Iran activists call for new mass protests as Biden voices support
Iranian activists called for fresh nationwide protests on Saturday over the death of Mahsa Amini, as US President Joe Biden voiced his support for "the brave women of Iran". - 'Brave women of Iran' - The protesters drew support from the US president, who said he was "stunned" by the mass demonstrations, now in their fifth week.
Once Trump-Friendly Wall Street Journal Bashes His 'Dereliction Of Duty'
Trump continued to fan the flames Jan. 6 even though the “Justice Department and Mr. Trump’s own campaign repeatedly told him that his fraud claims were without basis," the newspaper noted.
Death toll rises to 28 in Turkey coal mine explosion
The death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey has risen to at least 28 people and rescue efforts continued as a fire burned in the mine, officials said Saturday
