ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
100.5 The River

Are Grand Rapids Workers Vastly Underpaid?

Grand Rapids trails other major cities in Michigan almost 3-1 in one important category: high salaries. When It Comes To Making Six Figures, GR Falls Short. A new study analyzing the salaries of residents living in affordable cities around the US shows that Grand Rapids trails most Michigan cities in one key category: workers who make over $100,000 per year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022

It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

The Old Windmills of Michigan: 1900-1923

I’ve mentioned in the past how creepy those wind turbines are once you reach Ithaca, if you’re heading north. Can you honestly call these metal gargoyles ‘windmills’? They may be slightly similar to the more familiar barnyard windmills, but blade-wise, that’s about it. Give me an old-fashioned farm windmill any day.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mackinac Island, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Outdoor Info#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#Huron Mountains#Upper Peninsula#Travel Destinations#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel
100.5 The River

5 Michigan Foods That are Famous and Delicious

We all love to eat and we all love delicious foods that are famous and come from Michigan. I found this website, thumbwind.com, that actually lists 15 famous and delicious foods that come from Michigan. And when you think of delicious foods from Michigan, you think of Coney Dogs, Olive...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
100.5 The River

10 Best TV Shows and Movies Set In Michigan

As the weather gets cooler and we'll spend more time indoors, under blankets and in front of the TV... you might want to start with this Michigan-set list of shows & movies. #1 'Home Improvement' with Tim The Tool Man Taylor in "Tool Time" Set in Detroit, but really filmed...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Judge Tosses Convictions For Mi Man Who Spent 25 Years in Prison

A Michigan man who has spent the last 25 years in prison for a crime he did not commit is now free after the judge tosses out the convictions. It has to be just the worst to have not committed a crime, get accused of it, and then get wrongfully convicted and spend several years in prison. Not to mention prison is a terrible place in itself and all the atrocities a person would have to deal with in one year, let alone several years behind bars. Still, wrongful convictions happen in a system that is not perfect.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan

Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy