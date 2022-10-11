ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Awesome 98

You Can Get Married at This Haunted Dive Bar in Fischer, Texas

When most women think about their dream wedding day it’s a gorgeous day with friends and family celebrating their forever relationship. Well, you can experience that type of wedding if you want, while still having it take place in the most haunted bar in the state of Texas. I had never heard about the Devil’s Backbone Tavern until recently but they are quite proud to be the oldest dive bar in Texas with a restored dance hall.
FISCHER, TX
Awesome 98

No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Texas Listed Among the Most Dangerous States

It's pretty obvious that crime is on the increase in the United States, and that includes here in Texas. A new report from 247wallst.com analyzed crime data from the recently released Uniform Crime Report, which is put out by the FBI each year. The report lists the most dangerous states according to the data released by the FBI.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Woman Dies on United Airlines Flight From Texas to London

Earlier this week a passenger flying from Houston to London passed away following what officials are calling a heart attack. The woman, who was on a red-eye from Houston, likely suffered the heart attack "somewhere over the Atlantic [ocean]." Because the victim suffered the apparent heart attack over the Atlantic, the flight continued to London where emergency services were waiting on the flight to land.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

McDonald’s Fans in Texas Are Ecstatic Over Nostalgic Official Halloween News

Sound the alarms because it's official: McDonald's has announced the release of their long lost, but not forgotten, Halloween pails for this upcoming Halloween season. Many people born in the late 70s, 80s, and 90s remember the fast food chain's infamous Halloween pails. According to the McDonald's website, the pails were first released back in 1986 under the trio named McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin. The three original buckets were all pumpkin-type buckets for McDonald's Kids Meals that could be repurposed as Halloween Trick-or-Treat buckets, which is what was a big part of their appeal.
TEXAS STATE
