Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kq2.com
Teachers awarded Apple Seed grants for school projects
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a morning full of surprises across the St. Joseph School District. Thursday, the St. Joseph School District Foundation awarded $8,000 to eight teachers with an Apple Seed grant to kickstart innovative ideas and classroom projects. "There's a lot of things that as teachers that we'd...
kq2.com
"Helping Hand" sculpture donated to YWCA
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and as part of a national movement to prevent and end domestic violence. St. Joseph will be holding "Take Back the Night" on October 17. The event will kick off the "Week Without Violence" from October 17 - 21. The take...
kq2.com
SJSD "making a comeback" on district-wide attendance
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has struggled with student attendance since the covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020. District officials said attendance dropped to as low as 70%, kindergarten and 7th and 8th grade levels the smallest attended classes during the the covid-19 timeframe. Before the pandemic hit, attendance was 90% in 2019.
kq2.com
This week is National Fire Prevention Week
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Meanwhile, Monday marked the first day of National Fire Prevention week. The American Red Cross is offering some tips on how you can escape a house fire in two minutes. The Red Cross suggests including at least two ways to exit every room, select a meeting spot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kq2.com
MWSU brings awareness to human trafficking
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday, Missouri Western State University police hosted a Citizen's Academy to help educate the public about human trafficking. The department provided information on what human trafficking is, how you can identify who might be a victim, what law enforcement is doing to combat the issue and how people can involved in help solving thew problem.
kq2.com
LaTasha La'Cole Thaxton
On September 27, 2022, our beloved LaTasha La’Cole completed her journey. She is now with our Lord and Savior. LaTasha was born on October 5, 1982. She was the daughter of James and Virginia Johnson, Paul and Lily Thaxton. LaTasha was a member of New Life Baptist Church of...
Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?
Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri State Fair A Big Success
(Sedalia) The Missouri State Fair had more than 340,000 people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26,000 entries, a 9% increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48% increase. Flower farmers had about 2,000, a 72% increase...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kq2.com
Phyllis Dale Narans
Phyllis Dale Narans, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on October 7, 2022. Phyllis was born to Edward and Anna Laura (Gibbs) Narans on December 10, 1926 in Oregon, MO. They both preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are brother Leonard Narans (Maxine); half brother Everett Narans (Etta); three half sisters, Mae Talkington (Bill), Katheryn Lovelady (Allan) and Georgia Thornton (Sid).
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
kq2.com
Beverly Jean Lowry
Beverly Jean (Slocum) Lowry, 85, of St. Joseph died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at a local hospital. She was born to Truman and Virginia Slocum on April 7, 1937, and they preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her spouse Donald K. Lowry recently, and a brother Wendell Slocum.
kq2.com
Alberta M. Day
Alberta M. Day, 94, of St. Joseph, died on October 8, 2022 at her home. Alberta was born July 27, 1928, in Conception Junction, MO, to Andrew L. and Catherine Anna (Schramm) Davis. She was married to Charles William Day and he preceded her in death in January of 1994....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
3 Interesting Ghost Town Tales of Southwest Missouri
A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are...
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri
I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and […]
KMOV
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
kq2.com
October is Pedestrian Safety Month
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Pedestrian Safety Month, recognizing how walkers and drivers can watch out for one another to keep our roads safe. “A very high percentage of our pedestrian fatalities in Missouri have occurred between October and December,” said Jonathan Nelson, Assistant to State Hwy & Safety and Traffic Engineer, MoDOT.
kcur.org
Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent
Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
St. Joseph police respond to two shootings
St. Joseph police responded to two separate shooting calls Tuesday night. Police say they have little to go on in the first shooting, which took place around 9:30 last night in the 800 block of North 24th Street. No one is cooperating. Police report they have had phone contact with the likely target of the shooting and have a suspect in mind, but though there were several calls about the shooting, few people are talking.
Comments / 0