Washington, DC

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

By Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ap31p_0iUp9IfC00
Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera greets quarterback Carson Wentz (11) before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField.

Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz for QB comment

The Exponent

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start in Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported, in another step of his return after he was shot multiple times two months ago in an attempted robbery. A third-round draft pick out of Alabama, Robinson made his NFL debut on Sunday when he rushed for a team-high 22 yards on nine carries in a 21-17 defeat to the Tennessee Titans. "I really can't really explain the feeling," Robinson said after Sunday's game. "It's just being back out on the field. I mean, the ups and downs, but everything finally came into the light. I'm just so blessed to be back out there with all the fans, the team, everybody involved." Robinson, 23, was released from the hospital on Aug. 29 after undergoing surgery for two gunshot wounds, one in the glute and the other near his right knee, during the attempted robbery in Washington, D.C., the previous day. Doctors said at the time he sustained no structural damage. Robinson was running agility drills 18 days after the incident. While his production on offense was modest on Sunday for the 1-4 Commanders, everything else about his debut was monumental. "That was the test that I needed. I was like, 'OK, I'm glad that's over,'" Robinson said through a team official after he took a hit near his right knee. "The fact that I can walk off the field healthy and come back ... and get ready to do it all over again is pretty good." Robinson rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown in the preseason. He added two catches for 15 yards. As a senior at Alabama in 2021, Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards with 14 touchdowns for the national title runner-up. --Field Level Media.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Exponent

Report: Commanders' Carson Wentz nursing biceps strain

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his right throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Thursday. Wentz was listed as a limited participant in practice on both Monday and Tuesday, however he does not carry an injury designation heading into the Commanders' road game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Washington (1-4) appears content to play Wentz on Thursday and have him enjoy time off before the team returns to game action against the visiting Green Bay Packers on Oct. 23. Taylor Heinicke is the backup quarterback. Wentz reportedly sustained the injury during a 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns before throwing an interception on the final play of the game. He came under fire this week after Commanders head coach Ron Rivera labeled the quarterback position as the reason the franchise isn't contending with the others in the NFC East this season. Wentz, 29, has thrown for 1,390 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 150 touchdowns and 63 picks in 90 career games with the Eagles (2016-20), Indianapolis Colts (2021) and Commanders since being selected by Philadelphia with the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Exponent

49ers 'hoping' DE Nick Bosa can play Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers already have ruled out two defensive linemen but are hopeful Nick Bosa will be available on Sunday at Atlanta. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on KNBR Thursday night that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will not play in the Week 6 contest due to a knee injury. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead already was ruled out with foot and ankle injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Exponent

Washington CB William Jackson out; Bears CB Jaylon Johnson in

Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears with a back injury. Meanwhile, the Bears are getting back their top cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, for the game. Jackson was listed as a full participant Monday, limited on Tuesday before a did not participate on Wednesday and being ruled out. The Commanders held a walkthrough Wednesday. He's one of six Commanders ruled out for the game, joining safety Percy Butler (quad), right tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), wideout Jahan Dotson (hamstring), running back Jonathan Williams (knee) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf). Receiver Dyami Brown (groin) is questionable. Jackson signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with Washington in March 2021. He has 16 tackles and two passes defensed in four starts this season. He missed Week 3 with a back injury. Johnson has missed the last three Bears' games with a quad injury suffered in practice on Sept. 22. He's been a full participant in practice all week, albeit estimates, with the team holding walkthroughs. He does not carry an injury designation into the game. Johnson started the first two games of the season and recorded four tackles and a forced fumble. He's started all 30 games he's played in for the Bears. Bears safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) is questionable but was listed as a full participant all week. Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry also doesn't carry an injury designation, though the team has yet to decide whether to place him on the active roster for Thursday night's game. He began the season on injured reserve after having ankle surgery in August and was removed from IR earlier this week. --Field Level Media.
CHICAGO, IL
The Exponent

