Cleveland, OH

Browns sign DT Tyeler Davison to practice squad

By Cory Kinnan
 3 days ago
As the Cleveland Browns search for answers to their woes along the interior of their defensive line, they have signed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to their practice squad. A former fifth round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Davison has played for both the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons throughout his career.

This cannot hurt as the Browns boast the worst collection of defensive tackles in the NFL. After giving up nearly 500 rushing yards in a two week span, general manager Andrew Berry is looking for answers as he has traded for linebacker Deion Jones as well.

A professional nose tackle is one way to stop the run; it will be interesting to see how quickly the Browns can get Davison online and how soon he becomes a gameday elevation.

