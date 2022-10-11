Top Colleges and U.S. Universities to Attend Vistamar School 14th Annual Multicultural Student College Fair on October 16, 2022

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. /California Newswire/ — With violent crime on the rise in Los Angeles, more than 50 local businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations joined the LAPD in a community coalition on Faith & Blue Weekend to reclaim the streets of Hollywood with a neighborhood cleanup launched by the Hollywood Community Police Station and co-organized by the Church of Scientology.