NFL: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

LB Bruce Irvin back with Seahawks, signs to practice squad. Bruce Irvin is returning to the Seattle Seahawks for a third time, signing with the team's practice squad on Wednesday. The Seahawks' first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, the linebacker spent his first four seasons in Seattle before criss-crossing the league. After Seattle declined his fifth-year option, Irvin signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the then-Oakland Raiders, who waived him Nov. 3, 2018. He finished that season with the Atlanta Falcons, then signed a series of one-year contracts with the Carolina Panthers, Seahawks and Chicago Bears. A torn ACL limited him to just two games in his second go-round with the Seahawks. In 127 career games (93 starts), Irvin has 315 tackles, 120 quarterback hits, 52 sacks, three interceptions (two touchdowns), 13 passes defensed, 16 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In other transactions Wednesday, the Seahawks signed linebacker Cullen Gillaspia off the practice squad. Cornerback Xavier Crawford was waived. The Seahawks added receiver Kevin Kassis to the practice squad while releasing defensive end Jabari Zuniga and tackle Liam Ryan. --Field Level Media.
SEATTLE, WA
The Exponent

Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers

Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI two years after they had gone 6-10. The last time he coached at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he directed an Atlanta offense that churned out 493 total yards in a 44-21 shellacking of the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 NFC Championship. Atlanta went on to face New England in the Super Bowl two weeks later, a game in which the Falcons infamously blew a 28-3 lead in a 34-28 overtime defeat in Houston. Earlier that season, Shanahan's offense overpowered the 49ers in a 41-13 drubbing in San Francisco's most recent visit to Atlanta. The 49ers hired him to replace Chip Kelly as their head coach one day after the Super Bowl debacle. The clubs have met twice since, splitting a pair of games at San Francisco. The 49ers got touchdown runs from Jeff Wilson and Deebo Samuel in a 31-13 home romp in the most recent head-to-head last December. In his six years as 49ers coach, Shanahan has learned a trick about how to take some of the sting out of East Coast trips. Thanks to having played at Carolina last week, the 49ers were able to stay in the East -- at the Greenbrier in West Virginia -- to truly make the back-to-back a road trip. "When you go on the road, just the distractions are a little less there," he noted. "The people aren't there, even in your own house. You're just kind of locked into a room, and I think it just helps guys focus a little bit more." Shanahan had his offense in high gear last week in a 37-15 road rampage of the Carolina Panthers. Wilson and Samuel also had touchdowns in that game, while Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 253 yards and a pair of scores. The San Francisco defense was as dominant as the offense, limiting the Panthers to 64 yards rushing, recording six sacks and getting a 41-yard TD interception return from cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Moseley suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the costly win. The 49ers also lost star safety Jimmie Ward to a broken hand; he won't face the Falcons. Standout defensive end Nick Bosa (strained groin) and kicker Robbie Gould (bruised knee) could be headed to game-time decisions as neither practiced Wednesday. With key pieces watching, the 49ers (3-2) will take the NFL's top-ranked defense in yards allowed and sacks up against a Falcons offense that has been surprisingly good this season, especially in points scored (23.6 per game, 10th in NFL) and rushing (164.6, third). Falcons coach Arthur Smith has preached the importance of positive yards on first downs this week against an opportunistic defense like the one coming to town. "Penalties, poor execution, tackle for losses, sacks ... that's when they get you in a bind," Smith said. "That's what (the 49ers have) done most of the season to a lot of offenses." Playing without injured running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who went on injured reserve with a knee injury, and standout tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons (2-3) were held to a season-low point total in a 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay in Week 5. Rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year back Caleb Huntley rushed for a combined 79 yards in the defeat. The Falcons hope to get Pitts (hamstring) back into game action against the 49ers after he returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. He had four catches for 77 yards when the clubs met last December. --Field Level Media.
ATLANTA, GA
The Exponent

