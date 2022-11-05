We fell back overnight: Here’s when sun will set

Watch video above for more on where the Sunshine Protection Act stands in Congress

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s official. Clocks rolled back overnight.

Daylight saving time ended at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

On Saturday, the sunrise in Northeast Ohio was as late as 8:02 a.m., but after the clocks rolled back overnight, the sunrise was at 7:03 a.m. on Sunday.

Sunset on Nov. 5 was already early at 6:18 p.m., but after the hour change, Northeast Ohioans will watch the sunset at 5:17 p.m.

It’s possible this is one of the last times clocks fall back. On March 15, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act , a bill to make daylight saving time a year ’round thing.

To become law, the bill would next have to pass in the U.S. House of Representatives and then onto President Biden’s desk for his approval.

“I can’t say it’s a priority,” Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, reportedly said to The Hill recently.

“We have so many other priorities, but it doesn’t mean because it’s not a priority that we’re not trying to work on it. We are,” he said, adding later, “If we can accomplish anything, it wouldn’t be until the fall.”

If it’s passed, the bill would not take effect until November 2023. So that doesn’t change anything this fall or even next spring.

