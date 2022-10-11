Larry Lyle “Gibby” Gibson, 80, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born October 8, 1942, in Zanesville to the late Delmar and Anna Pauline Wolfe Gibson. Gibby was a graduate of Zanesville High School and was the owner/operator of Ridge Avenue Furniture and Appliances for nearly 40 years. He was a millwright by trade, and in his free time he liked to go antiquing, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed birds and bird watching, especially his martins and hummingbirds. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a Christian by faith and rededicated his life to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and dearly loved his church family Faith Christian Center. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Marine Corp.