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is encouraged with the progress of quarterback Dak Prescott as he continues his recovery from thumb surgery. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games -- all wins -- after injuring his thumb in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been a part of the "rehab group" since undergoing surgery on Sept. 12. "Dak had a good day (on Wednesday)," McCarthy said. "He threw post-practice. It went well. The plan today is to have him participate in the quarterback school drills and he will throw again in post-practice." When asked why it was post-practice and not during practice, McCarthy was quick with a response. "We're preparing to get ready for a game, and he's still in the rehab phase," he said. Cooper Rush is in line to make his fifth straight start for Dallas (4-1), which could pull even atop the NFC East with a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) on Sunday night. McCarthy also said linebacker Micah Parsons "will do a little more today" as he attempts to work his past a groin injury. Parsons received NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday after he recorded two sacks and five tackles in the Cowboys' 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Parsons shares the NFL lead with six sacks on the season. --Field Level Media.
DALLAS, TX
The Exponent

Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of the lineup at Cincinnati. The plan calls for Tagovailoa to throw, which qualifies as "non-contact, sport-specific activity" but not participate in the full practice. "It will be exciting for today because, really, in these situations you are relying on all medical advice and what people can do, and what I've been told is that he can go out and throw and do some individual work today," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "When talking about this week and playing, I don't see him being active. ... I can say with certainty that he's not going to be playing this Sunday." As for a timeline for Tagovailoa's return, McDaniel said "those types of decisions aren't in the immediate future." With Teddy Bridgewater also in concussion protocol, McDaniel said Skylar Thompson is on track to start for the Dolphins (3-2) versus the visiting Minnesota Vikings (4-1). Thompson, 25, completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards and one interception in relief of Bridgewater in Miami's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. Reid Sinnett would be promoted from the practice squad should Bridgewater remain unavailable. NFL Network reported Wednesday morning the move involving Tagovailoa not a progression toward returning to play, for which there is "no timeline" established. Per the report, Tagovailoa consulted at least "four independent specialists, including the top sports concussion neurologist and the top neuropsychologist," since the Sept. 29 injury forced him out of the loss to the Bengals. The Dolphins set off a firestorm when Tagovailoa was allowed back in the game in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. Since then, the doctor who cleared Tagovailoa to return to that game was fired by the NFL Players Association. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said last Friday that Tagovailoa was checked for concussion symptoms every day before an independent neurologist cleared him to take the field four days after the Bills' game on a Thursday night against the Bengals. The 24-year-old quarterback hit his head on the turf while being sacked by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa remained on the turf for roughly 12 minutes before he was carted off the field on a stretcher and eventually taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a concussion and neck injury. Tagovailoa has been at the team facility but was in concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday. --Field Level Media.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Exponent

NFL: International Series-New York Giants at Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not participate in practice on Wednesday to rest his ailing thumb. Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't interested in sounding the alarm, however. "I don't think we have much concern as far as gameday," LaFleur said of Rodgers' availability for Green Bay's game against the visiting New York Jets on Sunday. Rodgers injured his thumb on a Hail Mary attempt during the last play of the game in the Packers' 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. The two-time reigning NFL MVP and four-time winner of the award said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he is "a little banged up" but doesn't think the injury will affect his throwing this week. Rodgers, 38, has thrown for 1,157 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this season for the Packers (3-2). Quarterback Jordan Love would get the start should Rodgers sit out against the Jets (3-2). --Field Level Media.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Bills Pro Bowl CB Tre'Davious White designated for return from PUP list

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list, but he will not play this week when Buffalo matches up with the Kansas City Chiefs. White, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, tore his ACL during a Thanksgiving Day win over the New Orleans Saints last season. He's been on the PUP list and designated him for return gives the Bills a 21-day window to place White on the 53-man roster. "We're just excited for him to be out there," Bills coach Sean McDermott said in confirming White would practice with the Bills on Wednesday for the first time since November. "I don't want to get into the details too much. We're going to not only take it day by day, but play by play. Tre' has worked extremely hard, but we want to crawl before we walk." After playing the Chiefs on Sunday, the Bills have a bye week before a game with the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. White, 27, has spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with Buffalo and played in 72 games, all starts. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019 along with earning Pro Bowl nods in 2019 and 2020. He has 16 interceptions, 60 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 279 tackles for his career. --Field Level Media.
BUFFALO, NY
The Exponent

