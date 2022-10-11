ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks: 'They're not canceling our season'

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Just as any individual thrust into his position, new Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks didn’t have every answer in his second day on the job. But he did have a very clear and encouraging message.

On Tuesday, the 53-year-old spoke with reporters for the first time since his promotion—one that came, of course, as a result of Matt Rhule’s dismissal a little over 24 hours earlier. And right off the top, Wilks made sure to let everyone know that the year is not over.

“I stand before you excited about this opportunity, but also disappointed in how it came about,” he said to begin his presser. “Coach Rhule’s a great coach, a great man. And as I stated here yesterday to the players—we didn’t do our job as coaches and players. We didn’t coach hard enough, we didn’t win enough football games to keep him around.”

This season, the Panthers won just one of their five football games. In their three seasons under Rhule entirely, they’ve won just 11 of 38.

All is not lost according to Wilks, however. Despite his team’s 1-4 record, he’s looking forward to righting this lost ship.

“But I also stated, as well, that this is part of the business,” he added. “And one thing I do know for sure—they’re not canceling our season. So, we gotta do a great job of coming together, collectively, and finding a way to turn this thing around quickly.”

Wilks and company can start that turnaround here in Week 6, with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams set to welcome them in this Sunday.

The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back

Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. says Rams know where he wants to be, but offered him 'the lowest of low offers'

The Los Angeles Rams have always been a favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After all, they were the team he signed with after his release from the Cleveland Browns last year, and he won a Super Bowl ring because of it. ESPN reported this week that the Rams remain the most likely landing spot for OBJ, but he threw some cold water on that narrative Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL Analysis Network

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

