Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County airboat captains assist North Port with city's Hurricane Ian rescues
Just hearing the question from Citrus County local Gary Bartell Jr. raised Adam Inlow’s spirits as the North Port Fire Rescue firefighter of 18 years was trying to save his hometown city from Hurricane Ian’s deadly wrath.
Citrus County Chronicle
SCORE: Once again, we dodged a bullet
Watching the “cone of uncertainty” of Hurricane Ian only emphasized the meaning of “uncertainty.” It started out headed towards Perry, then over the next few hours was moved south to Chiefland, Cedar Key, Crystal River, Tampa and ultimately to Fort Myers. Several of those earlier “uncertain”...
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River City Council approves US 19 closure for safer Christmas parade
Crystal River’s leaders agreed to close a mile-long stretch of U.S. 19 to help create a safer environment for the city’s next Christmas parade. City Council members voted 5-0 Monday evening, Oct. 10, to approve the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s permit to host a new route for its holiday outing on Dec. 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners approved a development off SW 95th Street with 200 townhomes and more than 200,000 square feet of commercial space and more homes could be coming up the road off SW 60th Avenue. “I’m petrified of the crime rate and the flooding cause they...
villages-news.com
Fines looming at long-troubled property notorious for crime in The Villages
Fines are looming at a long-troubled property notorious for crime in The Villages. The home located at 923 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
villages-news.com
Controversy over motocross park dominates Sumter County Commission meeting
A Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting turned into a courtroom Tuesday night as attorneys sparred over a special use permit requested for a motocross track. Commissioners denied the permit for the private track on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Garry Breeden casting the only vote not to reject it.
Citrus County Chronicle
Construction of CFEC Fiber-to-the-Home Broadband Network begins: Providing gigabit-speeds at an affordable price to nearly 11,000 in Phase 1
CHIEFLAND — Construction of Central Florida Electric Cooperative’s 100 percent fiber-optic network, which will provide low-cost, high-speed internet and phone services to local communities through Fiber by Central Florida, has officially begun with make-ready engineering crews starting work in the Chiefland area on Oct. 3. Make-ready construction is expected to follow starting on Dec. 1 before fiber construction finally begins on March 1, 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to cut down hedges blocking noise and light from soccer field
A longtime Villager has been ordered to cut down hedges used to block out noise and light from a loud and rambunctious soccer field. In 1999, Mary Santos and her late husband bought the lot at 160 Palermo Place in the Village of Valle Verde. They helped design their premier home.
Citrus County Chronicle
City approves plans for 250-unit subdivision
WILLISTON — Williston City Council has taken the first step in approving plans for the Berkley Oaks subdivision project, which will create almost 250 homes in close proximity to Williston Airport. The first reading and public hearing of the plan was approved by the board during the Oct. 4...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Water Lilies At Barnett Estate In Inverness
Check out these beautiful water lilies at Barnett Estate in Inverness. Thanks to Velukutty Balakrishnan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic concerns on Ocala/Marion County roads
Several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts and concerns regarding the traffic on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I live behind the Wells Fargo bank, across from the Paddock Mall. The traffic light at the bank, on SW 32nd Avenue, is a nightmare. That light is at the crest of a hill, enough to impair vision and judgement. Running red lights is rampant at this light. That same intersection also has major gridlock problems. It took me four traffic lights to cross over 200. Speeding, the volume of cars, and the stress in our society is all a recipe for disaster. Use caution when driving on 200, and please be considerate of our seniors,” says Ocala resident Pat Webb.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citrus County Chronicle
New owners of Dan's Clam Stand will keep local flavor
Dan’s Clam Stand, a popular Crystal River eatery for the past 27 years, has been sold. Owners Dan and Patti Cyr are retiring and have passed the reins to an Arkansas couple who plan to keep the restaurant’s name and menu items.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Rivers Festival promises great tunes, food on Saturday
Bring your dancing shoes and appetite as Dunnellon welcomes nine bands and around a dozen food trucks at the annual Two Rivers Music Festival & Food Truck Rally on Saturday. The festival takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, along East Pennsylvania Avenue, and Bostick Street and at Ernie Mills Park in Dunnellon.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident voices concerns on loud vehicles
I’m amazed at how many cars, trucks, and motorcycles have loud exhausts. I can hear them coming and going for a mile. It makes me wonder if the police care, or maybe they need hearing aids. Also, there was a new law that music from a vehicle cannot be...
villages-news.com
Golf cart apparently abandoned at recreation center in The Villages
The Amenity Authority Committee has received a report of an apparently abandoned golf cart at a recreation center. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo on Wednesday morning reported that the golf cart has been in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. There is...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of Community in Dade City, Florida
DADE CITY, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a seniors housing community in Dade City, located between Tampa and Orlando. The property offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. The name and number of units were not disclosed. The seller is...
villages-news.com
Royal residents fight plan for more than 500 homes on their doorstep
After listening to an outpouring of opposition from residents of the historic black community of Royal, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a proposed 532-home development on the edge of that community. The project along County Road 229 north of State Road 44 will be built by Highland Homes, which...
villages-news.com
Officials worried about heavy traffic and impatient drivers at busy gate
Officials say they are worried about heavy traffic and impatient drivers at a busy entrance gate in The Villages. The unmanned gate serves as the entrance and exit to the Village of Ashland and the Village of Lynnhaven off County Road 472/Rainey Trail. That roadway gets a high-volume of non-Villager...
click orlando
Federal prosecutors try to prove Central Florida Oath Keepers encouraged violence on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The trial of two Central Florida members of the Oath Keepers completed its second week with prosecutors attempting to show that they conspired to engage in violence on Jan. 6, 2021. Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, and Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, are charged with seditious conspiracy with...
Comments / 0