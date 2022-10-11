Read full article on original website
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
theobserver.com
LOSS OF A LEGEND
It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Prime 259, River Edge, NJ
Prime 259, a new restaurant and bar, has opened in River Edge. It’s taking the space that formerly housed Italian eatery Sonny T. The menu (View Menu) features “modern American fare” – from Chef Freddie Carucci – along with some Italian cuisine and a full bar.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
myveronanj.com
John J. Bahr, 67
Mr. John J. Bahr, 67, died peacefully on August 29, 2022 at his home in Charleston, SC. Visiting will be in the Prout Funeral Home, 370 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona, NJ on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 10:00 to 11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. Born in Montclair, NJ,...
Here's Where Three $10K Mega Millions Tickets Were Sold In North Jersey
Three tickets from the Tuesday, Oct. 11 Mega Millions drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is worth $10,000. A fourth was sold in South Jersey. The locally-sold tickets were purchased from the following locations:. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #22645, 450 Rochelle Ave., Rochelle Park;. Bergen County: Waldwick Wine Spirits...
jerseysbest.com
How to spend 24 hours in Westfield
Just a quick hop off the Parkway at Exit 135 or a scenic turn off Route 22 at Lawrence Avenue lies Westfield — a chic, suburban hamlet with tree-lined neighborhoods, beautiful parkland and 18 blocks of downtown delights with a long tradition of top-ranking recognition. Self-described as “a classic town for modern families,” Westfield combines Main Street charm with city sophistication, and it just keeps getting better.
East Rutherford Restaurant Cooks Victory Dinner For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees got a taste of Bergen County. The staff at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford served the team dinner after its 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The menu included a list of...
unionnewsdaily.com
Thousands attend Kean University’s second Jazz & Roots Music Festival
UNION, NJ — Kean University’s Jazz & Roots Music Festival drew a crowd of more than 4,000 to the lawn at Enlow Hall on Saturday, Sept. 24, for an evening of jazz, blues and reggae music, featuring NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves and other performers. The audience, more...
Major water main break impacts multiple towns in northern New Jersey
A broken water main has prompted states of emergency in at least two towns in northern New Jersey. Multiple towns have been dealing with low water pressure since a water main broke on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
boozyburbs.com
Lido in North Arlington Announces Grand Opening
Lido, the longtime Hackensack restaurant, is expanding to North Arlington and announced an opening date. The “old school” (Read Story) business has been recognized as a classic spot for many years, including after the original location re-opened under new ownership back in late 2019 — which received and 8.1 pizza rating from One Bite Reviews (View Review). Ownership has been renovating the space formerly Centanni, getting ready to serve the award-winning thin crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches the place is known for. According to info from the brand, they are opening this weekend on Saturday, October 15th – with the first 100 customers will get free pizza for a year. Lido Restaurant 11-35 River Road North Arlington, NJ Website [photo source: Lido]
Bar hidden in plain sight: The hip Morristown, NJ bar behind this disguise
New Jersey is home to many hidden oddities, and Morristown, an unsuspecting laundromat, offers more than just a place to wash your delicates. Located at 4 Dehart St. in Morristown, The Laundromat is a hidden bar that poses with a conventional storefront. When you first arrive, you will notice an...
Why does this N.J. teacher always keep an empty chair in his classroom? The answer will inspire you.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A single empty chair in the back of a classroom marks an important metaphor and life lesson for students of New Jersey teacher Daniel Gill. Gill, who has been an educator in Montclair, N.J., for 53 years, teaches social studies at Glenfield Middle School, according to NJ.com, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site. Generations of students understand what the empty chair symbolizes — and it inspired other schools to do the same.
Take A Hike On One of the Most Mysterious and Intriguing Trails in New Jersey
My wife and I love hiking and we love when we can hike here in New Jersey. If you are looking to get those steps in and get outdoors and get the fresh air, sunshine, and exercise then hiking can be a great way to get it all done. Another...
myveronanj.com
SCA Candidate Forum To Be Livestreamed
If you can’t make it in person to the Verona Conference of SCAs’ forum for Board of Education candidates on Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m., it will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/Tq7f9n3O4hc . There are five candidates running for two open seats on the BOE this November:. Michael...
Man with dementia missing from New Milford, NJ, last seen Saturday
NEW MILFORD — A 58-year-old man last seen Saturday morning may believe that although his home is in this Bergen County borough, he is still living in either New York City or Trinidad and Tobago. Michael Thorne has dementia, according to information released to Facebook and Twitter by the...
hudsontv.com
6th Annual Car Show Lines Bergenline In North Bergen
Old time cars. Sports cars. Muscle cars. They were all on display during Sunday’s 6th annual, Bike And Car Show along Bergenline Avenue in North Bergen. Sponsored by Hudson County Commissioner Anthony Vainieri, Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the township Police Department, this year’s event was as popular as ever.
Barstool’s Portnoy Negotiates Last Minute Pie At Bound Brook Pizzeria
Stan’s Chitch’s Cafe in Bound Brook closes at 9:30 p.m. sharp – unless you’re Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy, that is. The media personality and known foodie stopped by the Columbus Place pizzeria in a recent trip to the Garden State as part of his “One Bite” pizza review series on YouTube.
themontclairgirl.com
New Mexican-Inspired Burger Spot Opens in Bloomfield
Last week, on October 4th, a new Mexican burger spot joined the Bloomfield food scene — and its opening was one to remember. The restaurant, Hamburguesa, draws influence from Mexico City burger carts to offer street-style burgers, loaded with unique ingredients like pineapple, chili, and sometimes, hotdogs. To promote the opening of its new Bloomfield location at 393 West Passaic Avenue, Hamburguesa doled out free hamburgers during the lunch and dinner rushes of its opening day. The event was a whopping (pun intended) success, and by the end of the day, Hamburguesa had given out 700 free burgers. Read on for what we know about this new restaurant and its special opening day.
Mobile MVC coming to Secaucus on October 21
Instead of having to wait in line at the Motor Vehicle Commission, the town of Secaucus is bringing the MVC to residents. On Friday, October 21, the mobile MVC will be at the Secaucus Recreation Center Parking Lot at 1200 Koelle Boulevard. The MVC will be on site to assist residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
