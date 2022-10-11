Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
Pawn Stars Spin-Off to Debut on The HISTORY Channel
Pawn Stars Do America, an eight-part spin-off of the hit series Pawn Stars, is slated to premiere on The HISTORY Channel on November 9. The new series sees the Pawn Stars crew travel to eight different cities in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects. Viewers will experience the franchise in a new way with on-site restoration reveals and local road trip excursions.
Nick Hornby on Dickens and Prince: ‘They were both superstars in their own lifetimes’
Most people will do a double-take on hearing the premise of your new book – it’s such a novel idea that Charles Dickens and Prince are from the same mould. Well, I didn’t worry too much about someone coming out with the same book just before mine.
World Screen News
Presales in Place for The Vanishing Triangle
Eccho Rights has secured presales in a number of territories for the upcoming Irish drama thriller The Vanishing Triangle. The Vanishing Triangle was commissioned by Virgin Media in Ireland and AMC Networks’ Sundance Now in the U.S. and Canada. AMC Networks’ Acorn TV secured the U.K. premiere and licensed the series for several other territories in its footprint. SBS picked up Australian rights, and the series is also sold across the Nordics, with SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway) and Yle (Finland) licensing the title. VRT will air The Vanishing Triangle in Belgium.
World Screen News
Inter Medya Marks MIPCOM Return with Packed Slate
Inter Medya is making its market return with a slate that includes the new drama Poison Ivy. Produced by TMC Film, co-produced by Alim Yapım and broadcast on Star TV, Poison Ivy features among its cast Neslihan Atagül Doğulu, Kadir Doğulu, Sarp Levendoğlu and Zuhal Olcay. The series was adapted from Peride Celal’s best-selling novel of the same name.
RELATED PEOPLE
World Screen News
BBC & ABC Co-Commission The Spooky Files
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the BBC have jointly commissioned the new comedy series The Spooky Files, which is being financed with production investment from Screen Australia and support from VicScreen. The show comes from Tony Ayres Productions (TAP) and Megaboom Pictures, the creative teams behind breakout successes Nowhere...
World Screen News
Gearing Up for MIPCOM?
Get ready for MIPCOM’s official opening on Monday by accessing our October editions and downloading or updating the World Screen app—for iOS and Android—delivering programming listings, news and a host of other useful resources. You can get copies of the MIPCOM editions of World Screen, TV Drama,...
World Screen News
Dave Conlon & Michael McGuigan Launch Shadow Pine Studios
Dave Conlon and Michael McGuigan have set up Shadow Pine Studios, having acquired the assets of Breakthrough Entertainment and its affiliates. The acquisition sees Shadow Pine Studios consolidate Breakthrough Entertainment’s content library and production capabilities in coordination with Eggplant’s group of companies, which includes Eggplant Picture & Sound and Eggplant Music & Sound.
World Screen News
Flying Bark Productions to Animate Untitled Avatar Film
Flying Bark Productions (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, LEGO Monkie Kid, What If…?) has been tapped by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation to animate their recently announced untitled Avatar feature film. Based in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, the new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
World Screen News
IMDA & AIPRO Leads Delegation of Companies from Singapore at MIPCOM
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has partnered with the Association of Independent Producers (AIPRO) to co-lead a delegation of 17 Singapore media companies, with over 460 hours of content, to MIPCOM. Among the animated titles to be presented is Scrawl Animation’s Alex Player, an animated action-adventure tween series...
World Screen News
Dino Ranch Renewed for Season Three
Boat Rocker’s hit preschool animated series Dino Ranch has been renewed for a third season, which will roll out on Disney Junior and Disney+. The new 52×11-minute season will air on Disney Junior and Disney+ in the U.S. in fall 2023, followed by an international rollout on Disney Junior in Latin America and streaming on Disney+ in the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
World Screen News
SPI Brings Two More FilmBox Channels into the Middle East
SPI International/FilmBox and Emirates-based Etisalat have struck a carriage agreement to introduce the two new specialized FilmBox channels to subscribers in the Middle East. FilmBox Action offers action entertainment with a slate of thrillers, Westerns, horror, sci-fi and disaster films. FilmBox Family presents popular series, family movies, cartoons and educational programming geared toward general audiences, providing entertainment for the whole family.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Serious Kids
Based on a book penned by Tomi Ungerer, the Serious Kids highlight Flix celebrates friendship and differences. “The core values of the show are widely sought-after, such as tolerance, courage, friendship, community and family unity,” says Leila Ouledcheikh, senior VP of global distribution and commercial development at Serious Kids.
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
World Screen News
Jetpack & APC Kids to Distribute Once Upon a Time…The Objects
Procidis and Samka have appointed APC Kids and Jetpack Distribution as distributors for the brand-new series Once Upon a Time…The Objects. APC Kids will handle Italy, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, AsiaPac and French-speaking Canada. Jetpack will manage the U.K., Turkey, Russia, China, the U.S., English-speaking Canada and Latin America.
World Screen News
Christopher Aird Joins Element Pictures
Two Brothers Pictures alum Christopher Aird has been tapped by Element Pictures for the newly created role of creative director. Aird starts in the role in January 2023 and will be based at Element’s London office. He joins the team from Two Brothers Pictures, where he served as head of drama for the last five years, executive producing hit series such as the Jamie Dornan-fronted The Tourist and two seasons of Baptiste, as well as Liar, Angela Black, Cheat and The Widow.
World Screen News
Beyond Rights Picks Up New Crackit Titles
Beyond Rights and unscripted indie Crackit Productions have extended their partnership, with five new titles being offered up to the international market at MIPCOM. Among the newly acquired titles, Key to a Fortune is a wish-fulfillment show hosted by Jean Johansson that surprises unsuspecting members of the public with huge, life-changing windfalls. Originally produced for Channel 4, the series is also available as a format.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Red Arrow Studios International
Among the shows that Red Arrow Studios International will present at MIPCOM are a pair of reality formats, as well as the scripted comedy-drama Kid Sister. “Kid Sister is a hilarious and deeply personal coming-of-age comedy-drama about Lulu, a young Jewish woman in her prime whose family thinks she is careening toward ‘spinsterhood,’” says Tim Gerhartz, managing director of Red Arrow Studios International.
World Screen News
MISTCO to Present Two New Series at MIPCOM
MISTCO is set to attend MIPCOM with the two new Turkish series Bahar and Secrets of an Angel. Co-produced with Us Yapim, Bahar tells the story of a young girl who struggles to keep her goodness despite all the darkness around her. After witnessing her father’s murder, she tries to prove that her stepmother committed the crime.
World Screen News
TV Latina Festival Spotlights Content Distribution Business
Calinos Entertainment’s José Luis Gascue, All3Media International’s Yari Torres, Global Agency’s Iván Sánchez and Dori Media Distribution Argentina’s María Pérez Campi are on board for the TV Latina Festival, to be held November 7 to 10. More than two years ago,...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Monster Entertainment
The Monster Entertainment highlight Fia’s Fairies tells the story of the titular 6-year-old and the fairies that live in her back garden. The fairies speak both English and an enchanting language that they teach Fia and her friend Amber. In Storytime with Ms. Booksy, the eponymous magical and whimsical...
World Screen News
Toonz Media Group & China Bridge Content Partner for Comedy
Toonz Media Group has teamed with China Bridge Content for the original animated comedy series Peaches & Creaminal. For 6- to 9-year-olds, the show centers on an outspoken 8-year-old girl who travels the world with her very large talking bulldog. Every time they arrive in a new country, Creaminal’s lack of impulse control gets them into playful trouble.
Comments / 0