ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund

INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
INDIANA STATE
ballstatedailynews.com

Fall in Love with Muncie

As the seasons change from summer to fall and the semester starts to settle into a routine, the Delaware County community is ready to offer you a variety of events and activities. From pumpkin patches to farmer's markets to Haunted Circuses, these fall events are the perfect activities to be paired with locally-made apple cider.
MUNCIE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Ohio Government
Muncie, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Muncie, IN
State
Ohio State
City
Antwerp, OH
State
West Virginia State
WTHR

Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant

GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
GREENSBURG, IN
buildingindiana.com

GM Plans $491M Investment

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting electric vehicle (EV) production at GM. “Indiana is the number one ranked manufacturing production...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WDTN

Missing Ohio woman identified in 1994 Indiana cold case

Investigators have determined that human remains found under a bridge in Hancock County, Indiana, nearly 30 years ago belonged to a 34-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing in 1996, authorities announced Wednesday. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is now trying to learn more about Doreen M. Tiedman, the Cleveland woman whose remains were recently identified with help from genealogy DNA testing at an Indiana lab.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Sally Satel
foodsafetynews.com

Possible Salmonella outbreak in Ohio linked to cookies from a home bakery

Allen County Public Health Department in Ohio is investigating a possible outbreak of infections from Salmonella bacteria in cookies that it reports are linked to the illnesses. The health department referenced potential Salmonella contamination of pumpkin pie stuffed cheese cake cookies from Bluffton Baking Co. in a Facebook post. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Politics#Cdc#Ohio Democratic Party#Opioids#The Daily News#Appalachian#Protestant Christian
wrtv.com

How to get help with Indiana utility bills

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Rumpke issue warning after trash fire

GREENVILLE — — Rumpke is issuing a reminder to customers about items that don’t belong in trash and recycling after a load of trash caught fire at its Transfer Station located at 5474 Jaysville St. Johns Rd. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 14, employees observed a...
GREENVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Lima News

Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies from Bluffton baker recalled

BLUFFTON — Bluffton Baking Co. recalled its Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies on Wednesday after a possible link to Salmonella illnesses. The recall affects cookies from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in the Hancock or Putnam County markets. According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture,...
BLUFFTON, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Austin J. Hart, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 60 days jail. 59 days suspended. $300 fine. Ryan J. Burke, 42, of Lima, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine. Jerry L. Laws, 67, of Lima, found...
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Darlington Holiday Warehouse has officially opened up for the holiday season and is ready to begin its annual tradition of providing tons of gifts at discounted prices. Located at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd., the warehouse opened Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wlen.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fulton County Crash

Fulton County, OH – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E, York Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on Thursday night at approximately 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on...
FULTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy