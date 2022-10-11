Read full article on original website
Winter Is Coming: 6 Ways To Help You Prepare For A Michigan Winter
There is so much to do with so little time. As a new Michigan transplant, I am not a stranger to snow. However, I know the lake effect snow hits differently. Thankfully, I have fabulous friends and coworkers who have blessed me with the wisdom and knowledge on how to handle the winter season in style.
Are Grand Rapids Workers Vastly Underpaid?
Grand Rapids trails other major cities in Michigan almost 3-1 in one important category: high salaries. When It Comes To Making Six Figures, GR Falls Short. A new study analyzing the salaries of residents living in affordable cities around the US shows that Grand Rapids trails most Michigan cities in one key category: workers who make over $100,000 per year.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022
It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
The Old Windmills of Michigan: 1900-1923
I’ve mentioned in the past how creepy those wind turbines are once you reach Ithaca, if you’re heading north. Can you honestly call these metal gargoyles ‘windmills’? They may be slightly similar to the more familiar barnyard windmills, but blade-wise, that’s about it. Give me an old-fashioned farm windmill any day.
The Start of The Legend of The Michigan Triangle
The ship, the Thomas Hume, set sail in Lake Michigan in 1891 with a lumber delivery. Unfortunately, the ship never made it across the lake. As of today, there have not been any sightings of the ship or the captain and its crew members. The Rosa Belle Shipwreck. In 1921,...
After Almost 100 Years Could Michigan Be Getting A New State Bird?
Growing up as a kid my dad would take me and my younger brother Bob to Kensington Metro Park in Livingston County. We would walk some of the different nature trails and look for different kinds of birds. The most common bird we saw were finches which would sometimes fly down from the trees and land on your hand for some sunflower seeds.
Is Michigan Facing A Turkey Shortage Going Into The Holiday Season?
While it feels like 2022 just began a few weeks ago, next month we'll all start gathering together to celebrate the Thanksgiving and Holiday seasons. Times full of love, warmth, and tons of food in celebration of another hopeful year of happiness and health. And one thing that seems to...
Michigan Coney Islands: What’s the Difference in the Styles?
Is it true that if you like hot dogs, you love Coneys?. When I order a Coney – or even a chili dog – I ask for a whole cup full of chopped onions on the side...I never get enough no matter where I go. A recent discussion...
5 Michigan Foods That are Famous and Delicious
We all love to eat and we all love delicious foods that are famous and come from Michigan. I found this website, thumbwind.com, that actually lists 15 famous and delicious foods that come from Michigan. And when you think of delicious foods from Michigan, you think of Coney Dogs, Olive...
Hit The Brakes: Michigan Lacks Auto Mechanic Loyalty
People have a very personal relationship with certain businesses. Just like you wouldn't let someone who ruined your look be your hairstylist more than once, we all have a strong loyalty to the person we allow to mess around under the hood of our car. While sure, lots of people...
Woman Goes Viral For Talking About The Hauntings of Michigan’s Hell’s Bridge
True crime has become a huge part of the media. From podcasts to television series to Netflix specials, true crime stories have intrigued many people, including myself. Some people are wondering about the true crime stories and legends that have happened right here in the Mitten State. One of the...
More Images of the “Alien-esque” Bottom of Michigan’s Middle Island Sinkhole
Wow...the things that make up the insides of this 75-foot deep underwater crater... Diver Ric Mixter called it an “alien environment” and boy, he hit it right on the head. We're going back to the Middle Island Sinkhole to show you more photos of the bottom of this eerie, 75-foot deep crater in Lake Huron.
What Age Does a Kid Need to Be When Left Home Alone in Michigan?
If you have to run to the store or there is an emergency, at what age is it legal in the state of Michigan to leave your child at home alone by themselves?. Being a parent in general can be a tough job at times and even more so being a single parent, especially in times of emergency.
Can a Clerk Legally Stop You to Check Your Receipt in Michigan?
We've all had it happen to us or seen it happen to someone else. We're out shopping for food or clothing and a greeter or security at the entrance/exit stops you and asks if they can see your receipt. I've had this happen to me several times before and I...
Stink Bugs Want In Your House This Fall, Here’s How To Deal With Them
Fall is here in Michigan and as the daylight gets shorter and the temperatures drops we're not the only ones heading inside to try and stay warm. Invasive stink bugs will be making their way into Michiganders' homes looking for a warm place to survive our cold Michigan winters. If...
Will Grand Rapids Trick-or-Treaters See That White Fluffy Stuff On Halloween?
Early Friday morning the US National Weather Service Marquette reported Michigan's first snowfall of the 2022-2023 season. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is no stranger to snowfall. In fact averages in the Upper Peninsula range from 60" around Escanaba to over 300" up in the Keweenaw Peninsula. But what about us Trolls...
You Can Get White Castle’s New Beer ‘It Hits Different’ in Michigan
White Castle, known for its little burgers, is branching out - with a new beer!. White Castle Collaborates with Evil Genius on New Beer 'It Hits Different'. The burger chain White Castle turned 100 last year and is continuing to celebrate with a new brew, a collaboration with Philadelphia-based brewery Evil Genius.
10 Best TV Shows and Movies Set In Michigan
As the weather gets cooler and we'll spend more time indoors, under blankets and in front of the TV... you might want to start with this Michigan-set list of shows & movies. #1 'Home Improvement' with Tim The Tool Man Taylor in "Tool Time" Set in Detroit, but really filmed...
Judge Tosses Convictions For Mi Man Who Spent 25 Years in Prison
A Michigan man who has spent the last 25 years in prison for a crime he did not commit is now free after the judge tosses out the convictions. It has to be just the worst to have not committed a crime, get accused of it, and then get wrongfully convicted and spend several years in prison. Not to mention prison is a terrible place in itself and all the atrocities a person would have to deal with in one year, let alone several years behind bars. Still, wrongful convictions happen in a system that is not perfect.
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
