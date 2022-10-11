Local high school football stars have moved up the stat rankings statewide on both offense and defense, with some familar names gaining on the leaderboard. Highland’s Dane Nauman remained the No. 2 high school running back in Ohio after a 279-yard performance vs. Galion. Nauman’s 1,858 yards on 225 attempts, for an 8.26 yards-per-carry average and 232.2 yards per game. He gained 85 yards on No. 1-ranked Connor Smith of Gibsonburg – 2,146 yards. Fredericktown’s Teegan Ruhl dropped one spot to No. 8 after a 158-yard game vs. East Knox. Ruhl has 1,388 yards on 203 carries – 6.84 ypc and 173.5 ypg. Centerburg’s Tyler Johnson is No. 16 (dropped two spots after a 55-yard game vs. a tough Danville defense), with 1,145 yards; Mount Gilead’s Matthew Bland is 26th at 1035 and teammate Garrett George is 31st at 1000. Johnson’s Centerburg teammate, Caylan LeMaster, is 38th, with 921 yards. Danville’s Max Payne is 55th, with 752 yards gained. Johnson’s 25 touchdowns place him fifth in Ohio – Smith, along with Dominic Johnson (Hawken HS) are No. 1 with 31 each. Nauman is sixth with 23.

