Chinese Vase Sells for Incredible $9M, Nearly 4,000 Times Its $2,000 Estimate
A Chinese vase that was originally expected to fetch €2,000 ($2,000) far exceeded its initial estimate at an auction in France this week, selling for €9 million ($8,980,000). The sale of decorative arts took place at French Osenat auction house based in Fontainebleau. The anonymous seller inherited the Chinese ‘Tianqiuping’ style vase, which has a blue and white floral patterning typical of the period, from her mother’s estate after the artifact was passed down through her family members based in France. The seller, who was not present for the sale, was not in possession of the vase before it was shipped from...
Ruohan RTW Spring 2023
Ruohan Nie intended her collection to be “elegant and anonymously chic.” Given the near-minimal quality of her spring collection, she certainly has the sensual gallerist vibe down to an art. On models standing on plinths like Grecian statues, her work was full of whisper-quiet pieces that would have...
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help
A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment. Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals. One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said...
Gabriele Colangelo RTW Spring 2023
Gabriele Colangelo is an early riser. He’s up at 6:30 a.m. to practice yoga, and always observes the sunrise and cloud movements then. “So this collection references the morning lights and colors of the sky,” said Colangelo, referring to his spring lineup, which marked the first time he presented in Paris, rather than show in Milan.
Chris Killip, retrospective open at The Photographers Gallery in London
A collection of work by Chris Killip and An Alternative History of Photography to be on display until 19 February
Bold Art and Commanding Colors Wow in This Milan Adobe
Milan is a city known for its dizzying speed. Amidst a country of relative peace and quiet, Milan holds its place on the global stage as a style and design capital, the economic engine of Italy. Though this is true, the heart of the city is found in its people. It was in this unique city, under the gaze of the iconic Madonnina statue atop the city’s cathedral, that Alessandra Straccamore and Matteo Mazza met almost 10 years ago.
Derrick greaves obituary
Artist whose first solo show was a popular and critical success, and who later taught printmaking at Norwich School of Art
David Hockney painting of Mediterranean sunrise sells for £21m
A painting by David Hockney of the sun rising over the Mediterranean has been sold at auction for almost £21m, nearly three times its lower estimate. Early Morning, Sainte-Maxime, completed by the British artist in 1969, has been owned by a private individual for more than 30 years. Estimated to fetch £7m-10m, it sold in six minutes of bidding between private buyers, according to the auction house Christie’s.
This Italian icon looks like you've never seen it before
The David sculpture by Michelangelo, in the Accademia Gallery in Florence, is one of the world's most famous artworks. Now, after a major overhaul with new lighting, you can see details that were never visible before.
Pompeian Red:
In ancient Roman times, the color that we now refer to as Pompeian red was known by the name Sinopsis. In ancient Roman times, the color that we now refer to as Pompeian red was known by the name Sinopsis. In particular, it was found in the cities of Ercolano and Pompeii, regarded as the most well-preserved since the lava flows "protected" them from destruction. The name "Sinopsis" was given to this pigment shortly after it was found in the ancient city of Sinope, which is located in what is now Turkey.
Tastemaker Athena Calderone Designed a Chic Home Collection for Crate & Barrel—See It Here
You’ve likely seen Athena Calderone’s stunning Greek Revival townhouse in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn on her Instagram (@EyeSwoon). The interior designer, best-selling author, and entertaining expert showcases beautiful finds she’s spent over two decades collecting, primarily through her Instagram, but also through her multidisciplinary design firm Studio Athena Calderone. Now, she is letting us in on her signature style with the Athena Calderone for Crate & Barrel collection. The line includes 137 beautiful pieces of furniture, kitchen, entertaining, and decor products that are extensions of her signature style at a more accessible price point. The designer and author of Live Beautiful and...
