Verona, NJ

CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

LOSS OF A LEGEND

It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
KEARNY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Prime 259, River Edge, NJ

Prime 259, a new restaurant and bar, has opened in River Edge. It’s taking the space that formerly housed Italian eatery Sonny T. The menu (View Menu) features “modern American fare” – from Chef Freddie Carucci – along with some Italian cuisine and a full bar.
RIVER EDGE, NJ
myveronanj.com

John J. Bahr, 67

Mr. John J. Bahr, 67, died peacefully on August 29, 2022 at his home in Charleston, SC. Visiting will be in the Prout Funeral Home, 370 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona, NJ on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 10:00 to 11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. Born in Montclair, NJ,...
CHARLESTON, SC
jerseysbest.com

How to spend 24 hours in Westfield

Just a quick hop off the Parkway at Exit 135 or a scenic turn off Route 22 at Lawrence Avenue lies Westfield — a chic, suburban hamlet with tree-lined neighborhoods, beautiful parkland and 18 blocks of downtown delights with a long tradition of top-ranking recognition. Self-described as “a classic town for modern families,” Westfield combines Main Street charm with city sophistication, and it just keeps getting better.
WESTFIELD, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Lido in North Arlington Announces Grand Opening

Lido, the longtime Hackensack restaurant, is expanding to North Arlington and announced an opening date. The “old school” (Read Story) business has been recognized as a classic spot for many years, including after the original location re-opened under new ownership back in late 2019 — which received and 8.1 pizza rating from One Bite Reviews (View Review). Ownership has been renovating the space formerly Centanni, getting ready to serve the award-winning thin crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches the place is known for. According to info from the brand, they are opening this weekend on Saturday, October 15th – with the first 100 customers will get free pizza for a year. Lido Restaurant 11-35 River Road North Arlington, NJ Website [photo source: Lido]
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Why does this N.J. teacher always keep an empty chair in his classroom? The answer will inspire you.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A single empty chair in the back of a classroom marks an important metaphor and life lesson for students of New Jersey teacher Daniel Gill. Gill, who has been an educator in Montclair, N.J., for 53 years, teaches social studies at Glenfield Middle School, according to NJ.com, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site. Generations of students understand what the empty chair symbolizes — and it inspired other schools to do the same.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
myveronanj.com

SCA Candidate Forum To Be Livestreamed

If you can’t make it in person to the Verona Conference of SCAs’ forum for Board of Education candidates on Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m., it will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/Tq7f9n3O4hc . There are five candidates running for two open seats on the BOE this November:. Michael...
VERONA, NJ
hudsontv.com

6th Annual Car Show Lines Bergenline In North Bergen

Old time cars. Sports cars. Muscle cars. They were all on display during Sunday’s 6th annual, Bike And Car Show along Bergenline Avenue in North Bergen. Sponsored by Hudson County Commissioner Anthony Vainieri, Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the township Police Department, this year’s event was as popular as ever.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

New Mexican-Inspired Burger Spot Opens in Bloomfield

Last week, on October 4th, a new Mexican burger spot joined the Bloomfield food scene — and its opening was one to remember. The restaurant, Hamburguesa, draws influence from Mexico City burger carts to offer street-style burgers, loaded with unique ingredients like pineapple, chili, and sometimes, hotdogs. To promote the opening of its new Bloomfield location at 393 West Passaic Avenue, Hamburguesa doled out free hamburgers during the lunch and dinner rushes of its opening day. The event was a whopping (pun intended) success, and by the end of the day, Hamburguesa had given out 700 free burgers. Read on for what we know about this new restaurant and its special opening day.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Mobile MVC coming to Secaucus on October 21

Instead of having to wait in line at the Motor Vehicle Commission, the town of Secaucus is bringing the MVC to residents. On Friday, October 21, the mobile MVC will be at the Secaucus Recreation Center Parking Lot at 1200 Koelle Boulevard. The MVC will be on site to assist residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SECAUCUS, NJ

