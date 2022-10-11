Neotrope and Send2Press Announce 40th Anniversary Celebration for Jan. 2023 – Four Decades Helping Amplify News for Authentic PR Campaigns

Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE, Md., Oct 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
Dallas Roofing Company Expands into Solar offering Solar PV Roofing and Power Backup Systems
DALLAS, Texas, Oct 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The new U.S. Climate bill offers generous incentives, making now an ideal time to go solar expanding the tax credit from 26 percent to 30 percent. Rising energy costs and a struggling Texas power grid are causing many homeowners to look for energy saving options and batteries to power their homes during outages. That’s why KPost, a leading Dallas roofing and waterproofing company, is excited to announce that it’s recently expanding its service offerings to install Tesla solar roof systems and Powerwall.
