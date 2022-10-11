It’s been six weeks since my husband and I crammed 40 moving boxes into our new apartment in Brooklyn—and not a single room looks finished. The problem is two-fold: we have an unusual layout that’s split across two floors, and too many ideas for how each room should be laid out. Can we squeeze in soft seating in the upstairs dining room and stick to watching TV in the downstairs living room? How do we maximize the small open kitchen without ripping everything out and starting anew? Can the home office fit my desk, my piano, and a convertible sofa -bed, and how should each of these be positioned without it looking like a giant version of that bowl of miscellaneous stuff we all have at home?

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO