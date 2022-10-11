Read full article on original website
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 13, 2022
USDX (USD Index) There is a major bearish reversal happening in the U.S dollar index today. The market reaction after the release of inflation data is as expected. But, after several trading hours, it seems the market reversed, and the U.S dollar index traded below the opening level. If the bearish pressure continues to build up then we might see a bearish correction to target a new lower low.
AUD/USD Falls Below 0.6200 After Pullback
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday plummeted to trade below 0.6200 after falling off the session highs of about 0.6350. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade below the 100-hour moving average line. As a result,...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 10, 2022
Stock futures under bearish pressure as the market await inflation data. The stock futures are slightly lower at the current time after the previous week’s failed bullish bounce movement. The market might continue trading under bearish pressure until the inflation data is released this week. If inflation numbers continue to cool then we might see a rally in the stock market. However, traders also will focus on the earnings season this month to gauge how the company fare after the latest consecutive interest-rate hike by the Fed.
EUR/USD Finds Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back from the current weekly highs. The currency pair now appears to be pinned at around 0.9725, down from 0.9811. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart....
Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Initiated by MKM Partners
Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock fell 1.28% (As on October 10, 11:26:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after MKM Partners initiated coverage with a Neutral rating to go with a $115 target. The company is now oering customers nationwide the convenient option to buy online and pick up orders in-store. With more than 1,250 stores located across the United States, this new buying option aims to make the customer experience even more seamless by providing a new and convenient way for customers to shop Five Below’s incredible $1-5 extreme value assortment of games, tech, arts & crafts, candy, snacks, beauty and more, as well as the Company’s ever expanding Five Beyond section with premium nds for just a little extra. In addition to shopping Five Below’s incredible selection of $1-5 nds with buy online pick up in store option, customers can conveniently shop the Company’s newly launched Five Beyond section, which is available in select stores across the country. This new area includes extreme value and seasonal products that are above $5, and include even more premium products that ‘wow’ for just a little more money, while keeping prices way below the rest.
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance Around 113.300 After Rebound
The US dollar index on Friday rallied to trade above the 100-hour moving average line. However, USDX appears to be struggling to advance above 113.300 after finding strong resistance. The US dollar currency index still seems to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, Friday’s...
VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) revenue falls
VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock fell 6.02% (As on October 11, 11:51.01:38 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 23 has reported net sales of $125.7 million as compared to net sales of $143.1 million in the Fiscal 2022 second quarter ended August 31, 2021, a decrease of 12.2%. The Company reported an operating loss in the Fiscal 2023 second quarter of $10.0 million as compared to an operating loss of $2.7 million in the Fiscal 2022 second quarter. As of August 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.3 million as compared to $27.8 million as of February 28, 2022.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock surges 23.94% (As on October 7, 11:58:45 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported first quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Non-GAAP net income was $1.3 million, which excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $414,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Bookings were $19.1 million for the quarter ended August 31, 2022. Backlog as of August 31, 2022 was $19.5 million. Total cash and cash equivalents as of August 31, 2022 were $36.1 million, up from $6.5 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) misses the analysts’ expectations
AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) stock fell 12.61% (As on October 11, 12:15:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the second quarter of FY 23. Metal Coatings Segment (41% of sales) posted record sales of $165.8 million, up 26.2%. Improved sales were driven by pricing strategies to offset inflationary costs, and increased volume for hot-dip galvanizing within the renewables, utility, OEM, and construction markets. Results this quarter include both DAAM Galvanizing, Steel Creek Galvanizing, and the addition of AZZ Tubular Products that previously was reported as part of the divested AIS segment. Precoat Metals Segment (59% of sales) posted record sales of $240.9 million. Increased sales were driven primarily by significantly higher average selling price from paint cost pass-through. Higher operating costs driven by inflation. The Company generated year-to-date operating cash flows of $42.0 million through strong earnings and managing working capital to mitigate supply chain volatility while supporting strong sales growth. At the end of the second quarter, cash and cash equivalents were $14.3 million. AZZ did not purchase company stock in the second quarter and approximately $55.2 million remains on the current authorization with no expiration. Capital expenditures for continuing operations were $12.3 million during the quarter, and $2.9 million related to discontinued operations. Due to the acquisition of Precoat Metals, and the recently announced completion of the divestiture of a controlling (60%) interest in the Company’s Infrastructure Solutions segment, via the AIS JV, AZZ will not issue full-year fiscal year 2023 guidance at this time.
Applied Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:APLD) posts mixed results
Applied Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:APLD), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation datacenters that provide power to blockchain infrastructure and support High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, stock rose 0.48% (As on October 11, 11:51:30 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the first quarter of FY 23. The company also said it plans to change its name to “Applied Digital Corporation” to reflect its broad services and offerings for high-performance computing applications and will seek approval from shareholders at its annual meeting on Nov. 10. 2022. Net loss attributable to Applied Blockchain for the fiscal first quarter 2023 was $4.5 million. Applied Blockchain ended the fiscal first quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $40.8 million and $14.7 million in debt outstanding.
BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) Profit Falls
BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stock fell 1.20% (As on October 14, 11:43:11 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on Thursday as strong demand for exchange-traded funds and other low-risk products cushioned the hit to fee income from a global market rout, but its assets under management fell below expectations. The company’s assets under management (AUM) dropped to $7.96 trillion in the third quarter, down 16% year-on-year, as the stronger dollar dampened the value of investments in Europe and Asia. AUM declined below analysts’ expectations from about $8.5 trillion at the end of the second quarter. The threat of a global recession, rapidly rising interest rates and the Ukraine crisis have slammed both bonds and stocks this year. Overall net inflows were positive in the quarter, with long-term net inflows of $65 billion, as momentum from ETFs offset the hit from retail clients withdrawing about $5 billion. Year-to-date inflows amounted to $248 billion. Net inflows into ETFs were about $22 billion in the quarter, boosted by $37 billion of flows in bond ETFs.
Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) Initiated by UBS
Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) stock rose 0.68% (As on October 10, 11:27:10 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after UBS started coverage on the aluminum giant with a Neutral rating and a $43 target price. Alcoa ended the quarter with cash on hand of $1.6 billion. Cash provided from operations was $536 million. Cash used for financing activities was $349 million, primarily related to $275 million in share repurchases, $19 million in cash dividends on common stock, and $46 million in net distributions to non-controlling interest. Cash used for investing activities was $93 million, which includes $107 million of capital expenditures and $10 million of proceeds from the April 30, 2022 sale of Alcoa’s entire ownership interest in the Mineração Rio do Norte (MRN) bauxite mine. In the first half of 2022, the Company returned $387 million of capital to stockholders through $37 million in cash dividends and $350 million in share repurchases. In July 2022, the Company announced an additional $500 million share repurchase program; $150 million remained available for share repurchases at the end of the second quarter from a prior authorization.
Oil Soars, Natural Gas Tanks As Supply Comes Into Focus for Investors
Crude oil futures soared, while natural gas prices tanked during a wild Friday trading session. Oil prices found support in a falling oil rig count and major crude producers choosing to cut output in response to growing global recession fears. Is $100 the next target for US and international oil prices?
Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler
Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) stock rose 1.08% (As on October 11, 12:18:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after Piper Sandler downgraded the real estate leader to Neutral from Overweight and cut the price target to $100 from $120. The company has completed the acquisition of 125 Broadway, a six-story, 271,000 square foot laboratory/life sciences property. BXP purchased the property from Biogen for a gross purchase price of approximately $592.0 million. Biogen has signed a lease for and will continue to occupy the entire property through April 2028. BXP funded the purchase price with cash and borrowings under its line of credit, and it is evaluating opportunities to own the property with one or more joint venture equity partners. In conjunction with the acquisition of 125 Broadway, BXP and Biogen terminated their existing lease agreement at 300 Binney Street, an adjacent six-story, 195,000 square foot property developed by BXP in 2013, to facilitate the conversion and expansion of the property to 240,000 square feet of laboratory/life sciences space. BXP also announced that it signed a 15-year lease with a prominent life sciences organization. The lease is expected to commence upon completion of the renovations in late 2024.
Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) gross profit increases
Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) stock rose 0.55% (As on October 7, 11:55:05 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beat quarterly sales and profit estimates, boosted by higher prices for its Marie Callender’s and Slim Jim brands even as consumer demand wanes under the weight of decades-high inflation. Global food companies have been increasing prices over the past year to shield profit margins, which have been squeezed by elevated freight and labor expenses, and spiraling costs of raw ingredients like corn, wheat, proteins and edible oils. The company has announced further price hikes in the third quarter although he expects volumes to remain challenged in the second quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Conagra Brands increased 14.2% to $275 million, or $0.57 per diluted share. The increase was driven primarily by the increase in gross profit and a strong performance from the company’s Ardent Mills joint venture. Adjusted EBITDA, which includes equity method investment earnings and pension and postretirement non-service income, increased 9.1% to $547 million in the quarter, primarily driven by the increase in adjusted gross profit and a strong performance from the company’s Ardent Mills joint venture, slightly offset by lower pension income.
Bitcoin Pulls Back Off 3-Week Highs to Trade at $19,592
The bitcoin price on Friday extended declines towards $19,345 after pulling back off current 3-week highs of about $20,487 earlier in the week. The pioneer cryptocurrency continues to trade within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The BTC/USD made a late rebound on Friday, climbing to the...
