Today the Australian share market is trading on a positive note. As of October 14, 10:24 AM AEDT, the S&P/ASX200 was up sharply, gaining 117.90 points or 1.77%. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged but was down 9.19% from the previous year. Meanwhile, ASX All Ordinaries is also up sharply today, gaining 116.30 points or 1.70%. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.36% and 8.78% over the last 52 weeks. Today, sectors were mixed. 10 of 11 sectors were lower over the last week, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little has changed, Consumer Staples was today's best performing sector, but it has been down 1.64% for the past five days. Watch out this video for more.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO