay continued to power the beverage giant's bottom line. PepsiCo said core earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $1.97 per share, up 10.05% from the same period...
Sandvik Earnings Preview
Sandvik SDVKY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sandvik will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21. Sandvik bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
NASDAQ
Maximus' (NYSE:MMS) Dividend Will Be $0.28
The board of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of November, with investors receiving $0.28 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns. Maximus' Payment Has...
Recap: Wells Fargo Q3 Earnings
Wells Fargo WFC reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wells Fargo missed estimated earnings by 22.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $1.09. Revenue was up $671.00 million from the same...
NASDAQ
Commercial Metals' (NYSE:CMC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year
The board of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has announced that the dividend on 10th of November will be increased to $0.16, which will be 14% higher than last year's payment of $0.14 which covered the same period. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.3% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.
ValueWalk
Blue Chip Dividend Stocks For Your Retirement Portfolio
The world is experiencing several crises at once right now. There’s decades-high inflation that hurts the income and wealth of everyone in real terms, there’s a global energy shortage, and there’s the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In these uncertain times, investors may want to opt...
Recap: U.S. Bancorp Q3 Earnings
U.S. Bancorp USB reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. U.S. Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 0.85%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $1.17. Revenue was up $432.00 million from the same...
Comments / 0