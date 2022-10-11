ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 potential Panthers HC candidates for 2023

By Anthony Rizzuti
 5 days ago
On Monday, the Carolina Panthers called it quits on Matt Rhule—firing their head coach after an embarrassing three-season run. So, who’s next?

For now, it’s the man you’re about to see on the first slide of this here list. But he won’t be the only name under long-term consideration.

Here are 11 potential candidates who could be named head coach of the Panthers come 2023.

Steve Wilks

AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

Current position: Carolina Panthers interim head coach

Wilks will get to audition for the gig to close out the 2022 campaign. Can he do enough over the next three months to breathe new life into this organization and force owner David Tepper to keep him around?

Sean Payton

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Current position: “Retired”

Payton’s name will probably be in this hat until the end. But given that he’s still under contract with the New Orleans Saints through 2024, would the Panthers be willing to hand over assets to a division rival on top of the presumably hefty deal this former Super Bowl champion will command?

Dan Quinn

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Current position: Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator

Similarly to Payton, Quinn does have prior head-coaching experience—a quality Tepper may very well be angling for. He’s also done one heck of a job building up what’s become a dangerous and talented Dallas defense.

Brian Flores

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Current position: Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach

Flores also offers a pertinent track record, as he headed the Miami Dolphins for three seasons. The 41-year-old did so with some relative success as well, leading what was a struggling franchise to a 24-25 mark between 2019 and 2021.

Leslie Frazier

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Current position: Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator

Keeping on the former head coach theme, Frazier spent three of his own years at the helm for the Minnesota Vikings. He’s since orchestrated one of the most potent defensive units in the game up north.

Eric Bieniemy

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Current position: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator

Bieniemy actually interviewed for this same job back in 2020—losing out, of course, to Rhule. But if Tepper has buyer’s remorse after leaving the successful play-caller behind, he could have a chance to fix that.

Pep Hamilton

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Current position: Houston Texans offensive coordinator

Speaking of interviewing with the Panthers, Hamilton turned one down this past offseason for the team’s offensive coordinator opening. Can this quarterback whisperer be enticed with a larger opportunity?

Ken Dorsey

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Current position: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

Maybe it’s time the Panthers take back one of their own from Buffalo. Dorsey, Carolina’s quarterbacks coach from 2013 to 2017, will likely be a hot name come January.

Byron Leftwich

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Current position: Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Leftwich will also have eyes on him in 2023. And if he’s able to get his Buccaneers offense back on track this season, there’ll be plenty more.

Shane Steichen

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Current position: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator

Perhaps the least recognizable name on this list, Steichen has begun to emerge as a candidate with the rise of his Eagles offense. He wasn’t too shabby calling plays for the Los Angeles Chargers back in 2020 either.

DeMeco Ryans

AP Photo/John Amis

Current position: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator

Hey, didn’t we just see this guy? Well, maybe Ryans be back on the sideline of Bank of America Stadium next year, seeing as though his creativity and leadership ability has the Niners defense steamrolling through the competition at the moment.

