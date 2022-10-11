Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
High school volleyball recaps
Cardington-Lincoln (19-3, 12-0) remained undefeated in KMAC play with a 3-0 win over Mount Gilead (2-14, 0-9), Oct. 11, by set scores of 25-11, 25-5, 25-8. Everything went right from the get-go for the Lady Pirates, who cruised in all three sets. C-L gave the entire squad playing time and rested their regulars, Stat leaders included Audrey Brininger – nine kills as nine Lady Pirates saw kiil action. Serving at a 91.5% success rate, C-L launched 18 aces, with Payton Goodman serving nine in only 27 attempts and Jadine Mills served five aces in 11 serves. Izzy Wickline had two blocks for C-L and nine players divided 47 digs, led by Cadie Long’s 11. Mills added 28 assists to the attack.
Mount Vernon News
MVN Athlete of the Week Multi-layered leaders on the court and on the field
The Mount Vernon News sports department’s Athlete of the Week is a weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. Based on their performances, we will select an Athlete of the Week and recognize other outstanding athletic accomplishments. Our Athlete of the Week winners for this week are...
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon co-ed softball recaps
With season play winding down and playoffs ahead in the Mount Vernon co-ed softball league, Bad Company is on top of the standings at 9-1, followed by Farrell’s/JMT at 9-2 and Maximum Nutrition at 9-2. The Hangout is in fourth at 8-3, and Coffing Electric is fifth with a 5-4 record.
Mount Vernon News
Nauman sticks at No. 2 in Ohio rushing; Lyons jumps 43 spots in tackles
Local high school football stars have moved up the stat rankings statewide on both offense and defense, with some familar names gaining on the leaderboard. Highland’s Dane Nauman remained the No. 2 high school running back in Ohio after a 279-yard performance vs. Galion. Nauman’s 1,858 yards on 225 attempts, for an 8.26 yards-per-carry average and 232.2 yards per game. He gained 85 yards on No. 1-ranked Connor Smith of Gibsonburg – 2,146 yards. Fredericktown’s Teegan Ruhl dropped one spot to No. 8 after a 158-yard game vs. East Knox. Ruhl has 1,388 yards on 203 carries – 6.84 ypc and 173.5 ypg. Centerburg’s Tyler Johnson is No. 16 (dropped two spots after a 55-yard game vs. a tough Danville defense), with 1,145 yards; Mount Gilead’s Matthew Bland is 26th at 1035 and teammate Garrett George is 31st at 1000. Johnson’s Centerburg teammate, Caylan LeMaster, is 38th, with 921 yards. Danville’s Max Payne is 55th, with 752 yards gained. Johnson’s 25 touchdowns place him fifth in Ohio – Smith, along with Dominic Johnson (Hawken HS) are No. 1 with 31 each. Nauman is sixth with 23.
Mount Vernon News
OHSAA rankings: Centerburg, Danville, Highland rated 4th in their divisions
Following last week’s games and entering Week 9 of the 2022 high school football schedule, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released its official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
Mount Vernon News
Charles E. 'Chuck' Flynn
MOUNT VERNON – Charles "Chuck" Flynn, 87, passed away, surrounded with his loving family by his side on Oct. 13, 2022. Charles was born Oct. 5, 1935, in Mount Vernon to the late Robert Jand Viola (Hissong) Flynn. Charles was a lifetime member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic...
Mount Vernon News
Experience Mount Vernon suggests removing some DORA limits
MOUNT VERNON – An Experience Mount Vernon spokesperson told City Council downtown visitors and businesses would like the city to remove DORA restrictions limiting open container provisions only to city-approved events. The Ohio Department of Commerce defines a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) as “a specified area of land...
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon hires 2nd Human Resources director
MOUNT VERNON – Denise Johnson joined the city of Mount Vernon as its second Human Resources director on Oct. 10. Johnson replaced Maurine Perry, who left in August. “I am beyond excited to have joined the City of Mount Vernon as the new Human Resources director,” Johnson said in a news release. “My plan is to work hard and serve our strong and welcoming community. I am looking forward to engaging with employees toward achieving the City’s goals while upholding teamwork, innovation and trust.”
Mount Vernon News
Election 2022: Ohio voters to decide who can vote in the state
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – While Ohio’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races have received the bulk of the attention ahead of the November general election, voters will also decide on who can vote. Issue Two, pushed by Secretary of State Frank LaRose, would require that only a citizen of...
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon approves funds to haul lime material to farms
MOUNT VERNON – City Council approved spending up to $75,000 to haul lime material from its temporary storage site to agricultural property where farmers want to use it. Law Director Rob Broeren also said during the Oct. 10 Mount Vernon City Council meeting that the city has an agreement with the Ohio EPA about dust from the site at 1700 Old Delaware Road. The city is under an order from the Ohio EPA director to remove 7,500 cubic yards by the end of the year and the remaining lime material from that property by the end of 2023.