Report: NFL defends controversial roughing call on Chris Jones

The NFL has stood by a controversial penalty on Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones for roughing the passer in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell recorded a video defending the call, which was sent to all 32 NFL teams, The Athletic reported Thursday. Jones sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during Monday night's 30-29 Chiefs win, hitting the quarterback in his midsection. Although Jones attempted to brace himself as both players went to the ground, putting his hand out to the turf, referee Carl Cheffers ruled it roughing the passer because Jones landed on Carr with his full body weight. The ball also came loose on the play, meaning the play was still active. "The Kansas City defender executes his rush plan in his effort to sack the quarterback," Fewell said in the video. "He lands with his full body weight on the drive to the ground. A quarterback in the pocket, in a passing posture, gets full protection until he can defend himself. This was a properly called foul for roughing the passer." Jones and the Chiefs have been vocal in their criticism of the decision. "I'm not saying the ref is wrong, but I'm just saying those situations can affect the game tremendously," Jones said. "Especially in the playoffs, a critical situation like that, a game-changing play, it can affect the whole (expletive) game. Excuse my language, but we just have to take initiative as a league and see what we can do better." The play garnered extra attention in part because it came one day after Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett was whistled for roughing the passer while sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Jarrett wrapped up Brady by the waist and tossed him to the ground. The penalty hurt the Falcons' chances of mounting a comeback, as they ultimately lost 21-15. --Field Level Media.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Exponent

Syndication: Arizona Republic

For the past couple of seasons, the NFC West has been the NFL's best division. But so far in 2022, nobody is calling it the NFC Best. More like the NFC Average. The San Francisco 49ers lead the division with a 3-2 record, with Arizona, Seattle and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams all 2-3. "The division is wide open and our guys understand what's on the line," said Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, whose team plays Sunday at Seattle. "We need to play better in a hurry and I know we're capable of doing that." The Cardinals will be looking to get off to a quicker start, as they have been outscored 38-0 in the first quarter this season. They are the NFL's only team without a first-quarter point through the first five games. Arizona fell into a 14-point hole last week at home against undefeated Philadelphia and lost 20-17. "We've tried it all, but we'll keep trying," Kingsbury said. "It just comes down to coaches calling better plays, offensively and defensively, guys executing on a higher level and no feel-out period. Let's just play like we played in the second half from the start." Going on the road might be an antidote for Arizona. The Cardinals have won both of their away games this season while going 0-3 at home, extending their losing streak at State Farm Stadium to eight. The Seahawks lost 39-32 last Sunday at New Orleans despite another strong game from quarterback Geno Smith, who has an NFL-leading passer rating of 113.1. Seattle's offense had four touchdowns of 35 yards or longer. "It's a really fast progressing group and I'm hoping that we can keep making the plays and making the explosions that sets the field position in order and all that kind of stuff," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "It's a pretty exciting part of our team." The Seahawks have scored 103 points over the past three weeks but only have one win to show for it. In large part, that's been because of their inability to stop the run. They gave up 235 yards rushing to the Saints. "I just think we're going to get better at this as we move forward," Carroll said. "I would have thought that would be plenty of points to win all those games." Whether the Cardinals can take advantage of Seattle's porous run defense remains to be seen. The Cardinals' James Conner (ribs), Darrel Williams (knee) and Jonathan Ward (hamstring) all were knocked out of Sunday's loss, leaving Eno Benjamin as the team's only healthy running back by the end of the game. "Just the way the game was flowing, I didn't really realize things until I started asking like, where are certain people at, I didn't see them anymore," Benjamin said. "And that's when they were kind of telling me that things were going down, and I was the one and I had to keep pushing." Connor missed practice on Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, while Williams has been ruled out for Sunday and Ward was placed on injured reserve. Center Rodney Hudson (knee), cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (hamstring) and kicker Matt Prater (hip) didn't practice Wednesday, with Prater ruled out. The Seahawks' Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured fibula last weekend that required season-ending surgery. That means Seattle will have to rely on rookie Kenneth Walker III, who had a 69-yard scoring run against the Saints. Seattle has been short some wide receivers at practice as Dee Eskridge (illness), Penny Hart (hamstring) and Dareke Young (quadricep) have missed time. Also sidelined were offensive guard Gabe Jackson (knee/hip), defensive end Shelby Harris (hip) and nose tackle Al Woods (knee). --Field Level Media.
SEATTLE, WA
The Exponent

