Read full article on original website
Related
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 10, 2022
Stock futures under bearish pressure as the market await inflation data. The stock futures are slightly lower at the current time after the previous week’s failed bullish bounce movement. The market might continue trading under bearish pressure until the inflation data is released this week. If inflation numbers continue to cool then we might see a rally in the stock market. However, traders also will focus on the earnings season this month to gauge how the company fare after the latest consecutive interest-rate hike by the Fed.
EUR/USD Finds Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back from the current weekly highs. The currency pair now appears to be pinned at around 0.9725, down from 0.9811. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart....
USD/JPY Rockets to New Multi-Decade Highs to Trade at 148.859
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended gains to new multi-decade highs of about 148.859 before pulling back slightly to trade at 148.727. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
USD/JPY Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Above 145.360
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 145.363. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now ascended to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA. As a result,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gold Extends Declines to Trade Below 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The gold price on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current 5-week highs of about $1,730. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have...
EUR/CHF Extends Weekly Declines After Finding Resistance
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday extended the current weekly declines to trade below 0.9685 after finding strong trendline resistance at 0.9712. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line....
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance Around 113.300 After Rebound
The US dollar index on Friday rallied to trade above the 100-hour moving average line. However, USDX appears to be struggling to advance above 113.300 after finding strong resistance. The US dollar currency index still seems to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, Friday’s...
AUD/USD Extends Decline to Retest Current 29-Month Lows
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines toward the current 29-month lows of about 0.6365 after US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NZD/USD Bulls Reappear And Aim For 0.5650
NZD/USD is recovering from a 30-month low and is now trading 0.2% higher, but the market is still weak because of the holiday. Since NZD/USD was at 0.5592, it has gone up to 0.5616. The mixed Nonfarm Payrolls data was good for the dollar and US interest rates, but it...
GBPAUD Short-Term Reversal Looming?
GBPAUD appears to be forming a double top pattern on its hourly time frame, indicating that the pair is done with its short-term uptrend. Price has yet to break below the neckline around the 1.7300 handle to confirm that a downtrend will follow. If that happens, GBPAUD could slide by...
USD/CAD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Extend Weekly Gains
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 1.3679 to trade at about 1.3732 after the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade above the 100-hour...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | October 11, 2022
Gold prices undergo bearish pressure and closed below the $1,680 level yesterday. The price continue under bearish pressure today but managed to recover to the opening level. At the current time, gold prices might continue to consolidate near the $1,680 – $1,700 area while traders await the release of U.S inflation data this week.
CHF/JPY Symmetrical Triangle Breakout Soon?
CHFJPY has formed lower highs and higher lows inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, and price is approaching the peak of the formation to suggest that a breakout is due soon. Technical indicators seem to be pointing to a bullish breakout, as the 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA. Also, the 200 SMA is in line with the triangle bottom to add to its strength as support.
USD/CAD Bears on the Move, Aiming for a Run to Last Week’s Lows
Even though Thursday’s inflation numbers were very high, USD/CAD currency pair bears are back in charge because US dollar longs are under pressure. A rise in oil prices helps the loonie in the late afternoon when Wall Street traders are willing to take more risks. When the price is below last week’s highs near 1.3850, a top-down analysis suggests that the price will go down.
USD/JPY Bears Eye a Rise, While Bulls Watch Elevated US CPI
The USD/JPY spent most of Wednesday trading below the lows of the bull cycle, stalling around the FOMC minutes, which didn’t hurt the bullish trend. The USD/JPY will be between 146.66 and 146.91 when Tokyo opens. On Wednesday, the US dollar reached its highest level against the yen in...
GBP/USD Falls to Trade at 1.1085 After US Jobs Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended current weekly declines to about 1.1084 after peaking earlier in the week at about 1.1498. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
Applied Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:APLD) posts mixed results
Applied Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:APLD), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation datacenters that provide power to blockchain infrastructure and support High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, stock rose 0.48% (As on October 11, 11:51:30 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the first quarter of FY 23. The company also said it plans to change its name to “Applied Digital Corporation” to reflect its broad services and offerings for high-performance computing applications and will seek approval from shareholders at its annual meeting on Nov. 10. 2022. Net loss attributable to Applied Blockchain for the fiscal first quarter 2023 was $4.5 million. Applied Blockchain ended the fiscal first quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $40.8 million and $14.7 million in debt outstanding.
EUR/USD Plunges Below 100-Hour MA After US Non-Farm Payrolls
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines below the 100-hour moving average line following the US non-farm payrolls for September. The currency pair traded above 1.000 earlier in the week before falling to 0.9738 on Friday. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the...
Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Initiated by MKM Partners
Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock fell 1.28% (As on October 10, 11:26:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after MKM Partners initiated coverage with a Neutral rating to go with a $115 target. The company is now oering customers nationwide the convenient option to buy online and pick up orders in-store. With more than 1,250 stores located across the United States, this new buying option aims to make the customer experience even more seamless by providing a new and convenient way for customers to shop Five Below’s incredible $1-5 extreme value assortment of games, tech, arts & crafts, candy, snacks, beauty and more, as well as the Company’s ever expanding Five Beyond section with premium nds for just a little extra. In addition to shopping Five Below’s incredible selection of $1-5 nds with buy online pick up in store option, customers can conveniently shop the Company’s newly launched Five Beyond section, which is available in select stores across the country. This new area includes extreme value and seasonal products that are above $5, and include even more premium products that ‘wow’ for just a little more money, while keeping prices way below the rest.
Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) posts inline sales
Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) stock fell 1.19% (As on October 14, 11:46:46 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Demand for CMC’s finished steel products in North America was again robust during the quarter, with several key internal and external indicators pointing toward continued strength. Downstream bid volumes, a significant indicator of the construction project pipeline, increased meaningfully from a year ago, resulting in year-over-year expansion of contract backlog levels. Demand from industrial end markets was stable, with conditions in most end-use applications unchanged from the sequential quarter, but improved compared to the prior year period. The North America segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $370.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, which was largely unchanged on a sequential basis, and up 75% compared to $212.0 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year improvement was driven by record margins on steel products and a significant increase in the margin over scrap on sales of downstream products.
FXDailyReport.com
614
Followers
7K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0