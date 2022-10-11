Read full article on original website
The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered
The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse
More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
The Best Day of the Year to Buy a House
A recent analysis reveals homebuyers get the best prices in winter.
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Updated: Odds of falling home prices in your local housing market, as told by one interactive map
These 335 housing markets are at "high" or "very high" risk of falling home prices.
Buyers beware (and stop checking Zillow)
At the peak of 2021’s homebuying rush, as mortgage rates fell and families fled to the suburbs, buyers went a little crazy securing their dream homes. A prospective buyer in New Jersey offered $75,000 over the asking price and got rejected. Another buyer in Austin, Texas, landed their dream home by buying the seller’s next house for them. And in Bethesda, Maryland, a homebuyer got creative and offered to name her first-born child after the seller. (She lost.)
Byron Allen Sets Record For Most Expensive U.S. Home Purchase By A Black Buyer With $100M Mansion Closing
His most recent historical purchase is particularly inspiring since Black Americans are on the lower rung of home ownership. One thing Byron Allen is going to do is win and set records while doing it. It was recently reported that the media mogul made history as the first the only...
For the First Time in 700 Years, a Massive English Estate Has Hit the Market and It’s Asking £30 Million
A huge and ancient estate in the U.K. countryside with ties to the royal family and a history that extends as far back as Medieval England has come to the market for £30 million (US$32.1 million). The history of Adlington Hall, in Cheshire, is as rich as its next...
A $150 Million Beach Home for Sale Would Be the Hamptons' Priciest Ever — If It Can Find a Buyer
An oceanfront estate in Southampton, listed at $150 million, stands as the priciest home for sale in the Hamptons — and is struggling to move off the market. The compound, called La Dune, draws from a tiny pool of buyers, likely billionaires, and has been on and off the market since 2016.
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
Tenants offering 12 months rent in advance, 50% bids above asking price, paying deposits on-site to secure a flat: Welcome to London’s rental crisis
It’s the perfect storm. Renters are returning to London in droves as offices and universities return in person. Interest rates are rising, which in turn, pushes mortgage rates up for landlords. And everyone is poorer because of a cost-of-living and energy crisis. All of this has made renting in...
The Real Estate Collapse of 2023
Experts who cover the real estate market anticipate a collapse of home prices, and sales, in 2023.
I Meant to Rent an Apartment. Instead, I Bought a House in One of the Country's Most Expensive Areas
Sometimes, even the best-laid plans don't pan out. Renters often have no control over how much their monthly payments go up or when they have to move out. Buying a home can lead to a lower monthly payment, but there are other expenses to factor in, such as down payment and insurance.
This Is the Richest City in the World, According to a New Report
Some cities just emanate glitz and glamor (think: the gold souks in Dubai, the skyrise buildings in Hong Kong, or even the huge mansions in Silicon Valley). These are all signs that a city is incredibly wealthy, but according to a recent report by global residence and citizen firm Henley & Partners, the wealthiest city is actually right here in the U.S.
Foreclosure activity increases in the United States
Foreclosure activity in the U.S. has increased in recent months amid the uncertain economic environment, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. There were approximately 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings from July through September, including default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions, according to ATTOM's Foreclosure Market Report. That's up 3% from the previous three months and up more than 100% from a year ago, according to the data.
Cost of living: Couple 'very lucky' with mortgage before price hike
First-time house buyers who got a mortgage just weeks before interest rates shot up have said they are "very lucky". Morgan Luff, 23, and Ewan Anderson, 27, are buying a house in Caldicot, Monmouthshire, and have said its a scary experience currently. They managed to secure a 3.6% interest rate...
Surging mortgage rates cool U.S. housing market
Home prices rose 43% in two years, but now in cities that had those massive spikes, prices are being slashed. Danya Bacchus has more.
These Are the Best Jobs With Housing Included as Rent Keeps Rising
Living expenses in the U.S. are at an all-time high, and the cost of buying a home today has priced many people out of the market. Rent is also rising, which means that people struggle to make ends meet. But what if you could find a job that provided you with a place to live and a salary?
Australia’s retail power bills to rise by 35% next year?
In a recently held energy and climate summit, it was highlighted that Australia’s retail power bills might increase by 35% next year. State of the Energy Market 2022, AER talks about significant transformation of the Australian retail market. Retail electricity costs in Australia might increase by more than 35%...
