Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists three stocks to explore after inflation data
The core inflation has advanced to its highest level in four decades. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) revenue rose over 14 per cent YoY in Q2 FY22. Kinetik Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ: KNTK) dividend yield was 8.75 per cent. The latest data by the Labor Department showed that the US inflation...
kalkinemedia.com
Canadian equity index rebounds, loonie gains 0.47%
After declining continuously over the past few days, the Canadian benchmark index gained momentum on Thursday, October 13. The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 2.23 per cent to 18,613.63 points. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite gained 0.23 per cent to 586.39 points. The gains in the main equity index came...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: 3 ASX BNPL penny stocks having a stellar run on Friday
The S&P/ASX200 opened up on a higher note today and was sharply up, gaining 117.20 points or 1.76%. Over the last five days, the index has been virtually unchanged but is down 9.20% from the previous year-to-date. The small ordinaries index was on the same path as the market, with an impressive rise of 1.45%. Today we're going to focus on some penny stocks from the Australian Buy-Now-Pay-Later space. The BNPL sector has been hit hard by rising inflation and soaring interest rates. The stocks in focus- Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT), Openpay Group (ASX:OPY), IOUpay (ASX:IOU).
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX 200 gains on Friday | Virgin Money UK (ASX:VUK) Surges 10%
Today the Australian share market is trading on a positive note. As of October 14, 10:24 AM AEDT, the S&P/ASX200 was up sharply, gaining 117.90 points or 1.77%. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged but was down 9.19% from the previous year. Meanwhile, ASX All Ordinaries is also up sharply today, gaining 116.30 points or 1.70%. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.36% and 8.78% over the last 52 weeks. Today, sectors were mixed. 10 of 11 sectors were lower over the last week, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little has changed, Consumer Staples was today's best performing sector, but it has been down 1.64% for the past five days. Watch out this video for more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalkinemedia.com
Wall Street rises after CPI report; DAL, TSM rally
Benchmark US indices closed the session higher on Thursday, October 13, as the market participants seemed to be putting their bets on the beaten-down prices of the stocks after stronger-than-anticipated inflation data cemented bets over further aggressive stances by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 rose 2.60 per cent to...
kalkinemedia.com
What are Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) shares trading higher today?
Woodside Energy's shares were trading AU$34.03 apiece, up 4.23% at 1.26 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 Energy index which was up 3.93% at 11,148.40 points. Shares of Woodside Energy Limited (ASX:WDS) were trading in the green on Friday despite the company not releasing any price-sensitive news. At 1.26 PM AEDT, the ASX-listed energy company's shares were trading at AU$34.03 apiece, up 4.23% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Energy index, which was up 3.93% at 11,148.40 points at 1.27 PM AEDT.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which US and UK stocks to watch in a falling market?
Are you looking out for US and UK stocks that are going against the tide? Let us explore such stocks in this video by Kalkine Media. First on the list is an American multinational retail corporation Walmart. Walmart has recently announced the launch of the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute to increase community access to healthcare research. Next on the list is Twitter which is an American communications company. On September 13, the company announced that its stockholders have approved the merger agreement for Twitter to be acquired by affiliates of Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash. Know which other US & UK stocks are making a buzz in the current market scenario in this video.
kalkinemedia.com
Which 3 US stocks to explore in October? | Kalkine Media
Which 3 US stocks to explore in October? | Kalkine Media In this video we are going to talk about three US listed stocks to Explore in October. Before we do that don’t forget to hit the subscribe button and press the bell notification on. Watch out this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalkinemedia.com
Is the NFT market witnessing a slowdown?
NFTs are digital collectables that include art, games, music, etc. The global crypto market has witnessed a slowdown in 2022 due to several macroeconomic factors. Sales of NFTs noted a sharp decline in the third quarter. The history of volatility in the crypto market proves it is not a once-in-a-blue-moon...
kalkinemedia.com
US stocks retreat on hovering inflation woes; JPM, WFC rise
Wall Street indices witnessed a sharp decline on Friday, October 14, dragged down by the still-elevated inflation data that has poured water on investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve may ease its aggressive plans in the coming months. The S&P 500 fell 2.37 per cent to 3,583.07. The Dow Jones...
kalkinemedia.com
How are these ASX real estate stocks faring year-to-date
S&P/ASX 200 Real Estate is down by over 30% for the year-to-date period, as of 14 October 2022. The ABS data released last month highlighted the first quarterly decline in the total value of Australian homes in two years. The market lost AU$162.4 billion in terms of the total value...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 gains at open; Virgin Money up over 9%
Australian shares opened higher on Friday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, gaining 26.00 points or 0.39% to 6,668.60. Over the last five days, the index has lost 1.39%. Australian shares opened higher on Friday after Wall Street rose sharply despite US inflation rising to a 40-year high in September. The US inflation gained 8.2% annually as rents surged by the most since 1990 and food prices rose. The latest inflation data has increased the probability of the US Federal Reserve sharply hiking interest rates.
kalkinemedia.com
How are these travel stocks performing on NZX?
With all travel restrictions removed, the market participants are expecting the travel industry to rebound in FY23. The companies in this sector are gearing up for FY23. New Zealand on 13 September 2022 dropped all travel restrictions introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even the testing and vaccination requirements have been eased. According to the latest NZ government update, travelers arriving in the country do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test report to get past border control.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : UK unemployment drops; Which recruitment-related stocks to explore?
While the UK economy is facing concerns over staff shortages, the number of working-age adults in the country, who are not a part of the labour market due to their long-term sickness, has hit a record high level. According to the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics, unemployment in the UK plunged to 3.5% over the three months to August from an earlier quarter's 3.8%. This is the lowest level of unemployment witnessed in the UK since February 1974.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media explores TSX dividend stocks to watch this quarter
Tourmaline acquired Rising Star Resources Ltd in August. The adjusted EBITDA for Slate Grocery REIT increased to US$ 29.14 million. Before investing, analyzing the company’s growth strategy along with sustainability can be helpful in the long run. Dividend stocks specialize in their regular dividend payouts by the company. But...
kalkinemedia.com
What is blockchain technology and what are the types of it?
Blockchain plays an important role in cryptocurrencies. The concept became popular with the inception of Bitcoin in 2009. There are different types of blockchains with unique features. The term blockchain is very common when talking about the crypto market. Both have some unique features that differentiate them. To be precise,...
kalkinemedia.com
GL1, CXO, and BOA: how are these lithium stocks faring on ASX?
September 2022’s Resources and Energy Quarterly report has revealed some insightful trends related to the demand for lithium and electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Lithium demand worldwide showed a strong increase in the June quarter of 2022, in turn deriving from growing demand for EV batteries, most of which use lithium as a key component.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why does Cardano co-creator predict cryptocurrencies will act independently?
Co-creator of popular blockchain, Cardano, Charles Hoskinson has predicted cryptocurrencies will act independently from traditional markets within the next two or three years. Hoskinson told Fox Business News, that while the crypto market has recently experienced a price correlation with other risk assets, he still believes people will use crypto as a safe haven for investment.
kalkinemedia.com
What is a fractional NFT? Can an NFT have multiple owners?
NFTs are generally considered ‘not divisible’, but conversion of an ERC 721 token into multiple ERC 20 tokens is said to be possible. A single NFT covers ownership rights over an asset, which can be both a physical asset or an intangible one like a tweet or artwork.
kalkinemedia.com
Genesis Energy (NZX: GNE) upgrades EBITDA guidance for FY23, shares up
Genesis Energy held its ASM on Friday (14 October 2022) It upgraded its EBITDA guidance on the basis of Q1 performance. It expects an EBITDA of NZ$500 million, up from NZ$440 million last year. New Zealand-based utility company, Genesis Energy (NZX: GNE), has upgraded its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation,...
Comments / 0