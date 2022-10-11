Neotrope and Send2Press Announce 40th Anniversary Celebration for Jan. 2023 – Four Decades Helping Amplify News for Authentic PR Campaigns

DALLAS, Texas, Oct 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The new U.S. Climate bill offers generous incentives, making now an ideal time to go solar expanding the tax credit from 26 percent to 30 percent. Rising energy costs and a struggling Texas power grid are causing many homeowners to look for energy saving options and batteries to power their homes during outages. That’s why KPost, a leading Dallas roofing and waterproofing company, is excited to announce that it’s recently expanding its service offerings to install Tesla solar roof systems and Powerwall.