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) returns to practice

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back at practice Thursday, participating in drills with tape wrapped around his right thumb. Rodgers missed practice Wednesday due to the injury sustained on a Hail Mary pass during the last play of the Packers' 27-22 loss to the New York Giants at London on Sunday. The two-time reigning NFL MVP and four-time winner of the award said on "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier this week that he is "a little banged up" but doesn't think the injury will affect his throwing. Rodgers, 38, has thrown for 1,157 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this season for the Packers (3-2). Jordan Love would get the start in Week 6 should Rodgers have to sit out against the visiting New York Jets (3-2). --Field Level Media.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Rams RB Cam Akers out Sunday amid personal issue

Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams Sunday because of personal reasons, while his future with the team suddenly is clouded. The third-year back out of Florida State did not practice Thursday and on Friday. Head coach Sean McVay pronounced Akers out of the upcoming home game against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
The Exponent

Colts, Jaguars look to get offenses going after poor showings

One team put together an ugly performance last week, but still managed to pull out a win. The other had a showing equally as bad -- if not worse -- but didn't get nearly as lucky. When the Indianapolis Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, both teams will attempt to show a much better brand of football than they displayed in Week 5 -- when neither scored a touchdown. The difference last week was that the Colts (2-2-1) managed to squeak out a 12-9 overtime win in Denver on Thursday night, while Jacksonville (2-3) managed only six points on three red-zone trips in a 13-6 defeat to previously winless Houston. The Colts survived a pair of Matt Ryan interceptions, eight penalties and a half-dozen sacks allowed. Their offense has scored just 69 points in five games, the lowest total in the NFL. A team known last season for its ability to put points on the scoreboard is 26th in the league in rushing and has turned the ball over more than all but two teams in the league. Where's the solution? "Production on first and second down leads to production on third down," Ryan said. "So that's been a point of emphasis for us, being more productive on first and second down. There's no mistake about it -- we haven't been good enough and we've put ourselves in tough position to overcome." Ryan hasn't been helped by an offensive line which is completely in flux. At Denver, All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson was the only lineman in the same spot he held in Week 1. Coach Frank Reich put third-round rookie Bernhard Raimann at left tackle for his first NFL start and it wasn't pretty, with Raimann drawing three holding flags and a false start. Reich isn't backing off from Raimann playing on the quarterback's blind side. "Like a lot of our young players, it's a process," Reich said. "They get better fast when they play, and we think he's going to get better." Raimann has no choice but to improve against a defense that devoured Indianapolis in Week 2. The Jaguars bagged five sacks and intercepted Ryan three times in a 24-0 win. But after a rout of the Los Angeles Chargers the following week and a close loss at unbeaten Philadelphia, Jacksonville took a few steps backward against Houston. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence tossed a pair of critical interceptions, including one in the end zone early in the third quarter to deny the Jaguars at least three points. Lawrence has now tallied seven turnovers in the last two games. First-year Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson is preaching patience with Lawrence. "He's a young guy," Pederson said. "There hasn't been consistency yet. We're trying to build as a team and as a unit that consistency around him. ... You just see it around the league: Offensive success, there's stability around the quarterback." One bit of good news last week for the Jaguars' offense was that Lawrence's former Clemson teammate, running back Travis Etienne, collected a career-high 114 yards from scrimmage, including 71 on the ground. More good news for Jacksonville is that it lists just four players on the injury report Wednesday while the Colts have 12, including running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle). He didn't play in Denver and didn't practice on Wednesday. --Field Level Media.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation.

