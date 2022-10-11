Read full article on original website
World Screen News
TV Latina Festival Spotlights Content Distribution Business
Calinos Entertainment’s José Luis Gascue, All3Media International’s Yari Torres, Global Agency’s Iván Sánchez and Dori Media Distribution Argentina’s María Pérez Campi are on board for the TV Latina Festival, to be held November 7 to 10. More than two years ago,...
Lisa Rinna Was Interviewed On The Red Carpet By Someone She Had Blocked, And It's Super Awkward
"One of the many I've blocked."
‘Dance Moms’: The OG Cast Was ‘Pushed Into’ a Contract
Members of the original 'Dance Moms' cast claim that they were pushed into a contract for the show before they knew what it would really become.
World Screen News
Frida Kahlo Doc Series Sells to Nat Geo LatAm
BBC Studios has licensed the documentary series Frida (w.t.) to National Geographic in Latin America. From BAFTA Award-winning Rogan Productions, the three-part doc uncovers the unknown aspects of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo’s life and work. The series explores the impact of her epic love affair with fellow artist Diego...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Red Arrow Studios International
Among the shows that Red Arrow Studios International will present at MIPCOM are a pair of reality formats, as well as the scripted comedy-drama Kid Sister. “Kid Sister is a hilarious and deeply personal coming-of-age comedy-drama about Lulu, a young Jewish woman in her prime whose family thinks she is careening toward ‘spinsterhood,’” says Tim Gerhartz, managing director of Red Arrow Studios International.
World Screen News
TV Kids Screenings Festival: Odin’s Eye Entertainment
As virtually every major kids’ content buyer chases that elusive perfect 6 to 11 comedy, Odin’s Eye Animation is offering up The Beachbuds, about a group of exotic birds working at the Zoobak Resort. “We are confident that streamers, broadcasters and audiences alike will love The Beachbuds, a...
Oprah Warned Paul McCartney About His Kanye West ‘All Day’ Collaboration
Paul McCartney and Kanye West collaborated on several songs, but Oprah warned McCartney about working on one song in particular
World Screen News
Billy the Cowboy Hamster Set for Tiny Pop
Dandelooo has sealed a deal with the free-to-air U.K. channel Tiny Pop for Billy the Cowboy Hamster. Targeted at 4- to 7-year-olds, Billy the Cowboy Hamster is based on the series of seven books by Dutch author and illustrator Catharina Valckx. The preschool show is set to premiere exclusively on U.K. free TV in May 2023.
Charli D’Amelio Laces into Converse Platform Sneakers with Leggings for “Dancing with the Stars” Rehearsal
Charli D’Amelio braved the rain to rehearse for the latest “Dancing with the Stars” in comfortable style. The online personality is currently in the reality competition show’s cast for its 31st season, which includes Selma Blair, Trevor Donovan and Jordin Sparks. The TikTok influencer arrived on set wearing black leggings and an oversized black hoodie, with lettering reading “I Love You.” Paired with the set was a white T-shirt, as well as ribbed white socks and an olive green tote bag. D’Amelio also carried Lululemon’s $98 Everyday backpack, a dark blue nylon model with zipped pockets and interior compartments. When it came...
World Screen News
Inter Medya Marks MIPCOM Return with Packed Slate
Inter Medya is making its market return with a slate that includes the new drama Poison Ivy. Produced by TMC Film, co-produced by Alim Yapım and broadcast on Star TV, Poison Ivy features among its cast Neslihan Atagül Doğulu, Kadir Doğulu, Sarp Levendoğlu and Zuhal Olcay. The series was adapted from Peride Celal’s best-selling novel of the same name.
World Screen News
Toonz Media Group & China Bridge Content Partner for Comedy
Toonz Media Group has teamed with China Bridge Content for the original animated comedy series Peaches & Creaminal. For 6- to 9-year-olds, the show centers on an outspoken 8-year-old girl who travels the world with her very large talking bulldog. Every time they arrive in a new country, Creaminal’s lack of impulse control gets them into playful trouble.
World Screen News
BBC & ABC Co-Commission The Spooky Files
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the BBC have jointly commissioned the new comedy series The Spooky Files, which is being financed with production investment from Screen Australia and support from VicScreen. The show comes from Tony Ayres Productions (TAP) and Megaboom Pictures, the creative teams behind breakout successes Nowhere...
World Screen News
Lara vs. Escobar Feature Doc from Banijay Rights & Scenery
Banijay Rights has aligned with the Banijay Benelux joint venture Scenery on Lara vs. Escobar, a feature documentary recounting the reconciliation story behind Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar’s most famous assassination. Lara vs. Escobar, from BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winning director Mags Gavan, delves into the investigation of the 1984...
World Screen News
Dave Conlon & Michael McGuigan Launch Shadow Pine Studios
Dave Conlon and Michael McGuigan have set up Shadow Pine Studios, having acquired the assets of Breakthrough Entertainment and its affiliates. The acquisition sees Shadow Pine Studios consolidate Breakthrough Entertainment’s content library and production capabilities in coordination with Eggplant’s group of companies, which includes Eggplant Picture & Sound and Eggplant Music & Sound.
World Screen News
Flying Bark Productions to Animate Untitled Avatar Film
Flying Bark Productions (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, LEGO Monkie Kid, What If…?) has been tapped by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation to animate their recently announced untitled Avatar feature film. Based in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, the new...
World Screen News
Gearing Up for MIPCOM?
Get ready for MIPCOM’s official opening on Monday by accessing our October editions and downloading or updating the World Screen app—for iOS and Android—delivering programming listings, news and a host of other useful resources. You can get copies of the MIPCOM editions of World Screen, TV Drama,...
World Screen News
Channel 4 Renews Come Dine With Me: The Professionals
The Come Dine With Me spin-off Come Dine With Me: The Professionals has been given a second-season order by Channel 4. Come Dine With Me: The Professionals sees teams of professional chefs and restaurateurs take each other on in a bid to be crowned the best independent restaurant in their area. The show will return for a second 20×1-hour season.
World Screen News
Big Bad Boo’s Ava Undercover Wins MIPJunior Kids Project Pitch
The animated series Ava Undercover from Big Bad Boo Studios has won the MIPJunior Project Pitch in the kids category. The series centers on 6-and-a-half-year-old Iranian-American Ava, a self-appointed Master Stuff Finder, going undercover to crack cases with a unique, low-to-the-ground kid perspective. She works out of her bedroom with her puppy Miss Marple, best pal Julien and an ad-hoc team of neighborhood kids.
World Screen News
Netflix Reveals New Details for Ad-Supported Plan
Netflix’s lower-priced ad-supported plan, Basic with Ads, is launching in November for $6.99 a month. The new plan will become available on November 3 in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. It continues to feature a wide variety of shows and movies and personalized viewing experience and will be available on a wide range of TV and mobile devices, with subscribers able to change or cancel at any time.
World Screen News
SPI Brings Two More FilmBox Channels into the Middle East
SPI International/FilmBox and Emirates-based Etisalat have struck a carriage agreement to introduce the two new specialized FilmBox channels to subscribers in the Middle East. FilmBox Action offers action entertainment with a slate of thrillers, Westerns, horror, sci-fi and disaster films. FilmBox Family presents popular series, family movies, cartoons and educational programming geared toward general audiences, providing entertainment for the whole family.
