The Cleveland Browns will be without both Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney this Sunday as the New England Patriots come to town. As Ward is still working through the concussion protocol, it was obvious he would miss this matchup. There was the reason, however, to believe the Browns were just resting Clowney as he is still nursing a bad ankle; it turns out he may have reaggravated it by playing too early against the Los Angeles Chargers.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO