Middletown, CT

trumbulltimes.com

$3 million sewer main upgrades underway near Middletown's Pameacha Pond

MIDDLETOWN — The Water & Sewer Department and Water Pollution Control Authority will be conducting sewer upgrades and road reconstruction work in the south end of town, aimed at correcting some longstanding issues. This project will replace a 65-year old sewer main along Long Hill Brook and the east...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Is it Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Connecticut?

It's happens all the time, I spot something of perceived value in someone's garbage and think wow, why would they throw that out? I'd take it. Some enjoy dumpster diving, and we all know the old saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." What is it? According the the omnipotent Wikipedia - "Dumpster Diving (AKA Totting, Skipping, Skip Salvage) is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, or construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners, but deemed useful to the picker." Some do it out of necessity, others as a hobby, or for profit. I started looking into dumpster diving in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Middletown businessman building Dairy Queen with philanthropic angle

MIDDLETOWN — A city businessman is bringing in a national fast-food chain popular for its soft-serve ice cream and shakes to the city, as part of a philanthropic mission to help low-income youth by giving back to the community. A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, an approximately 2,600-square-foot structure,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hartford, CT

Hartford is one of the oldest and most historic cities in the United States. It provides 17 distinct neighborhoods that offer housing opportunities for individuals and families. Likewise, the city is the heart of the Capitol Regions’ art and entertainment, hosting more than a hundred events yearly. It is...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Community news: Westoberfest returns to downtown and more

Rach’s Hope is having its second annual Walk The Extra Mile fundraiser at Compo Beach in Westport at 3 p.m. on Oct. 16, featuring live music, a pizza truck and drinks. The event helps support local families facing critical illness. Community members are invited to "Walk the Extra Mile"...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH.com

Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
WATERBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: I take a more optimistic view of Stamford

I write in response to Arthur Augustyn’s op-ed (“Stamford is a cultural hellhole”). He makes a number of points — but a great deal of them miss the mark. Venting frustrations regarding the recent debate over the Glenbrook Community Center, the piece commits an unfortunate error in blaming the culture of Stamford for the outcome — taking the easy way out by laying the fault at the feet of the people of Stamford. I take a more optimistic view. It would seem to me that we are seeing the first stages of an effective government creating a plan, and a proud, engaged citizenry responding to that plan.
STAMFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Reported fire at Middletown plant

Crews are at the scene of a reported fire at the Kleen Energy Systems facility on River Road in Middletown. According to a post from the city of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 Facebook account, units are working a structure fire.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Condolences pour in for Bristol police officers killed after dispute

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Condolences are pouring in after two police officers were killed and one was seriously injured responding to a domestic dispute in Bristol, Conn. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte was one of the two officers killed in the shooting. DeMonte is survived...
BRISTOL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

NY man seriously hurt in Plainfield crash near Amazon facility, police say

PLAINFIELD — A New York man was seriously injured in a crash on Lathrop Road Wednesday night, police said. Officers, along with Plainfield firefighters and local EMTs, were dispatched to the crash around 9:35 p.m., Plainfield police said. A 25-year-old man from Bronx, N.Y., had lost control while driving...
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

Ellington man dies in South Windsor head-on collision

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ellington man was killed in a crash in South Windsor Tuesday, according to police. South Windsor police stated that just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision involving three cars near Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road. The crash resulted in a road closure and activation […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000 Wednesday Night

One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 14-30-41-42-59 and the Powerball was 6. The $50,000 ticket in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. It's not clear where it was sold. Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for the Monday...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Ellington man killed in South Windsor crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man from Ellington was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened in South Windsor earlier this week. South Windsor police identified the victim as 64-year-old Joseph Murphy. They said they responded to a head-on crash in the area of Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT

