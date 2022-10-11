ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
CHARLOTTE, N.C.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/13/22)

It is Thursday, October 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon for a Week 6 game at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Week 6 injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

David Njoku is the second best tight end in Cleveland Browns history? Not yet he’s not

Legendary head coach Bill Belichick gave Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku huge praise and it should alarm fans. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick really told the media that Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is the best tight end in team history; not named Ozzie Newsome. At first, I was incredulous. “What? Shut up, Bill. No, he’s not.” But then, I did some thinking, and thought, “Yeah, Belichick might be right.”
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

The Browns Have Activated An Important New Addition

The Cleveland Browns need more help, especially on the defensive end. They are ranked 19th in total yards allowed per game at 353.8 and 23rd in points allowed at 25 per game. While the Browns have one of the best rushing offenses in the league, they also have the fifth-worst rushing defense that surrenders 138.2 yards per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Can David Njoku Make His First Pro Bowl This Season?

Andrew Berry turned the NFL on its head with the monster contract doled out to Deshaun Watson. But that wasn’t the only deal that left his peers shaking their heads at the Cleveland Browns GM. David Njoku’s 4-year, $56.75 million extension made him one of the highest-paid tight ends...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns rule Denzel Ward, Jadeveon Clowney out vs. Patriots

The Cleveland Browns will be without both Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney this Sunday as the New England Patriots come to town. As Ward is still working through the concussion protocol, it was obvious he would miss this matchup. There was the reason, however, to believe the Browns were just resting Clowney as he is still nursing a bad ankle; it turns out he may have reaggravated it by playing too early against the Los Angeles Chargers.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Versus Patriots

Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots roll into town this weekend to face the Cleveland Browns. And Kevin Stefanski’s players want to treat their guests about as well as they were treated during a visit to New England last year. That 45-7 thrashing was as thorough a defeat...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Patriots

The 2-3 Cleveland Browns are looking to level up to .500 after Week 6. The New England Patriots are standing in their way. The keys to a Browns’ victory tend to be similar week after week. It is the execution of the keys that somehow goes awry, and the...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Can Deion Jones Make A Difference For The Browns?

The Cleveland Browns defense is looking for answers since they lost Anthony Walker Jr. to a season-ending injury. They think the answer can be found in linebacker Deion Jones. Jones, who the team got from the Atlanta Falcons in a trade, is filling Walker’s position starting this Sunday. However,...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

ESPN Analyst Roasts The Browns Defense After Week 5 Play

The Cleveland Browns suffered another one-possession defeat, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers. All their losses early in the 2022 NFL season have been by three points or less. Meanwhile, they defeated the Carolina Panthers by two points. Stopping the other team from scoring does matter in close games.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

The Browns Are Going Back To Basics This Week

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best rushing attacks in the league, thanks to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Unfortunately, they are also having problems with their run defense after giving up 238 rushing yards to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Austin Ekeler had a big game...
CLEVELAND, OH

