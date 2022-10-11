Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Browns Morning Roundup: Greedy Williams is close, DT help, and more
As defensive upgrades continue to be necessary, the Browns have made a handful of moves early in the week. We have covered the trade for linebacker Deion Jones enough at this point, but that was not the end of general manager Andrew Berry’s work day. As we turn the...
FOX Sports
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
WKYC
The Cleveland Browns SHOULD beat the New England Patriots on Sunday if... w/ Bernie Kosar
A streak will end Sunday - the question is which one? Will the Cleveland Browns snap its 2-game losing streak or will the New England Patriots fall to the Browns?
Carolina Panthers list Baker Mayfield as doubtful in Friday injury report
Having not practiced this week with an ankle injury that he sustained against the San Francisco 49ers last weekend, Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is doubtful for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He is the only player carrying that designation for them this weekend on the Panthers injury report.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/13/22)
It is Thursday, October 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon for a Week 6 game at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Week 6 injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation...
David Njoku is the second best tight end in Cleveland Browns history? Not yet he’s not
Legendary head coach Bill Belichick gave Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku huge praise and it should alarm fans. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick really told the media that Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is the best tight end in team history; not named Ozzie Newsome. At first, I was incredulous. “What? Shut up, Bill. No, he’s not.” But then, I did some thinking, and thought, “Yeah, Belichick might be right.”
Cleveland Browns run defense has too many holes last two games: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns defense and running game were supposed to play a big role in helping backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett manage games while the team waited for starting QB Deshaun Watson to return from suspension. The running game led by Nick Chubb has done its job,...
brownsnation.com
The Browns Have Activated An Important New Addition
The Cleveland Browns need more help, especially on the defensive end. They are ranked 19th in total yards allowed per game at 353.8 and 23rd in points allowed at 25 per game. While the Browns have one of the best rushing offenses in the league, they also have the fifth-worst rushing defense that surrenders 138.2 yards per game.
newsnet5
'Staying prepared, staying dangerous': Browns LB Deion Jones eyeing return to field after trade to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the Browns designated newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones to return from Injured Reserve, marking the first steps for the new Browns defender to get back on the field after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. Jones, who the Falcons agreed to trade to the Browns...
brownsnation.com
Can David Njoku Make His First Pro Bowl This Season?
Andrew Berry turned the NFL on its head with the monster contract doled out to Deshaun Watson. But that wasn’t the only deal that left his peers shaking their heads at the Cleveland Browns GM. David Njoku’s 4-year, $56.75 million extension made him one of the highest-paid tight ends...
Browns Morning Roundup: More Deion Jones news, Ethan Pocic excelling, and the Patriots on the way
Welcome back to another Thursday edition of Browns Morning Roundup. The Cleveland Browns continue to stay busy and on top of roster moves, as they continue to navigate through their intake with new linebacker Deion Jones. We also are to the point in the week where injury reports are beginning...
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.
Browns rule Denzel Ward, Jadeveon Clowney out vs. Patriots
The Cleveland Browns will be without both Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney this Sunday as the New England Patriots come to town. As Ward is still working through the concussion protocol, it was obvious he would miss this matchup. There was the reason, however, to believe the Browns were just resting Clowney as he is still nursing a bad ankle; it turns out he may have reaggravated it by playing too early against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Browns will have to find a way to win without Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players on Sunday when they welcome the Patriots to FirstEnergy Stadium for a matchup between a pair of 2-3 teams in need of a victory. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward will both miss the...
brownsnation.com
3 Bold Predictions For Browns Versus Patriots
Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots roll into town this weekend to face the Cleveland Browns. And Kevin Stefanski’s players want to treat their guests about as well as they were treated during a visit to New England last year. That 45-7 thrashing was as thorough a defeat...
brownsnation.com
3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Patriots
The 2-3 Cleveland Browns are looking to level up to .500 after Week 6. The New England Patriots are standing in their way. The keys to a Browns’ victory tend to be similar week after week. It is the execution of the keys that somehow goes awry, and the...
brownsnation.com
Can Deion Jones Make A Difference For The Browns?
The Cleveland Browns defense is looking for answers since they lost Anthony Walker Jr. to a season-ending injury. They think the answer can be found in linebacker Deion Jones. Jones, who the team got from the Atlanta Falcons in a trade, is filling Walker’s position starting this Sunday. However,...
brownsnation.com
ESPN Analyst Roasts The Browns Defense After Week 5 Play
The Cleveland Browns suffered another one-possession defeat, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers. All their losses early in the 2022 NFL season have been by three points or less. Meanwhile, they defeated the Carolina Panthers by two points. Stopping the other team from scoring does matter in close games.
Browns will be without two star defensive playmakers vs Patriots
The New England Patriots will catch a break in Week 6 with the Cleveland Browns ruling out two of their star defensive playmakers. On Friday, the team announced defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against the visiting Patriots. Whether it’s Mac Jones coming...
brownsnation.com
The Browns Are Going Back To Basics This Week
The Cleveland Browns have one of the best rushing attacks in the league, thanks to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Unfortunately, they are also having problems with their run defense after giving up 238 rushing yards to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Austin Ekeler had a big game...
