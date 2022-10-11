ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nftplazas.com

CNN’s NFT Platform Shuts Down, Users are Raging

Last year, CNN made its entry into the NFT space with the launch of ‘The Vault by CNN’, an NFT platform where major news moments were sold as NFTs. Just like the way marketplaces like NBA Top Shot sell top sports moments as NFTs. But now, roughly a year after it launched, CNN has shut it down.
wegotthiscovered.com

CNN’s journalism NFT collection flopped, also water is wet

As crypto markets and tech stocks continue to struggle with recovery following the slide into red territory, another large-scale project in the fledgling world of Web3 is being shuttered, with CNN announcing via Twitter that its Vault NFT collection will not be continuing development. The Vault was an NFT collection,...
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Allegedly Used Genghis Khan-Inspired Username On Adult Sites, Per Laptop Leaks

Hunter Biden, the 52-year-old son of current President Joe Biden, reportedly turned to some alarming inspiration when it came to crafting one of his online usernames — warlord Genghis Khan.According to new information gleaned from the attorney's controversial laptop, it seems Biden may have sported the username “Temujin,” Khan’s birth name, while browsing adult websites. Khan, who founded the Mongol empire, is thought to have been responsible for the deaths of roughly 40 million people.Biden’s apparent fascination with the 13th-century warrior isn’t the only revelation brought to light by his highly-controversial device. ​​HUNTER BIDEN ATTEMPTS TO SKIP CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENTS...
NBC News

Biden remains off the midterms’ main stage — and there’s logic to that

If it’s TUESDAY… It’s officially four weeks to go until Election Day… GOP Sens. Rick Scott and Tom Cotton stump for Herschel Walker in Georgia… Dem Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance clash at OH-SEN debate… LA City Council president steps down from leadership post after audio of racist comments is released… And NBC’s Dasha Burns’ one-on-one interview with Dem John Fetterman in PA-SEN is set to be rolled out (it’s Fetterman’s first in-person TV interview since his stroke).
UPI News

Elon Musk says SpaceX can't continue to fund Starlink in Ukraine

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Tesla founder Elon Musk said Friday that SpaceX could not keep funding its Starlink satellites in Ukraine because the company is losing money. Musk said he would no longer fund the Starlink service for Ukraine, later turning his ire toward a Ukrainian envoy who allegedly insulted him with vulgarities for proposing a peace plan to end the war that included ceding some Ukrainian territory to Russia.
Washington Examiner

Pentagon in talks with Musk and Space X over Starlink access in Ukraine

The Department of Defense is in communication with Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, over its contribution of Starlink mobile internet systems, which have been an invaluable asset for the Ukrainian military, but come with a massive cost. Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh acknowledged this during Friday’s briefing, a day...
