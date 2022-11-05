ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

We fell back overnight: Here’s when sun will set

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tXhe_0iUouTHO00

Watch video above for more on where the Sunshine Protection Act stands in Congress

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s official. Clocks rolled back overnight.

Daylight saving time ended at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Talkin’ turkey: Holiday meal help line now open

On Saturday, the sunrise in Northeast Ohio was as late as 8:02 a.m., but after the clocks rolled back overnight, the sunrise was at 7:03 a.m. on Sunday.

Sunset on Nov. 5 was already early at 6:18 p.m., but after the hour change, Northeast Ohioans will watch the sunset at 5:17 p.m.

It’s possible this is one of the last times clocks fall back. On March 15, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act , a bill to make daylight saving time a year ’round thing.

To become law, the bill would next have to pass in the U.S. House of Representatives and then onto President Biden’s desk for his approval.

“I can’t say it’s a priority,” Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, reportedly said to The Hill recently.

These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year

“We have so many other priorities, but it doesn’t mean because it’s not a priority that we’re not trying to work on it. We are,” he said, adding later, “If we can accomplish anything, it wouldn’t be until the fall.”

If it’s passed, the bill would not take effect until November 2023. So that doesn’t change anything this fall or even next spring.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 47

Thats a fact
10-12

Nah, congress is still too busy blaming Trump for their woes, so anything that doesn't pertain to him is not a priority.

Reply(1)
41
20-20
10-12

Leave Daylight Saving alone. Do you want it dark at 7:30 pm in the summer like California ? I didn’t think so.

Reply(5)
14
Carla June Maurer
15d ago

we tune the Clock back on November 6 at 2:00 am in the morning USA in Akron Ohio Ohio state buckeyes 1🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️♥️♥️💕🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹💕♥️♥️💕🌹🌹♥️♥️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(1)
6
Related
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Vince Martellacci

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
CLAYTON, CA
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?

Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
ARIZONA STATE
The Saginaw News

A Triple Dip La Niña winter is coming, like 1976 and 2001

We have a winter situation coming that only compares to two other winters. Let’s look at what those two winters brought Michigan. A La Niña is ongoing now and is expected to continue through this winter. A La Niña is when the equatorial Pacific Ocean water turns colder than normal. The large area of colder water stretching across the Pacific Ocean usually creates a particular storm track and temperature pattern across the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook

We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like -- in Michigan. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released their annual seasonal outlook for the country, which forecasts, generally, what the winter could bring. Starting in December 2022 through February 2023,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Winter storm scenario: 1 reason why this La Niña could bring Michigan a walloper storm

I’ve written twice recently about this coming winter. We expect a rare weather situation which could put Michigan in an active storm track. This winter is going to be the third winter in a row with La Niña conditions. A La Niña is when a large stretch of the Pacific Ocean along the Equator from South America to Indonesia has colder than normal surface water.
MICHIGAN STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

74K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy