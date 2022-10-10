ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

kq2.com

Teachers awarded Apple Seed grants for school projects

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a morning full of surprises across the St. Joseph School District. Thursday, the St. Joseph School District Foundation awarded $8,000 to eight teachers with an Apple Seed grant to kickstart innovative ideas and classroom projects. "There's a lot of things that as teachers that we'd...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

"Helping Hand" sculpture donated to YWCA

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and as part of a national movement to prevent and end domestic violence. St. Joseph will be holding "Take Back the Night" on October 17. The event will kick off the "Week Without Violence" from October 17 - 21. The take...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

SJSD "making a comeback" on district-wide attendance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has struggled with student attendance since the covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020. District officials said attendance dropped to as low as 70%, kindergarten and 7th and 8th grade levels the smallest attended classes during the the covid-19 timeframe. Before the pandemic hit, attendance was 90% in 2019.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

This week is National Fire Prevention Week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Meanwhile, Monday marked the first day of National Fire Prevention week. The American Red Cross is offering some tips on how you can escape a house fire in two minutes. The Red Cross suggests including at least two ways to exit every room, select a meeting spot...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

MWSU brings awareness to human trafficking

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday, Missouri Western State University police hosted a Citizen's Academy to help educate the public about human trafficking. The department provided information on what human trafficking is, how you can identify who might be a victim, what law enforcement is doing to combat the issue and how people can involved in help solving thew problem.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

LaTasha La'Cole Thaxton

On September 27, 2022, our beloved LaTasha La’Cole completed her journey. She is now with our Lord and Savior. LaTasha was born on October 5, 1982. She was the daughter of James and Virginia Johnson, Paul and Lily Thaxton. LaTasha was a member of New Life Baptist Church of...
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?

Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
mymoinfo.com

Missouri State Fair A Big Success

(Sedalia) The Missouri State Fair had more than 340,000 people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26,000 entries, a 9% increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48% increase. Flower farmers had about 2,000, a 72% increase...
kq2.com

Phyllis Dale Narans

Phyllis Dale Narans, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on October 7, 2022. Phyllis was born to Edward and Anna Laura (Gibbs) Narans on December 10, 1926 in Oregon, MO. They both preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are brother Leonard Narans (Maxine); half brother Everett Narans (Etta); three half sisters, Mae Talkington (Bill), Katheryn Lovelady (Allan) and Georgia Thornton (Sid).
kq2.com

Beverly Jean Lowry

Beverly Jean (Slocum) Lowry, 85, of St. Joseph died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at a local hospital. She was born to Truman and Virginia Slocum on April 7, 1937, and they preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her spouse Donald K. Lowry recently, and a brother Wendell Slocum.
kq2.com

Alberta M. Day

Alberta M. Day, 94, of St. Joseph, died on October 8, 2022 at her home. Alberta was born July 27, 1928, in Conception Junction, MO, to Andrew L. and Catherine Anna (Schramm) Davis. She was married to Charles William Day and he preceded her in death in January of 1994....
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri

I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
FOX 2

Fighting 'weed in the workplace' may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and […]
KMOV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
kq2.com

October is Pedestrian Safety Month

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Pedestrian Safety Month, recognizing how walkers and drivers can watch out for one another to keep our roads safe. “A very high percentage of our pedestrian fatalities in Missouri have occurred between October and December,” said Jonathan Nelson, Assistant to State Hwy & Safety and Traffic Engineer, MoDOT.
kcur.org

Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent

Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police respond to two shootings

St. Joseph police responded to two separate shooting calls Tuesday night. Police say they have little to go on in the first shooting, which took place around 9:30 last night in the 800 block of North 24th Street. No one is cooperating. Police report they have had phone contact with the likely target of the shooting and have a suspect in mind, but though there were several calls about the shooting, few people are talking.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

