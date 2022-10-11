Read full article on original website
Related
You Can Get Married at This Haunted Dive Bar in Fischer, Texas
When most women think about their dream wedding day it’s a gorgeous day with friends and family celebrating their forever relationship. Well, you can experience that type of wedding if you want, while still having it take place in the most haunted bar in the state of Texas. I had never heard about the Devil’s Backbone Tavern until recently but they are quite proud to be the oldest dive bar in Texas with a restored dance hall.
California Man Sues ‘Texas Pete’ Hot Sauce, Claims Sauce Isn’t Texan
A California man is not happy that the sauce he enjoys has nothing to do with the great state of Texas, and now he is suing the company behind 'Texas Pete' and pretty much claiming that he was tricked into buying the sauce because of a cowboy and a star, and of course, the name.
No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why
As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
Texas Redditor Posts ‘Crazy’ Selection of Salsa at Store, Sparks Debate
A Texas Redditor posted a panoramic photo of his local store's salsa selection. It is a lot of salsa, and I can tell from the shelf tags that its a United, Market Street or Amigos. Yum!. In some other state, folks may have commented "neat' and moved on, but here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Listed Among the Most Dangerous States
It's pretty obvious that crime is on the increase in the United States, and that includes here in Texas. A new report from 247wallst.com analyzed crime data from the recently released Uniform Crime Report, which is put out by the FBI each year. The report lists the most dangerous states according to the data released by the FBI.
Beto O’Rourke Blasts Greg Abbott in Fiery Speech at Texas Tech University
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke at Texas Tech University's Frazier Alumni Pavilion at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, October 11th. Texas Tech is just one of 15 campuses across the state that Beto O’Rourke is set to speak at before facing off against incumbent governor Greg Abbott on Election Day, November 8th.
‘Take the L': An Important Lesson for Every Texas Driver
Despite all of the rules put in place to make driving a safe and positive experience, it can be a stressful and intimidating thing for many people. No matter how well you follow the law, you never know what careless idiot is going to ruin your day by driving like a fool.
Greg Abbott Continues to Lead Beto O’Rourke in Texas Governor’s Race
With just over two weeks to go before early voting begins in the 2022 election, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is showing no signs of losing ground to his Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke. A new poll released on Wednesday has Governor Abbott leading O'Rourke by 8 percent among likely voters, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Dies on United Airlines Flight From Texas to London
Earlier this week a passenger flying from Houston to London passed away following what officials are calling a heart attack. The woman, who was on a red-eye from Houston, likely suffered the heart attack "somewhere over the Atlantic [ocean]." Because the victim suffered the apparent heart attack over the Atlantic, the flight continued to London where emergency services were waiting on the flight to land.
Beto O’Rourke Coming Back to Lubbock, Will Campaign at Texas Tech
Beto O'Rourke is coming back to Lubbock before early voting begins in the 2022 election. O'Rourke is challenging Republican Governor Greg Abbott in Texas' gubernatorial race and attempting to rally support before early voting begins on October 24th. O'Rourke is down in the polls to Abbott, with the Real Clear...
Is This Texas CVS Really Selling Orange Juice for $1,000? [Video]
Imagine this: you walk into a local CVS to pick up a few things and remember you're out of orange juice. You head over to the refrigerated section, make your way to the O.J. and spot the one you want. You reach for your no-pulp Tropicana orange juice as usual,...
McDonald’s Fans in Texas Are Ecstatic Over Nostalgic Official Halloween News
Sound the alarms because it's official: McDonald's has announced the release of their long lost, but not forgotten, Halloween pails for this upcoming Halloween season. Many people born in the late 70s, 80s, and 90s remember the fast food chain's infamous Halloween pails. According to the McDonald's website, the pails were first released back in 1986 under the trio named McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin. The three original buckets were all pumpkin-type buckets for McDonald's Kids Meals that could be repurposed as Halloween Trick-or-Treat buckets, which is what was a big part of their appeal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Important Upcoming Election Dates You Need To Know About
The 2022 midterm elections are coming up and before long you will be lining up to cast a ballot for a number of different races and in Lubbock, you will also be voting for or against a road bond. Here are some important dates you need to remember. October 11,...
Here Are Three Ways to Assist People Affected by Hurricane Ian
Millions are left without power and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes into shelters after Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida and made landfall on the Carolina coast. In the aftermath of what some are calling the 500-year flood event, the category-4 hurricane Ian brought 150 mph...
Mom Waxes 3-Year-Old Daughter’s Unibrow, Internet Is Left Divided: WATCH
A Texas mom has divided the internet after sharing a video of her waxing her 3-year-old daughter's unibrow. Leah Garcia, a.k.a. TikTok user @leah_txrealtor, firmly stands behind her decision to groom her daughter. "I don’t care! I don’t care! I'd rather y'all call me a bad mom before I let...
Daycare Workers Fired After Terrifying Children by Wearing Scary Masks: WATCH
Four daycare workers in Mississippi were fired after they were caught wearing frightening Halloween masks to scare the children previously in their care at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center. It may be "spooky season," but these employees definitely crossed the line. Now, state legislatures are investigating footage of...
Awesome 98
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0