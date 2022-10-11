In ancient Roman times, the color that we now refer to as Pompeian red was known by the name Sinopsis. In ancient Roman times, the color that we now refer to as Pompeian red was known by the name Sinopsis. In particular, it was found in the cities of Ercolano and Pompeii, regarded as the most well-preserved since the lava flows "protected" them from destruction. The name "Sinopsis" was given to this pigment shortly after it was found in the ancient city of Sinope, which is located in what is now Turkey.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO