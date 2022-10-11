Read full article on original website
Joan M. Summers
Joan Martha Willison Summers, 84, beloved sister, mother and grandmother, entered eternal rest on October 14, 2022 at Willow Haven Continuing Healthcare Facility, Zanesville, Ohio. A graveside service will be on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 12:00 at the Duncan Falls Cemetery, Duncan Falls, Ohio. Farus Funeral Home, Duncan Falls will be in charge of service.
Timothy J. Smart
Timothy J. Smart, 59, of Zanesville, died at 6:40 A.M. Friday. October 14, 2022 aat Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born October 22, 1962, in Muskingum County, Ohio, a son of Roy and Sharon Poole Smart. Tim worked for Flecto Construction as a truckdriver. He loved to hunt. Surviving...
William “Bill” L. Hina Jr.
William “Bill” L. Hina Jr., 65, of Zanesville passed on to his home in paradise on October 8, 2022. He was born August 16, 1957, in Zanesville to William Lester Hina Sr. and Barbara Roberts Hina Power. Bill was an ornery jokester from the start; just ask his siblings!
Larry L. “Gibby” Gibson
Larry Lyle “Gibby” Gibson, 80, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born October 8, 1942, in Zanesville to the late Delmar and Anna Pauline Wolfe Gibson. Gibby was a graduate of Zanesville High School and was the owner/operator of Ridge Avenue Furniture and Appliances for nearly 40 years. He was a millwright by trade, and in his free time he liked to go antiquing, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed birds and bird watching, especially his martins and hummingbirds. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a Christian by faith and rededicated his life to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and dearly loved his church family Faith Christian Center. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Marine Corp.
Doris M. Woerner
Doris M. Evans Woerner, 74 of McConnelsville, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family on October 12, 2022. Doris was born in Zanesville on June 13, 1948. She is the daughter of the late Charles E. and Josephine (Humphries) Evans. Doris is survived by...
Margaret Ann Wyatt
Margaret A. Wyatt, 77 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born on December 5, 1944, in Licking County, Ohio, daughter of the late Roy L. Bush and Helen E. (Wilson) Bush. Margaret was a member of the Putnam Presbyterian Church of Zanesville. First, she was a housewife and a mother to her children; additionally, she worked as an Office Administrator for the family business, Best Lock Service.
Muskingum University Hosts Ohio Women Artists Exhibition
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Muskingum University is showcasing the arts at their liberal arts campus by hosting the Ohio Women Artists Exhibition in the Louis Palmer Gallery through November 3. Local artist Kristen Brown has work being featured in the exhibition and discussed how she was chosen and why the exhibition was formed.
15 Charged in “Snapped” Off Indictments
More than a dozen Muskingum County residents accused of defrauding federal and state food, childcare, and Medicaid benefits programs are facing the consequences after being indicted by the Muskingum County Grand Jury. Their charges are a result of a year-long investigation conducted by the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office and Muskingum...
Local Scores 10/13/22
The Muskies begin tournament play on Wednesday night versus Carrollton at East Liverpool. The match will begin at 6pm. Scotties co-MVL champions. John Glenn and Tri-Valley tied 1-1 early in the season and both are 7-0-1 in MVL play. Tri-Valley was led in scoring by Avery Dunn with 3 goals. Maddie Garber had 2 goals and an assist . Alison Yingling had 3 saves in goal for Tri-Valley. They enter tournament play on Wednesday against Marysville in central district division 1 soccer.
Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard
Watkins clinches its first LCL Buckeye Title since 2006. The Blue Devils fall to 3-6 on the season. They’ll host Logan next Friday. Generals claim the MVL Big School Title with the win. Coshocton: 21 West Muskingum: 34 FINAL. The Tornadoes move to 7-2 on the year. Ty Shawger...
Carr Center Expanding Through Fundraiser Campaign
ZANESVILLE, OH- A local agency is getting ready to expand their facilities in order to meet the needs of the community. The Carr Center is planning to add on a two-story addition to their building. The space will be used to to create multi-use space for educational programs and create a handicap accessible treatment space for speech. Since Covid they’ve seen an increase in the need for that program. Executive Director of the Carr Center Becky Clawson spoke about why she thinks it’s important to expand their Center.
Pet of The Week- Meet Pugsley, Chucky, Boo and Fang
ZANESVILLE, OH- If you remember back to last week we introduced you to a puppy named Fester. Well now it’s time to meet the rest of his family. Meet Pugsley, Chucky, Boo and Fang. They’re all Rottweiler/Basset Hounds up for adoption this Halloween season at the Animal Shelter Society.
OMEGA Discusses Upcoming ODOT District 5 Projects
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association Held a meeting to discuss upcoming projects the Ohio Department of Transportation has planned for the area through 2027. OMEGA Executive Director Jeannette Wierzbicki described what OMEGA is and the role they play in improving area transportation. “We’re a local development...
Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
Education of Yesterday Farm Show Returns to Dresden
DRESDEN, Ohio – The 18th Annual Country Crossroads Education of Yesterday Farm Show is an event that showcases antique equipment and demonstrates how things worked nearly a century ago. The event will be held this weekend at the intersection of State Routes 60 and 16, just North of Dresden and Promoter Kendra Moore Hindel shared what attendees can expect and what makes the event worthwhile.
Millers Lane closure
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure. Millers Lane will be closed between State Route 146 and Wayne Ridge Road daily from 8 AM-3 PM Monday, October 17th and Tuesday, October 18th while crews perform roadside mowing. Please plan your...
Commissioners Discuss West 40 Sewer Project
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Commissioners met to discuss a sewer project that would affect homeowners in the Hopewell area. Muskingum County Sewer Department Manager Stan Lucas shared some of the details that were discussed during the meeting. “So a developer was interested in building some apartments in...
Mayor Provides Dug Road Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – For over two years, Muskingum Avenue, better known as Dug Road, has been closed, following a landslide. Planning and design began two years ago to completely rebuild the dangerous section of roadway, including putting in a sewer line and storm sewer to handle spring water from Putnam Hill.
Fall Foliage Reaching It’s Peak Areawide
MUSKINGUM CO, Oh – If you’ve been out anywhere, you’ve seen the abundance of color overtaking the area, showering trees in vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows. But the time to see and enjoy the stunning fall beauty is quickly running out. Aside from typical latecomers like Maples...
