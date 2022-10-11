Read full article on original website
Body of missing Nicollet man found near state park
The body of a Nicollet man missing since Sept. 30 has been found by authorities. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says that Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, was found dead in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday. His cause of death will be confirmed...
kduz.com
Two Arrested for Theft South of Hutchinson
Two suspects were arrested after a theft was reported south of Hutchinson Wednesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 11:04pm, they responded to a theft on Hwy 15, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police and the MN State Patrol also assisted. As a result, a 19-year-old St. Paul...
Sugar beets spill over western Minnesota road in crash
A semi-truck driver was injured in a crash when his trailer of sugar beets spilled over a Minnesota road on Wednesday. The crash happened in Edwards Township, near Raymond, at around 9:40 p.m. Thursday. The driver, identified as a 47-year-old man from Pennock, Minnesota, was taken to a nearby hospital...
knuj.net
DECEASED MOUNTAIN LAKE MAN FOUND IN DITCH
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man. Authorities were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the report of a man in a ditch near Wilder. Jackson and Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Windom police and ambulance all responded to the scene and found the body of 44-year-old Bradley Junker of Mountain Lake. A cause of death is under investigation but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
KEYC
Two hospitalized after crash in Renville County
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Three people were hospitalized following a two vehicle crash in Renville County. It happened just before 7 a.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Road 21 and County Road 11. A preliminary investigation found that Brett Holwerda, 32, initially stopped at the intersection and then...
KEYC
kduz.com
Woman Charged After Alleged Assault In Lester Prairie
An Apple Valley woman was arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend says she attempted to hit him with a tire iron and with her truck in Lester Prairie Tuesday morning. At just after 10am, Lester Prairie Police responded to a report of people fighting at Casey’s General Store. According...
Woman on bicycle struck by vehicle on county road in Waconia
WACONIA, Minn. – The Carver County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Waconia Saturday that injured a Bloomington bicyclist.A 67-year-old woman was biking in the southbound shoulder of County Road 10 when she was struck by a vehicle at about 4 p.m. at the intersection with Waconia Parkway North.The vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old Watertown man, hit the woman while he was turning west from the parkway onto C.R. 10. Authorities say he stopped at a stop sign before making the turn. He also stayed at the scene after the crash and "is fully cooperating with the investigation."The victim was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis, where she is in stable condition. Investigators say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Former Glencoe fire chief identified as man killed in semi crash
The former fire chief of Glencoe, Minnesota has been identified as the driver killed in a crash west of the Twin Cities earlier this week. Gary Vogt, 72, died in the crash Monday around 4 a.m. after colliding with a semi-tractor that had tipped into his path. "It is with...
KEYC
DNR: Mankato resident spots bobcat in backyard
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato resident reportedly saw a bobcat in their backyard last week. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a photo was taken on Oct. 4 at a residence located near Lincoln Community Center. The DNR says it’s a rare sighting in southern Minnesota. The felines...
agdaily.com
Farming accident claims the life of farmer; another accident injures child
Farmers and ranchers participate in one of the most hazardous industries around, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but that doesn’t make it any easier when tragic tractor accidents happen. Edward Gary Wyfels of Marshall died in a farm implement accident at 2:41 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022. Just days prior, on September 30, a tractor pulling a grain trailer struck and injured a young child in Iowa.
krwc1360.com
Area Prep Scores; October 14, 2022
Annandale 42 Princeton 20…The Cards went into the half tied at 14 with the Tigers, but added 4 second half rushing TD’s (Green 2, Walter 1, Lampi 1) to take a 42-14 lead before sitting the starters down for the night. Annandale improves to 3-4 on the season.
KEYC
School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the first week of September, retired senior nuns have been moving out of the School Sisters of Notre Dame to an assisted living community outside of Mankato. Sisters Lucille Matousek and Kathryn Schoolmeesters have been aiding other sisters in their move to Shakopee, and they’ll...
kduz.com
Willmar Woman Enters Plea Agreement in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar, MN) One of the Willmar residents charged with murder in the drug-related death of a young Pennock women this past April entered into a plea agreement in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday. Twenty-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Manslaughter-Culpable Negligence Creating Unreasonable Risk. A charge of...
willmarradio.com
Parents protest what they thought was a rainbow flag in Willmar classroom
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says the school board was recently approached by a group of parents concerned about what they thought was a rainbow flag in an elementary classroom. The rainbow flag is a symbol of LGBTQ causes, and Holm says the parents didn't think it belonged in an classroom for small children. Holm says they investigated the claims and found the rainbow was not part of any political statement...
Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
