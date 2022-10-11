Following last week’s games and entering Week 9 of the 2022 high school football schedule, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released its official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.

CENTERBURG, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO